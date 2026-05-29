Results Score Kent vs Essex T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026

T20

St Lawrence Ground

KEN
KEN

129

ESS
ESS

130

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Pepper Michaelwicket keeper644063160
Walter Paul Ianall rounder423061140
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Lintott Jacobbowler302207.3310
Rogers Tombowler3031110.3320

Latest Highlights

13.4
4

FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across Allison. He moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

13.3
.

Back of a length, on line. Allison advances and drives on the off side.

13.2
4

FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Allison rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

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