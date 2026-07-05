19.2 W OUT! Singh gets the wicket! Good length from Singh, outside off again. Crane shuffles down the pitch and drives, but is caught by Lategan down the ground.

19.1 . CHANCE! Full ball, outside off stump once again. Crane advances down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a flick. WORCESTERSHIRE appeal for a stumping, however the umpire at square leg gives Crane not out.