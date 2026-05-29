Match details Kent vs Essex T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026

T20

St Lawrence Ground

KEN
KEN

129

ESS
ESS

130

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Essex won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 29, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kent Squad

PlayersMuyeye Tawanda, Bell-Drummond Daniel, Crawley Zak, Billings Sam, Denly Joe, Forrester Dian, Lintott Jacob, Rogers Tom, Milnes Matt, Klaassen Fred, Parkinson Matt
BenchBenjamin Christopher Gavin, Evison Joey, Finch Harry, Foreman Bertie

Essex Squad

PlayersWalter Paul Ian, Pepper Michael, Allison Charles, Benkenstein Luc, Mulder Wiaan, Critchley Matt, Thain Noah Robin Mostyn, Harmer Simon, Snater Shane, Akhter Zaman, Bennett Charlie Edward
BenchDas Robin, Fernandes Simon Maurice L, Jones Mackenzie

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet