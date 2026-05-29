Results Score Kent vs Essex T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Pepper Michaelwicket keeper
|64
|40
|6
|3
|160
|Walter Paul Ianall rounder
|42
|30
|6
|1
|140
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Lintott Jacobbowler
|3
|0
|22
|0
|7.33
|1
|0
|Rogers Tombowler
|3
|0
|31
|1
|10.33
|2
|0
Latest Highlights
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13.4
4
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across Allison. He moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.
13.3
.
Back of a length, on line. Allison advances and drives on the off side.
13.2
4
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Allison rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.