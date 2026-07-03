Match details Glamorgan vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast 03.07.2026

T20

Sophia Gardens

GLA
GLA

187

WAR
WAR

184

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Glamorgan won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, July 03, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersSmale William, Carlson Kiran, Tribe Asa Mark, Kellaway Benjamin Ian, Dickson Sean, Cooke Chris, Douthwaite Daniel, Neesham James, van der Gugten Tim, Crane Mason, McAndrew Nathan John
BenchFarooqi Fazalhaq, Gorvin Andrew William, Horton Alex, Hurle Henry Ellis, Ingram Colin, Leonard Ned

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersYates Robert, Malik Zen, Webster Beau, Mousley Dan, Hain Sam, Barnard Ed, Smith Kai, Thompson Jordan, Woakes Chris, Gleeson Richard, Tariq Usman
BenchAli Tazeem Chaudry, Davies Alex, Gilchrist Nathan, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Lalit Jani Vaansh, Shaikh Hamza

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet