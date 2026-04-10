Will Williams

Will Williams

bowler

Full name:Will Williams
Nationality:New Zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Canterbury Kings

Gloucestershire

Lancashire

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches625437
Innings1135435
Overs1785.0420.382.1
Balls---
Maidens526280
Runs41752125787
Wickets1917330
Avg21.8529.126.23
SR56.0734.5616.43
Eco2.335.059.57
BB745
4w730
5w301
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches625437
Innings812913
Not outs231210
Runs78116776
Balls Faced267420359
Avg13.469.8225.33
SR29.282.26128.81
Fours7576
Fifties100
Sixies832
Highest611929
Hundreds000

Will Williams Schedule & Results

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultSomerset vs Gloucestershire

Somerset vs Gloucestershire

T20 Blast

Cooper Associates County Ground

SOM

SOM

194

GLO

GLO

176

ResultGloucestershire vs Northamptonshire

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire

T20 Blast

County Ground

GLO

GLO

184

NOR

NOR

187

Another Players

Clark, Jordan

Clark, Jordan

Aspinwall, Tom

Aspinwall, Tom

Hammond, Miles

Hammond, Miles

Livingstone, Liam

Livingstone, Liam

Nicholls, Henry

Nicholls, Henry

Boyden, Josh

Boyden, Josh

Bracey, James

Bracey, James

Price, Tom

Price, Tom

Singh, Harry

Singh, Harry

Jennings, Keaton

Jennings, Keaton