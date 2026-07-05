19.2 W OUT! Consecutive wickets! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Denly gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive, the ball gets through, and Denly is bowled

19.1 W OUT! Baker gets the wicket! Baker pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Milnes. He goes back and scoops sloppily, and is caught by Neal behind square.