Match details Glamorgan vs Worcestershire T20 T20 Blast 05.07.2026

T20

Sophia Gardens

GLA
GLA

146

WOR
WOR

161

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Worcestershire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, July 05, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersCarlson Kiran, Smale William, Kellaway Benjamin Ian, Tribe Asa Mark, Dickson Sean, Neesham James, Cooke Chris, Douthwaite Daniel, van der Gugten Tim, Crane Mason, McAndrew Nathan John
BenchFarooqi Fazalhaq, Gorvin Andrew William, Horton Alex, Hurle Henry Ellis, Ingram Colin, Leonard Ned

Worcestershire Squad

PlayersMohammed Isaac, Ali Kashif, Roderick Gareth, Hose Adam, Cullen Henry James, Swanepoel Beyers, Waite Matthew, Mir Usama, Taylor Tom, Allison Ben, Singh Fateh
BenchBrookes Ethan, D Oliveira Brett, Finch Adam, Home Jack, Libby Jake, Raza Sikandar

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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