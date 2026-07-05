Results Score Glamorgan vs Worcestershire T20 T20 Blast 05.07.2026

T20

Sophia Gardens

GLA
GLA

146

WOR
WOR

161

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Kellaway Benjamin Ianall rounder432642165.38
Dickson Seanbatsman171620106.25
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Taylor Tomall rounder40241610
Mir Usamabowler401724.2500

Latest Highlights

19.2
W

OUT! Singh gets the wicket! Good length from Singh, outside off again. Crane shuffles down the pitch and drives, but is caught by Lategan down the ground.

19.1
.

CHANCE! Full ball, outside off stump once again. Crane advances down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a flick. WORCESTERSHIRE appeal for a stumping, however the umpire at square leg gives Crane not out.

18.6
4

FOUR! Length ball, outside off once more. Van der Gugten moves onto the back foot and slaps a drive down the ground for four runs.

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