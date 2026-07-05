19.2 W OUT! Singh gets the wicket! Good length from Singh, outside off again. Crane shuffles down the pitch and drives, but is caught by Lategan down the ground.

19.1 . CHANCE! Full ball, outside off stump once again. Crane advances down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a flick. WORCESTERSHIRE appeal for a stumping, however the umpire at square leg gives Crane not out.

18.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off once more. Van der Gugten moves onto the back foot and slaps a drive down the ground for four runs.

18.5 2 Good length from Swanepoel, pitching outside off once more. Van der Gugten rocks back and pulls shakily for 2 runs.

18.4 1 On a good length, outside off again. Crane steps away and defends for a run.

18.4 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching far outside off. Crane gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

18.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Van der Gugten rocks back and plays a shaky pull for a run.

18.2 1 CHANCE! Full ball, outside off stump once again. Crane advances down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a flick. WORCESTERSHIRE appeal for a stumping, however the umpire at square leg gives Crane not out.

18.1 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off again. McAndrew rocks back and punches a drive, but is remarkably caught by Lategan down the ground.

17.5 1 Singh pitches one up, on a good line. McAndrew gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

17.4 . Full, outside off stump. McAndrew gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut. WORCESTERSHIRE appeal, but the umpire says not out.

17.3 . Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. McAndrew moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep. WORCESTERSHIRE appeal, but the umpire gives McAndrew not out.

17.2 . Full ball, on a good line. McAndrew gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

17.1 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump again. Van der Gugten goes back and guides a leg glance behind square for 1 run.

16.6 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. McAndrew rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

16.5 1 Good length, outside off again. Van der Gugten goes back and cuts for one run. Tidy fielding by Kashif Ali results in 4 runs being saved.

16.4 1 Good length from Allison, outside off stump. McAndrew goes back and guides a cut for 1 run.

16.3 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length but angling across McAndrew. He rocks back and plays a pull for a half dozen runs back behind square.

16.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off again. McAndrew rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

16.1 1 Full, pitching outside off once more. Van der Gugten gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

15.6 . Good length from Singh, pitching outside off stump once again. McAndrew moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.5 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Van der Gugten pushes forward and defends for one run.

15.4 W OUT! Singh finds a way through! On a good line and length. Douthwaite goes back but misses while attempting to play a defensive shot, the stumps are disturbed, and Douthwaite has to go

15.3 1 Pitched up, on leg stump. McAndrew gets on the back foot and flicks for one run.

15.2 . On a good line and length from Singh once again. McAndrew gets on the back foot and defends straight down the ground.

15.1 W OUT! Singh gets one through! On a good line and length from Singh. Cooke gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep, and the ball careens into the stumps

14.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Cooke moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for a run.

14.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Douthwaite moves onto the back foot and defends for a single run on the off side.

14.4 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Douthwaite gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.

14.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length but angled across. Cooke gets on the back foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to defend for one run.

14.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Douthwaite pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run back behind point.

14.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Cooke gets on the back foot and drives for a run through the off side.

13.6 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Douthwaite rocks back and defends

13.5 . Usama Mir pitches one up, on line. Douthwaite gets on the front foot and defends

13.4 . Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Douthwaite gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.3 W OUT! Usama Mir gets the wicket! Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Neesham rocks back and plays a pull, but is brilliantly caught by Lategan

13.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Cooke moves onto the back foot and guides a cut back behind point for a single run. The ball is misfielded.

13.1 1 Good length from Usama Mir, pitching on leg and angling across. Neesham goes back and defends on the on side for one run.

12.6 1 Yorker, outside leg and angled across Neesham. He rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through the off side.

12.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Allison, pitching outside leg and angled across. Neesham moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs behind square.

12.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Cooke goes back and flicks for a single run.

12.3 1 Good line and length from Allison. Neesham moves onto the back foot and plays a bad pull back behind square for a run.

12.2 . Good line and length. Neesham moves onto the back foot and pulls

12.1 . Good length, outside off once again. Neesham moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

11.6 1 Full, pitching outside leg. Neesham goes back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through the leg side field.

11.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Cooke moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

11.4 . Good line and length from Usama Mir. Cooke gets forward and eases a drive

11.3 W OUT! Run out. On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Kellaway goes back and guides a cut. He is then run out, following some tidy fielding by Libby.

11.2 . Good length from Usama Mir, pitching outside off once again. Kellaway gets on the back foot and plays a pull

11.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Cooke goes back and defends for a run.

10.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good line and length from Singh but angling across Kellaway. He rocks back and finesses a leg glance for 4 runs behind square.

10.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length but angled across Kellaway. He goes back and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

10.4 . Singh pitches one up, on a good line. Kellaway gets forward and eases a wild drive

10.3 1 Full, outside off. Cooke moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Cullen costing WORCESTERSHIRE 1 run.

10.2 . On a good length, on leg stump. Cooke gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a scoop

10.1 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Cooke creates room and cuts for four runs back through point.

9.6 1 Good length from Usama Mir, pitching outside off. Cooke gets on the front foot and defends for 1 run.

9.5 1 Good length, on leg stump. Kellaway rocks back and plays a flick for a single run.

9.4 1 Full, on line. Cooke pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

9.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Cooke pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.2 W OUT! Usama Mir gets the wicket! Full, on line. Dickson moves onto the front foot and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep. The umpire's finger goes up, and Dickson has to depart

9.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Kellaway goes back and plays a flick for 1 run.

8.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Dickson moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Kashif Ali costing 4 runs.

8.5 1 On a good line and length again. Kellaway goes back and pulls for 1 run.

8.4 1 Full ball, on a good line. Dickson gets forward and flicks for a run.

8.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kellaway gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

8.2 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Dickson rocks back and defends on the leg side for a run.

8.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Dickson moves onto the back foot and cuts

7.6 6 MAXIMUM! Usama Mir pitches one up, outside off. Kellaway goes back and lofts a pull for six runs.

7.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Dickson gets on the back foot and punches a drive for one run.

7.4 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Dickson goes back and plays a defensive stroke

7.3 . Good length, outside off once again. Dickson goes back and edges into their pads while trying to play a drive

7.2 . Usama Mir pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Dickson pushes forward and eases a drive

7.1 1 Usama Mir pitches one up, on line. Kellaway pushes forward and lifts a drive for one run over the off side.

6.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Dickson moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for four runs.

6.5 2 Yorker, on leg stump and angled across Dickson. He rocks back and punches a drive for a pair of runs on the on side.

6.4 1 Good length, outside off once more. Kellaway gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

6.3 1 Full, outside off. Dickson gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

6.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kellaway gets on the back foot and drives for one run.

6.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Dickson moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run.

5.6 2 Taylor pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Kellaway moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

5.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Dickson gets forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for a single run.

5.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Dickson gets on the back foot and defends

5.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kellaway moves onto the front foot and leg glances for a single run.

5.2 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Kellaway rocks back and drives

5.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kellaway goes back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

4.6 1 Good line and length from Swanepoel. Kellaway gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

4.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Kellaway gets on the front foot and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

4.4 1 Good length, outside off once more. Dickson goes back and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for one run.

4.3 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Swanepoel, outside off stump once more. AM Tribe moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Roderick

4.2 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside leg. Smale goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

4.2 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Smale gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

4.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Swanepoel. Smale moves onto the front foot and lifts a flick for 4 runs.

3.6 1 Good length from Allison, outside off stump once more. Smale gets on the back foot and defends down the ground for one run.

3.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kellaway pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

3.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Kellaway moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side for four runs.

3.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Smale gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run through the on side field.

3.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Kellaway rocks back and inside edges for a single run.

3.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length. Kellaway gets forward and skies a flick for 6 runs.

2.6 1 Full ball, outside off. Kellaway pushes forward and edges for a single run.

2.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length but angling across. Smale gets on the back foot and leg glances for a single run.

2.4 4 FOUR! Taylor pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Smale gets forward and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

2.3 1 Good length from Taylor, outside off stump once more. Kellaway gets forward and inside edges through the leg side field for a run.

2.2 . Taylor pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Kellaway gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 . On a good length, outside off again. Carlson moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

1.4 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Carlson goes back but misses while trying to play a sweep

1.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good length, outside off once more. Carlson gets forward and outside edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

1.2 4 And again! Good length from Swanepoel, pitching outside off. Carlson gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

1.1 4 FOUR! Swanepoel pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Carlson rocks back and plays a flick for four runs behind square.

0.6 . Good length from Taylor, pitching near leg stump. Smale creates room but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

0.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Smale gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a leg glance

0.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Smale advances down the pitch but makes no contact while trying a drive

0.4 . Taylor pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Smale gets on the front foot and drives sloppily

0.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Smale moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

0.2 1 On a good line and length from Taylor. Carlson gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

0.1 . Full ball, on a good line. Carlson moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick

19.6 W OUT! Run out. Free hit. Yorker, outside off stump. Taylor moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run. He is then run out, after some tidy fielding by Crane and Cooke.

19.6 nb No ball. Full toss, outside off stump. Allison gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

19.5 2 Full ball, on a good line again. Allison advances and drives down the ground for a couple of runs.

19.4 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Allison pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

19.3 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Allison moves onto the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

19.2 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Taylor gets on the back foot and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

19.1 1 Good length from Neesham, pitching outside off again. Allison moves onto the front foot and inside edges for one run past the bowler.

18.6 6 SIX! Good length, outside off once more. Taylor rocks back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

18.5 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Taylor goes back but makes no contact while attempting a drive

18.4 1 On a good line and length from McAndrew but angling across Allison. He moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through the leg side field.

18.3 W OUT! McAndrew breaks through! Back of a length from McAndrew, on leg stump and angling across. Waite rocks back and pulls, but is brilliantly caught by Neesham behind square. An incredible display of catching by Neesham!

18.2 1 McAndrew pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Taylor rocks back and eases a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

18.1 6 SIX! Good length from McAndrew, pitching outside off stump once more. Taylor slaps one for a half dozen runs down the ground.

17.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Waite rocks back and plays a pull behind square for four runs.

17.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump again. Waite gets forward but misses while trying to play a cut

17.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Taylor pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for one run.

17.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Waite moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

17.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Taylor moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

17.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Waite pushes forward and defends for a single run.

16.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump once more. Waite gets forward and drives for one run.

16.5 1 On a good length, pitching on leg once again. Taylor goes back and eases a drive for one run.

16.4 1 Good line and length. Waite gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

16.3 . On a good length, outside off. Waite moves onto the back foot and defends on the off side.

16.2 1 CHANCE! On a good length, pitching outside off again. Taylor pushes forward and defends for 1 run through the off side field. A huge run out chance but WORCESTERSHIRE survive the attempt from Carlson's throw.

16.1 . Good length, outside off. Taylor goes back and plays a defensive stroke

15.6 1lb CHANCE! Full, pitching outside off again. Taylor moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend, resulting in a leg bye. There's an attempt at a run out from AM Tribe's throw.

15.5 . On a good line and length from Crane once more. Taylor pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a reverse sweep. GLAMORGAN appeal, however the umpire gives Taylor not out.

15.4 W OUT! Crane breaks through! Full ball, on a good line. Swanepoel moves onto the front foot and sweeps sloppily, and is caught by Kellaway behind square.

14.4 W OUT! Neesham breaks through! Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Roderick advances down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep, the stumps are disturbed, and Roderick has to depart

14.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across. Swanepoel advances down the pitch and eases a drive for one run.

12.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. Swanepoel gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for one run.

11.6 1 Good line and length. Swanepoel goes back and defends for one run behind square on the on side.

11.5 4 FOUR! Kellaway now coming around the wicket to Swanepoel. Kellaway pitches one up, on a good line. Swanepoel moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

11.3 1 Kellaway comes over the wicket to Swanepoel. Kellaway pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Swanepoel rocks back and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for a single run.

11.2 W OUT! Back-to-back wickets for Kellaway! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Usama Mir gets on the front foot and drives, but is caught by AM Tribe on the leg side.

11.1 W OUT! Kellaway breaks through! Full, pitching outside off again. Cullen gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by van der Gugten

10.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Cullen gets on the back foot and plays a scoop behind point for a run.

10.5 1 Good length from Neesham, pitching outside off once again. Roderick rocks back and drives for a run.

10.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Cullen moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

10.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Cullen gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side.

10.1 . Good length from Neesham, outside off stump once more. Cullen gets on the back foot and defends. Good fielding by Dickson results in a single run being saved.

9.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Cullen pushes forward and defends for one run through the off side field.

9.5 1 Full toss, outside off. Roderick gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run down the ground.

9.4 1 Crane pitches one up, on line. Cullen moves down the pitch and defends down the ground for a run.

9.3 1 Full, pitching outside off once again. Roderick gets forward and drives for a single run on the off side.

9.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Cullen moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

9.1 W OUT! Bowled. Full, outside off once again. Hose rocks back and edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Hose has to go

8.6 1 Back of a length, outside off stump but angled across Hose. He moves onto the back foot and is struck on the gloves while attempting a pull for 1 run.

8.5 1 Back of a length, on a good line but angled across the batter. Roderick moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

8.4 2 Fifty comes up for Roderick! Good length from McAndrew, pitching outside off stump once more. Roderick goes back and cuts for two runs behind point. The ball is misfielded by van der Gugten costing GLAMORGAN a couple of runs.

8.3 4 And another! 50 comes up for Roderick with a boundary! McAndrew pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Roderick gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for four runs.

8.2 1 Good line and length. Hose gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

8.1 4 FOUR! Good length from McAndrew, on leg stump. Hose shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive down the ground for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by AM Tribe costing 4 runs.

7.6 2 Full, pitching outside off once more. Roderick pushes forward and drives for a pair of runs on the on side. Good work in the field by Dickson results in a boundary being saved.

7.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Roderick moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep

7.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Hose pushes forward and plays a flick for a run.

7.3 1 Good line and length from Crane once more. Roderick rocks back and drives on the leg side for a single run.

7.2 1 Good line and length but angling across Hose. He goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

7.1 1 Good length from Crane, outside off. Roderick gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

6.6 1 Good length from Douthwaite, pitching outside off stump but angled across. Roderick gets on the back foot and leg glances for a run back behind square.

6.5 4 FOUR! Short, outside off but angling across the batter. Roderick goes back and is struck on the gloves while attempting a pull back behind square for four runs.

6.4 1 Good length from Douthwaite, outside off stump once more. Hose gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

6.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Hose moves onto the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

6.2 1 On a good line and length from Douthwaite. Roderick goes back and plays a defensive stroke back behind square for 1 run.

5.6 1 Short of a length, outside off. Hose moves onto the back foot and edges for a run back behind point.

5.4 2 Good length, outside off stump once again. Roderick gets on the back foot and leg glances for two runs. The ball is misfielded by Dickson costing GLAMORGAN a pair of runs.

5.3 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Hose shuffles down the pitch and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a defensive stroke for one run.

5.2 . Pitched up, outside off once again. Hose gets on the front foot and defends

5.1 W OUT! van der Gugten finds a way through! Good length, outside off stump once more. Kashif Ali moves onto the back foot and inside edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Kashif Ali has to depart

5.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off. Kashif Ali goes back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

4.6 1 Full, on a good line. Kashif Ali moves onto the back foot and drives through the leg side field for 1 run.

4.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

4.2 . Good length from Douthwaite, pitching outside off stump again. Kashif Ali moves down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

4.1 . Good length from Douthwaite, outside off. Kashif Ali rocks back and defends

3.6 . Pitched up, outside off. Roderick steps away but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

3.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, on line. Roderick gets forward and lifts a sweep for 4 runs back behind square.

3.4 1 Good length from Kellaway, pitching outside off again. Kashif Ali gets on the front foot and defends shakily for a run behind square. GLAMORGAN appeal, but the umpire gives Kashif Ali not out.

3.3 1 Good length from Kellaway, outside off again. Roderick pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run. Good work in the field by Dickson results in a single run being saved.

3.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Roderick shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a scoop

3.1 1 On a good line and length from Kellaway. Kashif Ali rocks back and plays a sweep for a single run behind square.

2.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off again. Roderick moves onto the front foot and skies a sweep for four runs behind square.

2.5 2 Full, outside off stump once more. Roderick pushes forward and drives for a pair of runs.

2.4 . Good length from McAndrew, pitching outside off once more. Roderick gets on the front foot and punches a mediocre drive on the off side.

2.3 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off again. Roderick moves onto the front foot and punches across the line drive for six runs.

2.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Roderick steps back and outside edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

2.1 . Good length, outside off stump again. Roderick moves onto the back foot and defends

1.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Kashif Ali gets on the back foot and drives through the off side field. Good fielding by Dickson results in a run being saved.

1.5 . Full, outside off once more. Kashif Ali rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

1.3 . Length ball, outside off once more. Roderick rocks back and defends on the off side.

1.2 4 And another! Full ball, pitching outside off again. Roderick advances and skies a paddle behind square for four runs.

1.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Roderick moves onto the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for 4 runs.

0.6 1 On a good line and length from Kellaway but angling across. Roderick rocks back and leg glances for one run.

0.5 W OUT! Kellaway breaks through! Good length from Kellaway, pitching outside off stump. Mohammed gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to defend, and the ball careens into the stumps

0.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Mohammed moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for four runs back behind point.

0.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Mohammed moves onto the front foot and cuts

0.2 4 FOUR! Kellaway comes around the wicket. Kellaway pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Mohammed pushes forward and pulls for four runs.