Results Score Hampshire vs Kent T20 T20 Blast 05.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Muyeye Tawandabatsman
|50
|30
|5
|2
|166.67
|Crawley Zakbatsman
|33
|17
|1
|3
|194.12
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Fuller Jamesall rounder
|4
|0
|35
|1
|8.75
|0
|0
|Wood Chrisbowler
|4
|0
|47
|1
|11.75
|5
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.2
W
OUT! Consecutive wickets! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Denly gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive, the ball gets through, and Denly is bowled
19.1
W
OUT! Baker gets the wicket! Baker pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Milnes. He goes back and scoops sloppily, and is caught by Neal behind square.
18.6
W
OUT! Bowled. Yorker, on line. Rogers pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps