Results Score Gloucestershire vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast 04.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Lawrence Danbatsman
|38
|31
|2
|1
|122.58
|Jordan Chrisbowler
|27
|22
|0
|2
|122.73
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|van Buuren Graemebatsman
|4
|0
|23
|2
|5.75
|2
|0
|De Lange Marchantbowler
|4
|0
|32
|1
|8
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.4
W
OUT! Bowled. On a good line and length from Hayes. Topley pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Topley is bowled
19.3
.
Yorker, outside off once more. Topley creates space but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot
19.2
1
Full, pitching outside off stump. Majid moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.