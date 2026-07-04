Match details Gloucestershire vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast 04.07.2026

T20

County Ground

GLO
GLO

191

SUR
SUR

134

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Surrey won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, July 04, 2026 06:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersMalan Dawid, Hammond Miles, Short D'Arcy, Scott Liam, Taylor Jack, Bracey James, Dhariwal Kamran, van Buuren Graeme, De Lange Marchant, Taylor Matt, Henry Hayes James Philip
BenchAhmed Daz, Charlesworth Ben, Jansen Duan, Miles Craig, Phillips Joseph Peter, Price Oliver Joseph

Surrey Squad

PlayersEvans Laurie, Roy Jason, Philippe Josh, Lawrence Dan, Pope Ollie, Curran Tom, Jordan Chris, Lawes Thomas Edward, Topley Reece, Majid Yousef, Abbott Sean
BenchClark Jordan, Curran Sam, Thomas Adam Roger George, Worrall Daniel

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet