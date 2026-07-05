19.2 W OUT! Consecutive wickets! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Denly gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive, the ball gets through, and Denly is bowled

19.1 W OUT! Baker gets the wicket! Baker pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Milnes. He goes back and scoops sloppily, and is caught by Neal behind square.

18.6 W OUT! Bowled. Yorker, on line. Rogers pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

18.5 1 Yorker, outside off. Milnes gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

18.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Rogers gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

18.3 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Milnes. He gets on the back foot and defends on the on side for one run.

18.2 W OUT! Caught. Good length from SW Currie, outside off stump. Lintott shuffles down the pitch and lofts a wild drive, and is caught by Cartwright down the ground.

18.1 1 SW Currie pitches one up, pitching outside off. Rogers gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

17.6 . Good line and length from Fuller. Lintott rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying a scoop. HAMPSHIRE appeal, however the umpire says not out.

17.5 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Rogers gets on the back foot and drives for one run through the off side.

17.4 . Yorker, outside off stump. Rogers pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

17.3 6 MAXIMUM! Fuller pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Rogers pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for a half dozen runs.

17.2 1 Full, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Lintott moves onto the back foot and flicks for 1 run behind square.

17.1 1 Fuller pitches one up, outside off once more. Rogers moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for a single run.

16.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off again. Lintott gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

16.5 . Yorker, outside off again. Lintott rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying a scoop

16.4 W OUT! Caught. Good length from SW Currie, outside off stump. Stewart goes back and drives shakily, and is caught by Stubbs on the off side.

16.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from SW Currie, pitching near leg stump and angled across Stewart. He goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

16.3 2w Wide. SW Currie pitches one up, pitching well down the leg side. It beats Albert and trickles away for two wides.

16.2 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Stewart pushes forward and drives for a run.

16.2 1w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside off.

16.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

16.2 1w Wide. SW Currie pitches one up, pitching well outside off stump.

16.1 1 Full, pitching outside off. Rogers advances and drives for a single run on the leg side.

15.6 1 Yorker, on a good line. Rogers gets forward and punches a drive for a single run.

15.5 1 Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Stewart moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

15.4 . Yorker, pitching outside leg. Stewart backs away but makes no contact while attempting a drive

15.3 1 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angled across Rogers. He pushes forward and edges for one run back behind square.

15.2 W OUT! Baker gets the wicket! Yorker, on line. Finch steps away but makes no contact while trying a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Finch has to depart

15.1 . Back of a length, outside leg. Finch gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a pull

14.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Finch rocks back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field for a single run.

14.5 . Free hit, but Finch can't take advantage. Yorker, outside off. Finch moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

14.5 nb No ball. Back of a length, on line once again. Stewart goes back and drives through the off side field for a run.

14.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Finch gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

14.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Stewart rocks back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for a run.

14.2 . Good length from SW Currie, pitching near leg stump and angled across Stewart. He moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive shot. HAMPSHIRE appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

14.1 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Stewart moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a couple of runs behind point.

13.6 1 Full toss, on a good line. Stewart gets forward and drives through the on side field for 1 run.

13.5 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Finch. He moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for one run.

13.4 1 On a good line and length from Neal. Stewart moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

13.3 . Length ball, on leg stump and angling across. Stewart rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

13.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

13.2 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. Stewart gets on the back foot and plays a pull for six runs.

13.1 1 Neal pitches one up, outside off stump again. Finch shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for 1 run.

12.6 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Stewart gets on the back foot and guides a cut through point for a couple of runs.

12.5 1 On a good line and length from SW Currie again. Finch rocks back and flicks behind square for 1 run.

12.4 1 On a good line and length. Stewart rocks back and defends for a single run on the on side.

12.3 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off. Stewart gets forward and drives back behind point for 4 runs.

12.2 W OUT! SW Currie gets the wicket! Good length, outside off. Billings moves onto the back foot and lofts a wild cut, and is caught by Cartwright

12.1 1 Good length from SW Currie, on leg stump and angled across. Finch moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

11.6 . Pitched up, on a good line. Billings gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.5 4 FOUR! Neal pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Billings advances and flicks back behind square for four runs.

11.4 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length. Billings advances and drives for a half dozen runs on the leg side.

11.4 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

11.3 1 On a good line and length once again. Finch pushes forward and eases a drive through the on side field for a run.

11.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Billings moves down the pitch and drives on the leg side for 1 run.

11.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Finch pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side.

10.6 1 Short of a length, on a good line once again. Finch moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run on the off side.

10.5 . Good line and length. Finch moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.4 W OUT! Fuller breaks through! Dropped in short by Fuller, outside off again. Muyeye rocks back and pulls averagely, and is caught by Weatherley behind square.

10.3 2 Muyeye brings up his 50! Good length from Fuller, outside off. Muyeye goes back and guides a cut for 2 runs.

10.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line again. Muyeye goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

10.1 1 On a good line and length. Billings moves down the pitch and punches a drive for 1 run.

9.6 . On a good line and length once again. Muyeye gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.5 . Good line and length. Muyeye gets forward and defends

9.4 1 Full ball, outside leg and angled across. Billings advances and drives through the on side field for a single run.

9.3 1 On a good length, outside off again. Muyeye gets on the back foot and flicks for a single run.

9.2 . Full ball, outside off stump. Muyeye moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a reverse sweep

9.1 1 Neal pitches one up, outside off stump. Billings moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side.

8.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Billings moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for one run.

8.5 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Billings moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke

8.4 2 Short, pitching outside off stump. Billings rocks back and pulls for two runs.

8.3 . On a good line and length again. Billings gets on the front foot and defends

8.2 1 Good line and length from Fuller. Muyeye gets forward and drives for one run.

8.1 2 Good length, pitching outside off. Muyeye moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 2 runs.

7.6 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Muyeye. He pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run behind square on the leg side.

7.5 1lb Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Billings gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive stroke, resulting in one leg bye.

7.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Muyeye goes back and pulls for 1 run.

7.3 1 Good line and length from Neal again. Billings moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

7.2 . Good line and length from Neal again. Billings gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.1 W OUT! LBW. Pitched up, on a good line once again. Crawley gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Crawley is on his way

6.5 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Crawley moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a half dozen runs through the on side field.

6.4 2 Good line and length. Crawley rocks back and plays a flick for 2 runs. The ball is misfielded.

6.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Muyeye moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for 1 run.

6.2 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Crawley moves onto the front foot and drives for a run on the leg side.

6.1 1 Full toss, outside off. Muyeye rocks back and punches a drive for a single run through the leg side field.

5.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Wood, outside off. Crawley gets forward and drives for four runs.

5.5 1lb On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Muyeye rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

5.4 4 And another! Good length from Wood, pitching outside off. Muyeye rocks back and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

5.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside leg and angled across Muyeye. He gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs. The ball is misfielded.

5.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Crawley gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke back behind square for a single run.

5.1 1 On a good line and length. Muyeye gets on the back foot and defends for 1 run through the off side.

4.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Muyeye gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

4.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Crawley rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for one run through the leg side field.

4.4 1 Yorker, on line. Muyeye pushes forward and defends past the bowler for 1 run.

4.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Crawley moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

4.2 . Short of a length, on line. Crawley gets on the back foot and defends

4.1 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Crawley moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs down the ground.

3.6 . Good length from Baker, pitching outside off stump. Muyeye gets on the front foot and drives

3.5 6 And another! Baker drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Muyeye rocks back and plays a pull for six runs.

3.2 1lb Back of a length from Baker, pitching on leg. Muyeye rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend, resulting in a single leg bye.

3.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Baker, pitching outside off. Muyeye gets on the back foot and punches a drive for four runs.

2.6 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Muyeye goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

2.5 1 On a good line and length from Wood. Crawley moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for one run.

2.4 2 Good length from Wood, outside off stump once more. Crawley gets forward and drives for a couple of runs on the off side.

2.3 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside off stump once more. Crawley moves onto the front foot and drives through the leg side field for six runs.

2.2 . Good length from Wood, pitching outside off stump. Crawley pushes forward and edges

2.1 1 Full, on leg stump and angled across. Muyeye goes back and flicks for 1 run behind square.

1.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Crawley gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

1.5 W OUT! Bowled. Good length, outside off again. Bell-Drummond pushes forward but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot, the stumps are disturbed, and Bell-Drummond has to go

1.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Bell-Drummond gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

1.3 . Back of a length, outside off. Bell-Drummond gets on the back foot and plays a cut

1.2 4 FOUR! Baker drops one in short, pitching on a good line again. Bell-Drummond moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for 4 runs.

1.1 1 Short, on line. Muyeye goes back and plays a pull for a run back behind square.

0.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Bell-Drummond gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to defend

0.2 1 Wood pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Muyeye moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

0.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Muyeye pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

19.6 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Weatherley gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a single run.

19.6 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well outside off stump.

19.5 1 Yorker, outside off. Cartwright goes back and reverse sweeps for a single run.

19.4 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Weatherley pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.

19.3 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump once again. Cartwright pushes forward and drives for a single run on the off side.

19.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Weatherley gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

19.1 2 Length ball, outside off. Weatherley rocks back and cuts for a pair of runs.

18.6 W OUT! Bowled. Good line and length from Stewart once more. Stubbs goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a reverse sweep, and the ball careens into the stumps

18.5 2 On a good line and length. Stubbs gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

18.4 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Stubbs. He moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for six runs behind square.

18.3 2 Full ball, on line once again. Stubbs gets on the back foot and plays a ramp back behind square for 2 runs.

18.2 1 Back of a length, on line once again. Weatherley gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

18.2 1w Wide. Very short ball, pitching on a good line.

18.1 6 MAXIMUM! Weatherley brings up his 50 by clearing the rope! Pitched up, on a good line once again. Weatherley pushes forward and drives on the on side for six runs.

17.6 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Weatherley moves onto the back foot and drives through the on side field for one run.

17.5 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg. Stubbs moves onto the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for a run.

17.4 1 Yorker, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Weatherley goes back and plays a flick behind square for one run.

17.3 1 Short ball, on line. Stubbs moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

17.2 1 Yorker, on a good line. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

17.1 1 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angled across Stubbs. He gets forward and punches a drive on the on side for 1 run.

16.6 1 Good line and length from Stewart. Stubbs rocks back and flicks for a single run behind square.

16.5 1 Back of a length, outside off. Weatherley goes back and drives for a single run through the off side.

16.4 1 Good line and length again. Stubbs advances and drives for 1 run.

16.3 2 Good line and length from Stewart. Stubbs rocks back and punches a drive for two runs down the ground.

16.3 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

16.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good length, outside off again. Stubbs gets on the back foot and plays a scoop for four runs back behind square.

16.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Stubbs rocks back and drives on the off side for four runs.

15.6 1 Yorker, on a good line. Stubbs gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run.

15.5 1 Short, pitching on a good line. Weatherley gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run back behind square.

15.4 . Yorker, outside off stump once more. Weatherley pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

15.3 1 Back of a length from Milnes, pitching outside off stump. Stubbs rocks back and punches a drive for a run.

15.2 1 On a good line and length once again. Weatherley goes back and defends for a run behind square on the on side.

15.1 1 Good line and length from Milnes again. Stubbs goes back and plays a flick back behind square for one run.

14.6 1 Full ball, on line. Stubbs gets forward and drives for 1 run through the leg side field.

14.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching on a good line. Stubbs gets forward and eases a drive for a half dozen runs down the ground.

14.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for a single run.

14.3 1 Full, on a good line. Stubbs pushes forward and drives on the on side for a single run.

14.2 1 Good length from Lintott, pitching outside off stump. Weatherley rocks back and plays a flick for a run.

14.1 1 Good line and length from Lintott. Stubbs gets forward and reverse sweeps for a run.

13.6 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across. Stubbs goes back and flicks for a run.

13.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Weatherley gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through the off side.

13.4 . On a good length, outside off. Weatherley gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.3 1 Good line and length from Rogers once more. Stubbs gets on the back foot and flicks for a run.

13.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Weatherley gets on the back foot and drives for a run.

13.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Weatherley gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Weatherley rocks back and guides a cut for a run.

12.5 1 Good length from Lintott, pitching outside off stump. Stubbs gets forward and drives on the off side for 1 run.

12.4 4 Good length, outside off. Stubbs moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot, and the ball runs away from Billings for four byes.

12.3 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Weatherley goes back and drives for a run.

12.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Stubbs pushes forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

12.1 W OUT! Lintott gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Vince. He pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Vince is on his way

11.6 1 Hasan Mahmud pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Vince gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for one run.

11.5 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Weatherley goes back and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

11.4 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Weatherley gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

11.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Weatherley goes back and cuts

11.2 1 Yorker, outside off. Vince gets forward and drives for one run.

11.1 1 Good line and length from Hasan Mahmud once more. Weatherley moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the leg side field for 1 run.

10.6 6 SIX! Short ball, on a good line. Vince moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 6 runs.

10.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Rogers, on a good line once again. Vince gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

10.4 1 Back of a length from Rogers, pitching on a good line. Weatherley moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

10.4 1w Wide. Short, too wide outside off.

10.3 1 Back of a length, on line. Vince moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

10.2 1 Short, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Weatherley moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run back behind square.

10.1 1 Vince brings up his 50! Back of a length from Rogers, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Vince gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for a single run.

9.6 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. Vince gets on the back foot and defends through the leg side field for one run.

9.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump again. Vince pushes forward and eases a drive for four runs through the off side.

9.4 1 Dropped in short by Stewart, outside off stump. Weatherley rocks back and pulls for a run.

9.3 1 Back of a length from Stewart, pitching on a good line once more. Vince gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run behind square.

9.2 . Free hit, but Vince doesn't take advantage of it. Yorker, on a good line. Vince gets forward and defends

9.2 nb No ball, which will trigger another free hit for HAMPSHIRE. Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Vince goes back and pulls back behind square for 2 runs.

9.2 nb No ball. Yorker, on leg stump and angled across. Weatherley goes back and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

9.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Vince rocks back and drives through the leg side field for one run.

8.6 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Vince gets on the back foot and slices a cut for one run.

8.5 1 Good length, outside off once again. Weatherley rocks back and cuts behind point for 1 run.

8.4 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside off. Weatherley pushes forward and eases a drive for six runs on the off side.

8.3 1 On a good line and length. Vince goes back and plays a pull for one run.

8.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Vince pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to defend

8.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Weatherley goes back and drives for a single run.

7.6 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Vince gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a pair of runs back through point.

7.5 2 Short of a length, on a good line. Vince gets on the back foot and defends for 2 runs through the on side field.

7.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length from Rogers, pitching outside off once more. Vince goes back and plays a cut for 4 runs.

7.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Vince goes back and punches a drive for 4 runs.

7.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Vince gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Weatherley gets on the back foot and guides a cut back behind point for a run.

6.6 1 On a good line and length from Lintott. Weatherley gets on the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for a run.

6.5 2 Good length from Lintott, outside off. Weatherley gets on the back foot and drives for two runs through the off side.

6.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Weatherley gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.3 1 Back of a length, on line. Vince gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run behind square.

6.2 1 On a good line and length from Lintott once again. Weatherley goes back and plays a flick back behind square for 1 run.

6.1 6 SIX! On a good line and length. Weatherley pushes forward and plays a sweep for 6 runs.

5.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Vince gets on the back foot and guides a cut behind point for 4 runs.

5.5 1 Short of a length, on line. Weatherley rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

5.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Milnes, on a good line. Weatherley goes back and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.

5.3 1 Dropped in short by Milnes, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Vince goes back and pulls back behind square for a single run.

5.2 . Back of a length from Milnes, pitching on a good line. Vince rocks back and pulls poorly

5.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Vince gets on the front foot and drives for four runs through the on side field.

4.6 1 On a good line and length. Vince moves onto the back foot and flicks back behind square for 1 run.

4.5 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Weatherley. He moves onto the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for a single run.

4.4 1 Back of a length from Stewart, pitching outside off stump. Vince moves onto the front foot and defends for a run.

4.3 1 Good line and length from Stewart once more. Weatherley advances down the pitch and drives through the leg side field for one run.

4.2 1 Short of a length, on a good line again. Vince moves onto the back foot and defends for a run back behind square.

4.1 . On a good line and length. Vince gets on the front foot and drives shakily

3.6 1 Back of a length, outside off once more. Vince rocks back and plays a defensive stroke on the leg side for a run.

3.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Vince gets on the back foot and cuts

3.4 4 And another! Back of a length, outside off once again. Vince creates space and late cuts for four runs behind point.

3.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Hasan Mahmud, outside off stump. Vince steps back and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

3.2 1 Back of a length from Hasan Mahmud, pitching on a good line. Weatherley moves onto the back foot and defends for one run.

3.1 1 Good line and length. Vince rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a run through the on side field.

2.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Weatherley advances and drives

2.5 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line again. Weatherley gets on the front foot and drives on the on side for four runs.

2.4 . On a good line and length. Weatherley gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Weatherley goes back but plays and misses while trying to defend

2.2 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Vince moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

2.1 . Good length from Milnes, pitching outside off. Vince moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

1.6 W OUT! Hasan Mahmud breaks through! Yorker, pitching on a good line again. Albert moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Albert has to depart

1.5 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Vince moves onto the back foot and edges for 1 run through the leg side field.

1.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Vince moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.3 1 Good length from Hasan Mahmud, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Albert goes back and defends for a run on the on side.

1.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg once again. Vince goes back and flicks back behind square for one run.

1.1 1 Back of a length from Hasan Mahmud, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Albert rocks back and plays a flick behind square for a run.

0.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Albert rocks back and defends for a run behind point.

0.5 . On a good line and length from Rogers. Albert pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 6 SIX! Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Albert rocks back and plays a scoop back behind square for 6 runs.

0.3 . Short of a length, outside off. Albert pushes forward and defends

0.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Albert pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive