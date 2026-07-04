Results Score Gloucestershire vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast 04.07.2026

T20

County Ground

GLO
GLO

191

SUR
SUR

134

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Lawrence Danbatsman383121122.58
Jordan Chrisbowler272202122.73
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
van Buuren Graemebatsman402325.7520
De Lange Marchantbowler40321810

Latest Highlights

19.4
W

OUT! Bowled. On a good line and length from Hayes. Topley pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Topley is bowled

19.3
.

Yorker, outside off once more. Topley creates space but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

19.2
1

Full, pitching outside off stump. Majid moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

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