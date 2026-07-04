19.4 W OUT! Bowled. On a good line and length from Hayes. Topley pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Topley is bowled

19.3 . Yorker, outside off once more. Topley creates space but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

19.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Majid moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

19.1 . Hayes pitches one up, pitching outside off. Majid pushes forward but misses while trying a drive

18.6 2 Full ball, on line. Topley pushes forward and skies a mediocre drive for 2 runs down the ground.

18.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Topley moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

18.4 4 FOUR! Taylor drops one in short, pitching on a good line once more. Topley gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

18.3 . Short of a length, on line once more. Topley rocks back and plays a bad pull

18.2 . On a good line and length once again. Topley pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

18.1 W OUT! Taylor gets the wicket! Full, pitching on a good line. Jordan pushes forward and plays a bad drive, and is caught by Taylor

17.6 . Pitched up, on line. Majid pushes forward and defends through the off side field.

17.5 1 Pitched up, on line. Jordan pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the on side field.

17.4 . Yorker, pitching outside leg. Jordan steps away and defends

17.3 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from de Lange. Jordan gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for six runs on the leg side.

17.2 1 De Lange drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Majid moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut for 1 run back behind point.

17.1 . Back of a length from de Lange, outside off stump. Majid goes back but makes no contact while attempting a late cut

16.6 6 SIX! Length ball, outside off stump. Jordan moves onto the front foot and drives on the leg side for 6 runs.

16.5 . Yorker, on a good line. Jordan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

16.4 2 Full ball, outside off. Jordan pushes forward and drives for two runs.

16.3 1 On a good line and length from Scott once more. Majid moves onto the front foot and guides a glance for a run through the on side field.

16.2 W OUT! Caught. Scott pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Lawrence advances down the pitch and drives averagely, and is caught by Taylor on the off side.

16.1 . Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Lawrence gets forward but misses while attempting to play a reverse sweep

15.6 1 Taylor drops one in short, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Lawrence rocks back and pulls for a single run.

15.5 1 Short of a length, on line. Jordan moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.

15.5 1w Wide. Taylor drops one in short, too wide outside leg. Jordan gets on the back foot but misses while trying a pull

15.5 1w Wide. Half-tracker, pitching well down the leg side.

15.4 1 Taylor drops one in short, outside leg and angled across Lawrence. He gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

15.3 1 Short ball, pitching on leg and angling across Jordan. He gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

15.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Lawrence moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for a run.

15.1 4 FOUR! Short, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Lawrence goes back and plays a pull behind square for four runs.

14.6 1 Yorker, on a good line. Lawrence moves onto the front foot and glances back behind square for a single run.

14.5 1 Yorker, outside off. Jordan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

14.4 1 Yorker, outside off once again. Lawrence pushes forward and plays a bad reverse sweep behind square for 1 run.

14.3 . Pitched up, outside off again. Lawrence gets forward and drives

14.2 1 Yorker, outside off stump again. Jordan pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

14.1 . Scott pitches one up, outside off stump again. Jordan pushes forward and drives

13.6 6 MAXIMUM! Dropped in short by de Lange, outside off stump once again. Lawrence steps away and lofts a cut for six runs through point.

13.5 1 Full toss, outside off once more. Jordan pushes forward and outside edges for a run. The ball is misfielded by Bracey costing GLOUCESTERSHIRE one run.

13.4 1 Back of a length from de Lange, pitching outside off. Lawrence gets forward and plays a bad pull for a run.

13.3 2 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Lawrence rocks back and pulls for two runs. Great work in the field by Short prevents a certain boundary.

13.2 1 Yorker, on line. Jordan moves onto the front foot and defends for 1 run.

13.1 . De Lange pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Jordan gets on the front foot and punches a drive

12.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off again. Lawrence creates space but decides to allow that one to through to the keeper without offering a shot

12.5 2 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Lawrence moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a pair of runs on the on side. The ball is misfielded by Short costing GLOUCESTERSHIRE one run.

12.4 1 Full ball, outside off. Jordan moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

12.3 1 Full, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Lawrence moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

12.2 1 On a good line and length from van Buuren. Jordan gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

12.2 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside off.

12.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

12.1 1 Full toss, on line. Lawrence gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

11.6 . Dropped in short by de Lange, outside off stump but angled across Jordan. He gets on the back foot but decides to just let that one through to the wicketkeeper

11.5 1 Short, pitching on a good line. Lawrence goes back and pulls behind square for 1 run.

11.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Jordan rocks back and plays a cut for 1 run.

11.4 1w Wide. Short ball, on leg stump. Jordan rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a hook

11.3 1 Full toss, on line. Lawrence moves onto the front foot and flicks down the ground for one run.

11.2 2 Short, outside off stump once more. Lawrence gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for two runs.

11.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Jordan gets on the back foot and flicks a glance on the on side for a run.

10.6 1 Full, outside off stump once more. Jordan gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

10.5 1 Full toss, pitching outside off once more. Lawrence creates room and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.

10.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump once again. Lawrence gets on the front foot and skies a drive for four runs past the bowler.

10.3 1 Full, outside off stump. Jordan moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for one run.

10.2 W OUT! Stumped. Good length, pitching outside off. Abbott gets on the front foot but misses while trying a drive. The glovework by Bracey is good. GLOUCESTERSHIRE appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Abbott is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart.

10.1 . Full, outside off stump once again. Abbott pushes forward and drives

9.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Abbott rocks back and punches a drive for a single run.

9.5 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Lawrence moves onto the back foot and glances on the leg side for a run.

9.4 1 Back of a length from Hayes, outside off stump once more. Abbott goes back and cuts late for a single run back behind point.

9.3 . Back of a length from Hayes, outside off stump again. Abbott rocks back and defends

9.2 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, outside off once more. Lawes moves onto the back foot and skies a shaky pull, and is caught by Hayes

9.1 . Good line and length once more. Lawes gets on the front foot and plays a flick

8.6 1 Full toss, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Lawes gets forward and eases a drive for a run.

8.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Lawrence gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field for a single run.

8.4 . Full ball, on a good line. Lawrence gets on the front foot and punches a mediocre drive

8.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Lawes pushes forward and drives for one run through the off side field.

8.2 W OUT! Bowled. Good line and length from van Buuren. Curran goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot, and the ball careens into the stumps

8.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Lawrence goes back and drives through the off side for a run.

7.6 1 Full, outside off. Lawrence gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

7.5 1 Good line and length again. Curran pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

7.4 . Back of a length, on line. Curran gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.3 . Short of a length, outside off again. Curran goes back but plays and misses while attempting to defend

7.2 W OUT! Hayes gets the wicket! Hayes drops one in short, outside off stump again. Pope goes back and lifts a sloppy pull, and is caught by Malan

7.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Lawrence goes back and cuts for a single run.

6.6 . Van Buuren pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across. Pope moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

6.5 1 Van Buuren pitches one up, on line. Lawrence pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

6.4 . Good length, outside off. Lawrence moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

6.3 1 Van Buuren pitches one up, pitching outside off. Pope moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the off side field. The ball is misfielded by Taylor costing a run.

6.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Lawrence rocks back and drives for 1 run.

6.1 1 Good line and length. Pope goes back and punches a drive for 1 run.

5.6 . De Lange pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Lawrence gets forward and eases a drive

5.5 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off once again. Philippe gets forward and plays a poor drive, and is caught by Malan

5.4 4 FOUR MORE! Short, pitching outside off. Philippe moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

5.3 1 Full toss, outside off again. Pope pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

5.2 . Good length from de Lange, pitching outside off. Pope gets on the front foot and eases a drive

5.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Philippe pushes forward and drives for one run past the bowler.

4.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Pope gets on the back foot and edges behind point for four runs.

4.5 . Back of a length from Hayes, outside off once more. Pope goes back and defends

4.4 6 And another! Good length, pitching outside off. Pope gets on the front foot and scoops for a half dozen runs behind square.

4.3 1 On a good line and length once more. Philippe gets on the front foot and tucks a glance on the leg side for a run.

4.2 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Philippe pushes forward and flicks for 4 runs.

4.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump again. Pope goes back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

3.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Philippe moves onto the front foot and lifts a pull for 4 runs.

3.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Philippe gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

3.4 1 Good line and length from Scott. Pope pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.

3.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Philippe moves down the pitch and plays a cut for a single run.

3.2 1 Pitched up, on line. Pope pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.

3.1 1lb Full ball, outside off stump. Philippe gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a scoop back behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

2.6 . Back of a length from Taylor, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Pope moves onto the back foot and defends

2.5 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Taylor, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Pope. He moves onto the back foot and edges for 4 runs back behind square.

2.4 . Taylor pitches one up, on a good line. Pope gets on the front foot and plays a flick

2.3 W OUT! Taylor breaks through! Short ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Roy moves onto the back foot and plays a bad pull, and is caught by de Lange

2.2 6 SIX! On a good line and length again. Roy shuffles down the pitch and drives for six runs straight down the ground.

2.1 . Full, on line again. Roy gets forward and drives

1.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Philippe shuffles down the pitch and flicks

1.5 . Back of a length from Scott, pitching outside off stump once more. Philippe rocks back and slices a late cut

1.4 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Scott, outside off once more. Evans goes back and scoops sloppily, and is caught by Bracey

1.3 . Back of a length from Scott, pitching outside off stump. Evans moves onto the back foot and defends

1.2 2 Back of a length, on line. Evans moves onto the back foot and glances behind square on the leg side for 2 runs.

1.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Evans gets on the front foot and outside edges

0.6 . Good length from Taylor, on leg stump and angling across Roy. He gets forward and defends

0.5 . Short of a length, on a good line again. Roy rocks back but plays and misses while trying to defend

0.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Roy gets on the front foot and flicks for 4 runs.

0.3 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angling across. Evans gets on the back foot and leg glances back behind square for one run. Terrific fielding by Hayes saves a certain boundary.

0.2 1 Short ball, outside leg and angling across. Roy gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

0.1 . On a good length, outside off. Roy gets forward but makes no contact while trying to defend

19.6 3 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Short gets forward and skies a drive for three runs through point on the off side. Great fielding by Philippe and Topley saves a boundary.

19.5 2 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Short pushes forward and eases a wild drive for a pair of runs through the leg side field.

19.4 . Back of a length from Jordan, outside off. Short goes back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

19.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Short moves onto the front foot but decides to allow it to go through to Pope

19.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off. Short moves onto the front foot and plays a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

19.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Short moves onto the front foot and inside edges

18.6 1 Yorker, on line. Short moves onto the front foot and late cuts for a single run.

18.5 . Dropped in short by Curran, outside off once again. Short goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a late cut

18.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Van Buuren gets forward and drives for a run on the off side.

18.3 2 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Van Buuren moves onto the back foot and cuts for two runs.

18.2 W OUT! Curran gets the wicket! Back of a length from Curran, outside off stump. Dhariwal moves onto the front foot and plays a bad drive, and is impressively caught by Jordan down the ground.

18.1 1 Curran pitches one up, outside off again. Short gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

17.6 6 SIX! Free hit, and Dhariwal takes advantage of it. Good length from Abbott, outside off. Dhariwal pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs.

17.6 nb No ball. Good line and length from Abbott. Dhariwal moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily over the off side field.

17.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Dhariwal goes back and cuts shakily

17.4 W OUT! Abbott breaks through! Over the wicket to Taylor, good length, pitching outside off. He moves onto the front foot and plays a bad drive, and is caught by Lawrence on the off side.

17.3 1 Short ball, outside off stump once again. Short rocks back and pulls sloppily for a single run.

17.3 1w Wide. Abbott pitches one up, too wide outside leg. Short pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

17.2 6 SIX! Full, outside off stump. Short gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs over the off side field.

17.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off again. Short pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

16.6 2 Jordan pitches one up, outside off. Taylor pushes forward and drives for 2 runs.

16.5 . Yorker, on a good line. Taylor gets forward and edges onto the pads while attempting to defend

16.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full toss, outside off. Taylor gets on the front foot and eases a drive behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

16.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Short moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

16.2 2 Jordan comes around the wicket to Short. Full ball, on line. Short gets forward and scoops back behind square for a pair of runs.

16.1 1 Yorker, outside off once again. Taylor gets on the front foot and defends for a single run back behind point.

15.6 1 Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Taylor moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

15.5 4 And another! Yorker, on line once again. Taylor pushes forward and edges for four runs back behind square.

15.4 1 Abbott now coming around the wicket. Yorker, on line once again. Short pushes forward and defends for a single run down the ground.

15.3 . Abbott drops one in short, outside off. Short goes back but misses while attempting a pull

15.2 4 FOUR! Abbott now coming around the wicket to Short. Abbott pitches one up, pitching outside off. Short moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

15.1 1 Back of a length from Abbott, pitching outside off again. Taylor moves onto the back foot and cuts down the ground for a run.

15.1 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching well outside off stump.

14.6 . Pitched up, on a good line. Short gets forward and punches a drive down the ground.

14.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Short goes back and guides a cut for four runs.

14.4 6 SIX MORE! Short ball, outside off. Short gets on the back foot and lofts a pull behind square for six runs.

14.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Taylor pushes forward and plays a drive for one run over the on side field.

14.2 . Back of a length from Topley, pitching on leg and angled across Taylor. He moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

14.2 1w Wide. Short, pitching far outside leg. Taylor rocks back but misses while attempting to play a pull

14.1 . Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across Taylor. He moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick

13.6 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Taylor gets on the front foot and defends for a single run through the on side field.

13.5 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Short gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

13.4 4 And again! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Short gets forward and drives for four runs down the ground. The ball is misfielded by Topley costing three runs.

13.3 . Yorker, outside off. Short gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

13.2 2 50 up for Short! Good length from Jordan, pitching outside off stump. Short gets on the front foot and drives poorly over the off side for two runs.

13.1 . DROPPED! Jordan pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Short gets on the front foot and lifts a drive. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Jordan. That was a hard chance for Jordan.

12.6 1 On a good line and length once more. Short gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

12.5 1 Good line and length. Taylor rocks back and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

12.4 2 Full toss, outside off stump. Taylor gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a pair of runs.

12.3 1 On a good line and length from Majid again. Short moves onto the back foot and glances for one run.

12.2 1 On a good line and length once more. Taylor goes back and plays a flick for a single run.

12.1 6 SIX! Full, on a good line. Taylor gets forward and lifts a drive for 6 runs.

11.6 2 Curran pitches one up, outside leg. Short steps away and glances for two runs behind square.

11.5 1 Back of a length from Curran, outside off stump. Taylor goes back and cuts late for a single run behind point.

11.4 1 Yorker, on a good line. Short gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke back behind square for 1 run.

11.3 1 Short of a length, outside off. Taylor goes back and inside edges behind square for a single run.

11.2 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across Short. He moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance through the leg side field for a single run.

11.1 1 Good line and length from Curran once again. Taylor gets forward and flicks a leg glance behind square for a run.

10.6 1 Good line and length from Majid. Taylor rocks back and plays a flick for 1 run.

10.5 1 Majid pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Short gets forward and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

10.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

10.4 1 Good length from Majid, outside leg and angling across the batter. Taylor goes back and pulls for a run.

10.3 1 Good line and length from Majid. Short goes back and punches a drive for one run.

10.2 1 Majid pitches one up, outside leg and angling across Taylor. He pushes forward and drives for a run on the on side.

10.1 2 On a good line and length from Majid. Taylor gets forward and drives through the on side field for a pair of runs.

9.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Taylor rocks back and plays a flick for a run back behind square.

9.5 2 Good length from Lawes, outside off stump. Taylor moves onto the front foot and drives for a couple of runs on the off side.

9.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off once more. Taylor rocks back and cuts for four runs.

9.3 W OUT! Lawes breaks through! Dropped in short by Lawes, pitching outside off. Scott goes back and pulls shakily, and is caught by Lawrence

9.2 1 Back of a length from Lawes, outside off stump once again. Short moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a single run.

9.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Scott pushes forward and drives through the on side field for a run.

8.6 1 Lawrence pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Scott moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

8.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off. Scott goes back but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

8.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Scott gets forward and sweeps for 4 runs.

8.4 1 On a good line and length from Lawrence. Short gets on the back foot and defends for a run.

8.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Short moves onto the back foot and cuts back through point for four runs.

8.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Scott pushes forward and plays a sweep for one run. Quality work in the field by Abbott prevents a certain boundary.

8.1 1 On a good line and length. Short gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

7.6 1 Abbott drops one in short, pitching outside off. Short goes back and plays a pull for one run.

7.5 . Yorker, on a good line. Short moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.4 1 Good length from Abbott, outside off once more. Scott moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for 1 run.

7.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Scott goes back and guides a cut

7.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump again. Scott moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a pull

7.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Scott moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

6.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Scott gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a single run.

6.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Scott gets forward and drives back behind square.

6.4 W OUT! Lawrence traps Hammond in front! Full ball, on line. Hammond moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a reverse sweep. SURREY appeal, the umpire agrees, and Hammond has to depart

6.3 1 Good length from Lawrence, pitching outside off. Short moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

6.2 . Good length from Lawrence, outside off stump. Short gets on the front foot and eases a drive

6.1 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Short gets forward and punches a drive

5.6 1 Back of a length from Jordan, outside leg. Short goes back and guides a glance on the leg side for a run.

5.5 . Short of a length, on line. Short gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance

5.4 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Short moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for 6 runs.

5.3 . Good line and length once again. Short gets on the front foot and flicks

5.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Short pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

5.1 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Short gets on the front foot and pulls back behind square for six runs.

4.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Hammond moves onto the back foot and lifts a cut for 4 runs.

4.5 . Good length, outside off. Hammond pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 W OUT! Topley gets the wicket! Topley drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Malan moves onto the back foot and is struck on the gloves while trying a pull, and is caught by Curran back behind square.

4.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Malan gets on the front foot and plays a scoop back behind square for 4 runs.

4.2 . Good length from Topley, outside off. Malan pushes forward and defends

4.2 1w Wide. Short ball, pitching well outside off stump.

4.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Malan creates space and drives for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

3.6 1 Abbott pitches one up, outside off again. Malan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive back behind point for 1 run. Great work in the field by Topley results in a boundary being saved.

3.6 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside leg. Malan gets forward but misses while trying to play a flick

3.5 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Malan gets on the front foot and drives

3.4 . Back of a length, on line. Malan gets on the back foot and plays a pull

3.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Short rocks back and late cuts for a single run.

3.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Abbott, outside off. Short shuffles down the pitch and skies a drive for 4 runs over the on side field.

3.1 . Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Short. He rocks back and plays a flick

2.6 1 Dropped in short by Topley, pitching outside off stump. Short goes back and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.

2.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Malan moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

2.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Short gets on the back foot and defends for one run.

2.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Malan moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

2.2 . Back of a length from Topley, pitching outside off. Malan moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

2.1 1 Back of a length, outside off. Short rocks back and late cuts behind point for a run.

1.6 . On a good line and length. Malan gets forward and defends

1.5 2 Back of a length from Curran, outside off stump. Malan rocks back and cuts behind point for two runs. Fantastic work in the field by Lawes saves a certain boundary.

1.4 4 FOUR MORE! Length ball, outside off. Malan gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

1.3 4 And again! Curran pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Malan gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

1.2 4 FOUR! Curran pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Malan steps back and lifts a drive for 4 runs.

1.1 2 Good length from Curran, pitching outside off stump. Malan gets on the front foot and punches a drive for two runs on the off side.

0.6 2 Back of a length from Topley, outside off. Short rocks back and plays a late cut for 2 runs back behind point.

0.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Short goes back and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

0.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Malan moves onto the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting a drive for 1 run.

0.4 1w Wide. Pitching near leg stump. Malan pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a flick

0.3 . Back of a length from Topley, pitching on leg. Malan goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

0.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Malan rocks back and defends