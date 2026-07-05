Results Score Glamorgan vs Worcestershire T20 T20 Blast 05.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Kellaway Benjamin Ianall rounder
|43
|26
|4
|2
|165.38
|Dickson Seanbatsman
|17
|16
|2
|0
|106.25
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Taylor Tomall rounder
|4
|0
|24
|1
|6
|1
|0
|Mir Usamabowler
|4
|0
|17
|2
|4.25
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.2
W
OUT! Singh gets the wicket! Good length from Singh, outside off again. Crane shuffles down the pitch and drives, but is caught by Lategan down the ground.
19.1
.
CHANCE! Full ball, outside off stump once again. Crane advances down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a flick. WORCESTERSHIRE appeal for a stumping, however the umpire at square leg gives Crane not out.
18.6
4
FOUR! Length ball, outside off once more. Van der Gugten moves onto the back foot and slaps a drive down the ground for four runs.