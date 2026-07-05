Match details Hampshire vs Kent T20 T20 Blast 05.07.2026

T20

The Rose Bowl

HAM
HAM

190

KEN
KEN

171

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Kent won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, July 05, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hampshire Squad

PlayersVince James, Albert Toby Edward, Weatherley Joe, Mayes Ben, Stubbs Tristan, Cartwright Hilton, Fuller James, Currie Scott, Neal Andrew, Wood Chris, Baker Sonny
BenchDawson Liam, Lehmann Jake, Lumsden Manny, Orr Ali, Potgieter Delano, Prest Thomas James

Kent Squad

PlayersMuyeye Tawanda, Bell-Drummond Daniel, Crawley Zak, Billings Sam, Denly Joe, Finch Harry, Stewart Grant, Rogers Tom, Lintott Jacob, Milnes Matt, Mahmud Hasan
BenchBenjamin Christopher Gavin, Evison Joey, Foreman Bertie, Klaassen Fred, Parkinson Matt

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet