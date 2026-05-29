13.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across Allison. He moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

13.3 . Back of a length, on line. Allison advances and drives on the off side.

13.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Allison rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

13.1 . Short of a length, outside off again. Allison goes back and defends

12.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Allison gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side field.

12.5 1 Good line and length from Lintott. Walter moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run.

12.4 1 Lintott pitches one up, outside off. Allison gets on the front foot and plays a drive for a run down the ground.

12.3 . Full, on line once more. Allison gets forward and outside edges

12.2 1 Good length from Lintott, on leg stump and angled across Walter. He rocks back and plays a flick for 1 run.

12.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Walter gets forward but makes no contact while trying a sweep

11.6 4 FOUR! Rogers pitches one up, on line once more. Allison moves onto the front foot and lifts a flick for 4 runs.

11.5 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Allison moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line. Allison shuffles down the pitch and edges for 4 runs behind square.

11.3 . Back of a length, outside off. Allison goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend

11.2 . Back of a length from Rogers, on a good line but angled across. Allison rocks back and edges back behind square. Kent appeal, but Allison is given not out.

11.1 W OUT! Rogers gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Rogers. Pepper advances down the pitch and inside edges, and is caught by Billings

10.6 . Full ball, on line. Walter rocks back and defends

10.5 . Good line and length. Walter goes back and plays a defensive stroke

10.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Walter gets on the back foot and eases a bad drive

10.3 4 FOUR! Lintott pitches one up, outside off. Walter shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive for four runs down the ground.

10.2 1 Good line and length once more. Pepper rocks back and plays a cut back behind point for one run.

10.1 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Pepper gets forward and drives on the on side for 6 runs.

9.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Pepper gets on the back foot and drives down the ground for one run.

9.5 . Back of a length from Milnes, on a good line once more. Pepper moves onto the back foot and defends

9.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Milnes, pitching outside leg and angled across Walter. He gets on the back foot and edges for 4 runs back behind square.

9.3 1w Wide. Milnes pitches one up, pitching far outside off.

9.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pepper goes back and glances for one run.

9.2 1w Wide. Back of a length from Milnes, pitching far outside leg.

9.1 2 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across Pepper. He moves onto the back foot and flicks for a pair of runs back behind square.

8.6 1 Full, outside off stump again. Pepper gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

8.5 2 Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Pepper advances down the pitch and skies a flick for a pair of runs.

8.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pepper brings up his 50 with a boundary! Full, outside off. Pepper goes back and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

8.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full, pitching on a good line. Pepper gets forward and plays a reverse sweep back through point for 4 runs.

8.2 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Pepper pushes forward and reverse sweeps back through point for four runs.

8.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Walter moves onto the back foot and cuts behind point for a single run. The ball is misfielded costing a single run.

7.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Pepper pushes forward and drives for four runs.

7.5 . Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Pepper gets on the back foot and drives

7.4 . Pitched up, on a good line. Pepper gets forward and defends

7.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

7.3 1 Good length from Lintott, pitching outside off stump. Walter goes back and edges for one run through the on side field.

7.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Pepper gets forward and drives on the leg side for one run.

7.1 . On a good line and length again. Pepper moves onto the back foot and inside edges behind square.

6.6 1 Parkinson pitches one up, on line. Pepper moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for a single run.

6.5 4 FOUR! Parkinson pitches one up, outside off stump. Pepper moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for four runs.

6.4 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Pepper pushes forward and plays a sweep for a couple of runs behind square.

6.3 . On a good length, outside off. Pepper goes back and edges

6.1 1 Full, on line again. Pepper gets forward and plays a sweep for one run behind square.

5.6 1 Short of a length, on line. Pepper gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

5.6 1w Wide. Rogers pitches one up, pitching far outside leg. Pepper gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a flick

5.5 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pepper gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs back behind square.

5.5 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angling across and down the leg side.

5.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pepper shuffles down the pitch but misses while trying a cut

5.3 4 FOUR! Rogers now coming over the wicket to Pepper. Back of a length from Rogers, on a good line. Pepper goes back and lofts a pull for 4 runs behind square.

5.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Walter rocks back and pulls for a run behind square.

5.1 . Short of a length, outside off. Walter moves onto the back foot and defends

4.6 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angling across. Walter moves down the pitch and drives poorly for a single run.

4.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Walter moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground.

4.4 2 Forrester pitches one up, outside off. Walter gets on the front foot and edges back behind square for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded costing one run.

4.3 . Forrester now coming around the wicket. Good length from Forrester, outside off stump. Walter gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

4.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Walter gets on the back foot and lofts a drive over the off side for 4 runs.

4.1 1 Forrester pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Pepper gets forward and drives past the bowler for one run.

3.6 6 SIX! Back of a length from Milnes, pitching outside off once again. Walter gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 6 runs.

3.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pepper goes back and skies a pull behind square for 1 run.

3.5 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Pepper shuffles down the pitch but misses while attempting a sweep

3.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pepper gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

3.3 1 Full, outside off again. Walter gets forward and lofts a drive for a run on the off side.

3.2 1 Good length, outside off stump. Pepper moves onto the front foot and inside edges for a run down the ground.

3.1 6 SIX! Back of a length from Milnes, on a good line. Pepper gets on the front foot and drives on the leg side for a half dozen runs.

2.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Walter moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for four runs.

2.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Walter gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 4 runs.

2.4 . Back of a length, on line. Walter rocks back and plays a pull

2.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Pepper goes back and cuts for a run back through point.

2.2 . Back of a length, pitching near leg stump. Pepper advances but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

2.1 . Pitching on a good line and length but angled across the batter. Pepper goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance behind square.

1.6 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Walter gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a drive

1.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Pepper rocks back and outside edges behind point for a run.

1.4 . Milnes pitches one up, pitching on leg. Pepper shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick

1.3 2 Good length from Milnes, outside off stump. Pepper gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for two runs.

1.2 . Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Pepper goes back and drives

1.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Pepper gets on the front foot and drives

0.6 . On a good line and length from Klaassen. Walter gets on the back foot and lifts a mediocre glance

0.5 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Walter moves down the pitch and flicks for four runs.

0.4 1 Short of a length, on line. Pepper moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance for a single run on the off side.

0.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Walter moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.

0.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Walter goes back and defends

0.1 . Full ball, outside off. Walter moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

19.6 1b Yorker, pitching outside off stump once more. Milnes moves down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, and the ball runs away from the wicketkeeper for 1 bye.

19.5 1 Good length from Snater, outside off. Parkinson rocks back and eases a drive through the off side field for one run.

19.4 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Snater, outside off again. Klaassen gets forward and edges, and is caught by Walter

19.3 6 SIX! Back of a length from Snater, pitching outside off once more. Klaassen goes back and skies a pull for a half dozen runs.

19.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Milnes rocks back and eases a drive for a single run through the off side field.

19.1 1 Short of a length, outside off. Klaassen goes back and glances for 1 run.

18.6 4 And another! Full, outside off. Milnes moves down the pitch and ramps for 4 runs behind square.

18.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Milnes advances down the pitch and pulls for four runs.

18.4 1 Mulder now coming over the wicket. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Klaassen goes back and guides a glance for 1 run.

18.3 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off. Rogers goes back and flicks averagely, and is caught by Benkenstein back behind square.

18.2 . Good length from Mulder, outside off stump. Rogers moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive. Essex appeal, however the umpire says not out.

18.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Rogers gets on the back foot and edges onto the body while trying to play a pull

17.6 1 Bennett comes around the wicket to Rogers. Full ball, outside off. Rogers gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

17.5 1 Back of a length from Bennett, pitching on a good line again. Milnes advances down the pitch and skies a pull for a run.

17.4 4 FOUR! Bennett comes over the wicket. Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Milnes gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

17.3 1 Bennett now coming around the wicket. Back of a length from Bennett, outside off stump. Rogers moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for a single run. Tidy fielding by Thain prevents a certain boundary.

17.2 1 Bennett comes over the wicket to Milnes. Back of a length from Bennett, on a good line but angling across Milnes. He gets on the back foot and glances behind square for a run.

17.1 W OUT! Bennett breaks through! Back of a length from Bennett, outside off. Forrester goes back and edges, and is caught by Walter behind square.

16.6 . Yorker, on line. Rogers moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field.

16.5 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Rogers moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 2 runs.

16.4 1 Full, outside off stump. Forrester gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for a run.

16.3 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Forrester goes back and glances

16.2 1 Free hit. Good length, outside off. Rogers goes back and lifts a pull for one run.

16.2 nb No ball. Full toss, pitching on leg and angling across Forrester. He moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly for one run.

16.1 1 Good length, outside off. Rogers moves onto the back foot and late cuts for one run.

15.6 1 Bennett now coming around the wicket. Back of a length from Bennett, outside off stump. Rogers rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

15.5 W OUT! Bennett gets the wicket! Over the wicket, short of a length, on line. Lintott advances and edges, and is caught by Pepper

15.4 1 Bennett now coming around the wicket to Forrester. Back of a length, outside off stump. Forrester goes back and drives shakily over the on side field for 1 run.

15.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Lintott advances down the pitch and lifts a pull down the ground for 1 run.

15.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line once more. Lintott shuffles down the pitch and lifts a pull for four runs.

15.1 2 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Lintott goes back and inside edges behind square for two runs.

14.6 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on leg and angling across. Forrester moves onto the front foot and skies a drive on the leg side for 4 runs.

14.5 6 MAXIMUM! Critchley pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Forrester moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

14.4 . Good line and length from Critchley. Forrester gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.4 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well outside off stump. Forrester goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a drive. Essex appeal, but Forrester is given not out.

14.3 . On a good line and length. Forrester rocks back and glances

14.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Lintott moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side.

14.1 2 Full, outside off. Lintott gets forward and inside edges for a pair of runs behind square.

13.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Forrester rocks back and plays a cut

13.5 2 Harmer now coming around the wicket. Full ball, on line. Forrester advances and punches a drive for two runs through the off side.

13.4 1 Harmer now coming over the wicket to Lintott. Harmer pitches one up, pitching outside off. Lintott shuffles down the pitch and flicks for 1 run.

13.3 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump once again. Forrester advances down the pitch and eases a drive through the leg side field for 1 run.

13.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Forrester moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps for four runs behind point. The ball is misfielded.

13.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Forrester gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive stroke

12.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Forrester rocks back and inside edges for one run behind square.

12.5 4 FOUR! Critchley pitches one up, pitching near leg stump. Forrester moves onto the back foot and lofts a leg glance behind square for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded.

12.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Lintott shuffles down the pitch and drives for a run. The ball is misfielded by Critchley costing a single run.

12.3 1 Full, pitching outside off again. Forrester pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square for a single run.

12.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Lintott moves down the pitch and edges for a run behind square.

12.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Lintott gets forward and reverse sweeps

11.6 . Harmer pitches one up, pitching outside off. Forrester advances down the pitch and cuts back through point.

11.5 . Full, on a good line. Forrester moves onto the front foot and edges

11.4 . Full, outside off stump. Forrester gets forward and eases a drive

11.3 . Full, pitching outside off. Forrester advances down the pitch and drives shakily through the off side field.

11.2 . Full, outside off stump. Forrester gets on the front foot and drives

11.1 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Forrester rocks back and eases a poor drive

10.6 . Back of a length from Mulder, on a good line. Lintott ducks under it

10.5 . Full, outside off. Lintott shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a ramp

10.4 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Lintott gets on the front foot and defends

10.3 4 FOUR! Mulder comes over the wicket. Pitching on a good line and length. Lintott moves down the pitch and drives for four runs.

10.2 1 Mulder pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Forrester pushes forward and drives past the bowler for a single run.

10.1 2 Good length, outside off. Forrester pushes forward and drives back through point for a pair of runs.

9.6 1 Harmer pitches one up, on line again. Forrester pushes forward and guides a glance for one run.

9.5 . Harmer comes around the wicket to Forrester. Pitched up, on a good line once more. Forrester moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.4 1 Good line and length from Harmer. Lintott moves onto the front foot and glances on the on side for 1 run.

9.3 . Harmer now coming over the wicket to Lintott. Full, outside off. Lintott gets forward and reverse sweeps poorly

9.1 . Full, on line once more. Forrester gets on the front foot and eases a drive

8.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Lintott goes back and drives

8.5 . Back of a length from Mulder, pitching outside off. Lintott gets forward but misses while attempting to defend

8.4 W OUT! Mulder gets one through! On a good line and length from Mulder. Denly pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Denly has to depart

8.3 . On a good line and length from Mulder. Denly moves onto the front foot and edges

8.2 6 SIX! Short of a length, outside off. Denly goes back and plays a pull for 6 runs behind square.

8.1 . Good length from Mulder, outside off stump. Denly pushes forward and punches a drive

7.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Denly pushes forward and skies a flick for a single run.

7.5 . Harmer comes over the wicket. Good length from Harmer, pitching outside leg. Denly rocks back and leg glances back behind square.

7.4 1 Harmer pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Forrester moves onto the back foot and guides a cut back through point for one run.

7.3 . Harmer now coming around the wicket. Harmer pitches one up, on a good line. Forrester gets forward and eases a drive

7.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Denly gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

7.1 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Denly pushes forward and defends

6.6 . Z Akhter now coming around the wicket to Forrester. Back of a length from Z Akhter, outside off. Forrester rocks back and inside edges

6.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Denly goes back and inside edges for a run back behind square.

6.4 . Good length from Z Akhter, pitching outside off. Denly moves onto the back foot and glances

6.3 2 Pitched up, outside off stump. Denly pushes forward and drives down the ground for 2 runs.

6.2 1 Pitched up, on line once again. Forrester goes back and flicks for one run.

6.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Denly goes back and flicks for a single run.

5.6 1 Short of a length, on line once again. Denly moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance for 1 run.

5.5 1 Mulder now coming around the wicket. Length ball, outside off. Forrester moves onto the front foot and edges for 1 run.

5.4 W OUT! Mulder gets the wicket! Short of a length, on line once again. Bell-Drummond moves down the pitch and edges, and is caught by Pepper

5.3 1 Short of a length, outside off. Denly rocks back and glances for a run.

5.2 1 Free hit. Short of a length, on line again. Bell-Drummond moves onto the front foot and edges for a run.

5.1 . Good line and length from Mulder once more. Bell-Drummond gets on the front foot and finesses a glance

4.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Denly moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

4.5 . Back of a length, on line. Denly rocks back and glances

4.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Denly rocks back and punches a drive

4.3 . Short of a length, outside off. Denly gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a drive

4.2 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Denly gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Bell-Drummond moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance behind square on the leg side for a single run.

3.6 W OUT! Caught. Full, pitching outside off. Billings shuffles down the pitch and edges, and is caught by Bennett behind square.

3.5 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Bell-Drummond moves onto the back foot and drives for one run.

3.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Bell-Drummond rocks back and cuts poorly

3.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bell-Drummond moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off once again. Bell-Drummond rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

3.1 1 Length ball, outside off again. Billings pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

2.6 1 Good length from Snater, outside off stump. Billings goes back and edges. An error in the field by Pepper allows Billings and Bell-Drummond to complete one overthrow.

2.5 4 FOUR! Snater pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Billings gets forward and flicks behind square for four runs.

2.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Billings pushes forward, and is hit on the body while attempting to play a drive

2.3 2 Good line and length. Billings gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 2 runs.

2.2 . Good length, outside off. Billings pushes forward and defends

2.1 W OUT! Snater breaks through! Good line and length once more. Crawley gets forward and lofts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Mulder

1.6 1 Back of a length from Bennett, on a good line. Crawley rocks back and pulls back behind square for 1 run.

1.5 . Back of a length, outside off again. Crawley rocks back but misses while attempting to defend

1.4 2 Short of a length, outside off stump again. Crawley moves onto the back foot and pulls for two runs.

1.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Bennett, outside off stump. Crawley goes back and drives on the off side for four runs.

1.2 W OUT! Bennett gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Muyeye goes back and hooks sloppily, and is caught by Benkenstein back behind square.

1.1 1 Back of a length from Bennett, on a good line. Bell-Drummond gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for one run.

0.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Bell-Drummond gets on the front foot and glances for one run.

0.5 2 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Bell-Drummond goes back and lofts a pull for two runs behind square.

0.4 . Full ball, outside off stump. Bell-Drummond moves onto the front foot and drives

0.3 . Good length from Snater, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Bell-Drummond pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 2 Good length from Snater, on leg stump and angled across Bell-Drummond. He gets forward and guides a leg glance behind square for two runs.