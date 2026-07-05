Results Score Hampshire vs Kent T20 T20 Blast 05.07.2026

T20

The Rose Bowl

HAM
HAM

190

KEN
KEN

171

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Muyeye Tawandabatsman503052166.67
Crawley Zakbatsman331713194.12
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Fuller Jamesall rounder403518.7500
Wood Chrisbowler4047111.7550

Latest Highlights

19.2
W

OUT! Consecutive wickets! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Denly gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive, the ball gets through, and Denly is bowled

19.1
W

OUT! Baker gets the wicket! Baker pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Milnes. He goes back and scoops sloppily, and is caught by Neal behind square.

18.6
W

OUT! Bowled. Yorker, on line. Rogers pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

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