19.6 W OUT! Potts finds a way through! Pitched up, on a good line. Hurst moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a flick, the stumps are disturbed, and Hurst has to depart

19.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short ball, pitching outside off again. Hurst rocks back and punches a drive through the off side for four runs.

19.4 4 FOUR! Short, outside off. Hurst goes back and drives for four runs through the off side field.

19.3 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Hartley gets forward and drives for 1 run.

19.2 W OUT! Run out. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Blatherwick pushes forward and pulls averagely for a single run. He is then run out, after some good fielding by Whiteley.

19.1 2 Back of a length from Potts, on a good line. Blatherwick creates room and drives averagely past the bowler for 2 runs.

18.6 1 Full ball, outside off. Blatherwick goes back and drives sloppily for a run down the ground.

18.5 6 MAXIMUM! Free hit, and Blatherwick takes advantage of it. Full toss, outside off. Blatherwick moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for 6 runs.

18.5 nb No ball. Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Blatherwick goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

18.4 . Javed pitches one up, outside off once again. Blatherwick rocks back but swings and misses while trying a drive

18.3 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Hurst gets on the back foot and edges for a run.

18.2 2 Short of a length, on a good line. Hurst gets on the back foot and plays a shaky pull for a pair of runs.

18.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Hurst gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 6 runs on the leg side.

17.6 4 FOUR! Montgomery pitches one up, outside off stump. Blatherwick advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

17.5 2 Good length from Montgomery, pitching outside off. Blatherwick advances and eases a drive for 2 runs through the off side field.

17.4 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angled across Hurst. He moves down the pitch and punches a shaky drive down the ground for one run.

17.3 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Blatherwick. He rocks back and drives shakily through the on side field for 1 run.

17.2 . On a good line and length from Montgomery. Blatherwick gets on the back foot and plays a mediocre flick

17.1 W OUT! Montgomery gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across Shadab Khan. He gets on the back foot and plays a shaky pull, and is caught by Bin Naeem

16.6 . Pitched up, outside off. Hurst gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

16.5 1 Yorker, on line. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for a run.

16.4 . Full ball, outside off stump. Shadab Khan gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

16.3 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Hurst moves onto the front foot and edges behind square on the leg side for 1 run.

16.2 2 Back of a length from Javed, pitching outside off stump. Hurst goes back and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

16.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. Shadab Khan rocks back and drives down the ground for 1 run.

15.6 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Shadab Khan advances down the pitch and pulls for a run.

15.5 . On a good line and length from Potts. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and drives averagely

15.4 1 Good length from Potts, outside off. Hurst gets on the back foot and finesses a leg glance for a single run.

15.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump again. Hurst gets forward and switch hits behind point for four runs.

15.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan rocks back and pulls behind square for a run.

15.1 1lb Full, on a good line once more. Hurst moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick, resulting in a single leg bye.

14.6 W OUT! Muqeem gets the wicket! Pitched up, on a good line once more. Livingstone moves onto the front foot and plays a shaky sweep, and is caught by Bin Naeem

14.5 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on a good line. Livingstone pushes forward and sweeps for six runs.

14.4 . Pitched up, outside off again. Livingstone goes back and slices a shaky cut

14.3 1 Muqeem pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Hurst gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

14.2 1 Full, on line. Livingstone gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

14.1 1 Full, outside off stump again. Hurst gets on the front foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

13.6 2 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Livingstone moves onto the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs.

13.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Hurst rocks back and pulls sloppily for a run.

13.4 1 Full ball, on line once more. Livingstone pushes forward and flicks for one run.

13.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Hurst gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

13.2 1 Short, outside off again. Livingstone rocks back and plays a bad pull for a single run.

13.2 1w Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside off.

12.6 W OUT! Two dismissals in a row for Muqeem! Length ball, outside off. Moores moves onto the back foot and edges, and is caught by Donald

12.5 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across McDermott. He gets forward and plays a bad pull, and is caught by Bin Naeem

12.4 . Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. McDermott gets on the back foot and inside edges

12.3 1 On a good line and length from Muqeem. Livingstone gets on the front foot and drives poorly for 1 run.

11.6 . CHANCE! On a good length, outside off. McDermott rocks back and guides a shaky cut. A run out chance but LANCASHIRE survive the attempt.

11.5 1 Full toss, on line. Livingstone moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run.

11.4 . Good length from Montgomery, pitching outside off. Livingstone gets on the back foot and cuts averagely

11.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg. McDermott gets forward and inside edges into their pads while attempting a sweep for a run behind square.

11.2 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Livingstone rocks back and cuts for a single run.

11.1 1 On a good length, outside leg and angling across. McDermott goes back and eases a drive through the off side for a run.

10.6 1 Good length from Morley, pitching outside off stump once again. McDermott gets on the back foot and drives for one run.

10.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. McDermott goes back and edges

10.4 1 Good length from Morley, outside off stump once more. Livingstone moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run.

10.3 . Morley pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Livingstone gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

10.3 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

10.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length. Livingstone gets on the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

10.1 1 On a good length, outside leg and angled across McDermott. He gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

9.6 1 Good length from Muqeem, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. McDermott gets on the back foot and flicks for a single run.

9.5 . On a good line and length once more. McDermott rocks back and cuts shakily

9.4 1 Good line and length. Livingstone moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a single run.

9.3 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across McDermott. He goes back and pulls for 1 run.

9.2 . Good line and length from Muqeem. McDermott goes back and plays a cut

9.1 . Length ball, on leg stump and angled across McDermott. He moves onto the front foot and defends

8.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Livingstone gets forward and plays a wild defensive stroke

8.5 1 Short of a length, on a good line once more. McDermott moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run back behind square.

8.4 W OUT! Bowled. Good line and length from Javed. Jones steps away but misses while trying to play a glance, the ball gets through, and Jones is bowled

8.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Livingstone moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily for 1 run back behind square.

8.2 1 Back of a length from Javed, outside off stump once more. Jones gets on the back foot and guides a glance for 1 run back behind point.

7.6 1 Short of a length, outside leg. Jones rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.

7.5 . Good line and length from Muqeem. Jones moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

7.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Jones moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a scoop

7.3 . Good length from Muqeem, pitching outside leg. Jones moves onto the back foot and guides a wild leg glance behind square.

7.2 1 On a good line and length. Livingstone pushes forward and drives shakily for a run through the off side field.

7.1 1b Back of a length, outside leg again. Jones gets forward but makes no contact while trying a scoop, and the ball rolls away for 1 bye, due to the poor delivery by Muqeem.

6.6 . Morley pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Livingstone pushes forward and punches a wild drive on the off side.

6.5 . Length ball, outside off once more. Livingstone gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

6.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Livingstone moves onto the back foot and eases a shaky drive

6.3 1 Good length from Morley, outside off once again. Jones gets on the back foot and drives through the off side for 1 run.

6.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Livingstone moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

6.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

6.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Livingstone moves onto the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a drive

5.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Potts, pitching outside off stump. Jones goes back and slices a cut for four runs.

5.5 . Very short ball, pitching near leg stump. Jones ducks

5.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Potts, outside off stump. Jones gets on the back foot and cuts back through point for 4 runs.

5.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Jones moves onto the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting a pull

5.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Livingstone rocks back and tucks a wild glance behind point for a run.

5.1 . Good length from Potts, pitching outside off. Livingstone moves onto the back foot and defends

4.6 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Jones goes back and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

4.5 1 Good line and length from Montgomery. Livingstone gets on the back foot and leg glances back behind square for one run.

4.4 . On a good line and length. Livingstone moves onto the back foot and flicks averagely

4.3 W OUT! Montgomery gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length again. Jennings goes back but makes no contact while attempting a pull, the stumps are disturbed, and Jennings has to go

4.2 . On a good line and length. Jennings gets on the back foot and punches a mediocre drive through the off side.

3.6 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off. Jennings gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs through the leg side field.

3.5 . Back of a length from Javed, outside off stump. Jennings rocks back but makes no contact while trying a cut

3.5 2w Wide. Back of a length from Javed, pitching well down the leg side. Jones goes back and swings and misses while attempting a pull, but it beats Donald and trickles away for 2 wides.

3.3 2 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Jones moves onto the back foot and punches a drive down the ground for 2 runs.

3.1 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Jones goes back and defends

2.6 1 Back of a length from Morley, pitching on a good line. Jones pushes forward and plays a sweep for 1 run behind square.

2.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Jones goes back and slices a cut for 4 runs.

2.4 1lb On a good line and length once again. Jennings shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick, resulting in one leg bye.

2.3 2 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Jennings gets on the front foot and plays a flick for two runs.

2.2 . Pitched up, on line once again. Jennings pushes forward and flicks

2.1 2 Good line and length from Morley. Jennings pushes forward and plays a switch hit for a couple of runs back behind point.

1.6 1 Montgomery pitches one up, pitching outside off. Jennings gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a single run through the leg side field.

1.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Jennings rocks back and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

1.4 . Full, on a good line once again. Jennings pushes forward and edges

1.3 . On a good line and length from Montgomery. Jennings steps away and drives poorly through the off side.

1.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Jennings gets on the back foot and drives poorly down the ground.

0.6 . Short of a length, on line. Jones moves onto the back foot and drives poorly

0.5 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Jennings gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

0.4 1 Good line and length. Jones gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

19.6 1lb Good length, pitching near leg stump. Javed goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull back behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

19.5 W OUT! Stanley gets the wicket! Stanley drops one in short, outside off. Basra goes back and outside edges, and is caught by Anderson behind square.

19.4 2 CHANCE! Length ball, outside off stump once again. Basra moves onto the back foot and pulls for two runs. There's an attempt at a run out.

19.3 1 Back of a length from Stanley, outside leg. Morley rocks back and flicks for a single run.

19.2 4 FOUR! Stanley pitches one up, on a good line again. Morley creates room and drives for four runs through the off side field.

19.1 . Back of a length from Stanley, on line. Morley steps back but swings and misses while attempting a drive

18.6 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Basra moves onto the back foot and pulls for two runs.

18.5 . Back of a length from Anderson, outside off stump. Basra pushes forward but lets the ball travel through to the keeper

18.4 1 Full toss, outside off. Morley gets forward and drives down the ground for a run.

18.3 1 Full ball, on a good line but angled across. Basra gets forward and plays a flick for a run.

18.2 4 FOUR! Short, pitching outside off. Basra goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

18.1 W OUT! Run out. Short of a length, on line again. Basra goes back and plays a bad pull for one run. Muqeem is then run out, as a result of some tidy fielding by Moores.

17.6 1 Good line and length from Stanley. Basra goes back and eases a drive for a run.

17.5 1 On a good line and length again. Muqeem rocks back and outside edges for a single run.

17.4 1 Short ball, pitching on a good line once more. Basra moves onto the back foot and edges back behind square for a single run.

17.3 1 On a good line and length from Stanley once again. Muqeem gets on the back foot and flicks poorly for a run.

17.2 1lb Pitching on a good line and length. Basra gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick back behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

17.1 1 CHANCE! Pitching on a good line and length. Muqeem moves onto the back foot and eases a bad drive on the leg side for a single run. There's an attempt at a run out.

16.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Muqeem shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

16.5 2 Livingstone pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Muqeem pushes forward and drives poorly for a couple of runs.

16.4 1 Full, outside off. Basra moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run on the off side.

16.3 . On a good line and length. Basra rocks back and eases a poor drive

16.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Muqeem rocks back and plays a flick for one run.

14.2 1 Full, on line. Montgomery moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

12.4 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Montgomery gets on the front foot, and is struck on the helmet while attempting to play a sweep

12.3 1 Full ball, outside off. Andersson gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for a single run.

12.2 . Full, on line. Andersson pushes forward and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a sweep. LANCASHIRE appeal, however the umpire says not out.

12.1 1 Length ball, on leg stump. Montgomery steps back and cuts for one run.

11.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Montgomery rocks back and cuts for a run.

11.5 1 Full, pitching outside off again. Andersson pushes forward and drives for a run on the off side.

11.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Andersson creates room and drives averagely through the off side.

11.3 1 On a good line and length. Montgomery moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

11.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Andersson pushes forward and edges for 1 run. The ball is misfielded.

11.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, outside off stump. Andersson gets on the front foot and drives through the leg side field for a half dozen runs.

10.6 2 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Montgomery creates room and guides a cut for two runs.

10.5 1 On a good line and length. Andersson advances down the pitch and flicks for a single run.

10.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Montgomery moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

10.3 1 Pitched up, on line once again. Andersson gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for a single run.

10.2 1 Full, on a good line. Montgomery gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps back through point for a run.

10.1 . On a good line and length. Montgomery rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

9.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Montgomery moves onto the back foot and plays a bad pull for 1 run.

9.5 . Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across. Montgomery pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a reverse sweep. LANCASHIRE appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

9.4 1 Full, outside off again. Andersson gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for one run.

9.3 1 Good length from Shadab Khan, outside off stump once again. Montgomery moves onto the back foot and drives averagely on the off side for a single run.

9.2 1 Length ball, outside off again. Andersson moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run back through point.

9.1 1 Full ball, outside off stump again. Montgomery pushes forward and punches a mediocre drive for 1 run.

8.6 . Length ball, outside off. Andersson moves onto the back foot and punches a poor drive through the off side field.

8.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Andersson gets forward and edges into their pads while trying to defend

8.4 2 On a good length, outside off. Andersson rocks back and guides a cut back through point for 2 runs.

8.3 1 On a good line and length from Livingstone. Montgomery rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

8.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Montgomery steps away and punches a drive for 4 runs.

8.1 . Full, pitching on a good line once more. Montgomery gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.6 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Montgomery gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.

7.5 W OUT! Shadab Khan traps Madsen in front! Shadab Khan pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Madsen gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep. LANCASHIRE appeal, the umpire agrees, and Madsen has to depart

7.4 1 Full, outside off stump. Andersson creates space and eases a drive for 1 run.

7.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Madsen rocks back and plays a flick for one run.

7.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Andersson gets on the back foot and slices a cut for one run.

7.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Madsen rocks back and flicks down the ground for one run.

6.6 1 Good length from Livingstone, pitching outside off stump. Madsen goes back and cuts sloppily for 1 run.

6.5 2 Full, outside leg. Madsen gets on the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for two runs.

6.4 1 Pitched up, on a good line once more. Andersson steps away and eases a drive for one run.

6.3 1 Livingstone pitches one up, on line. Madsen gets forward and sweeps for a run.

6.2 1 CHANCE! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Andersson moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run. A run out chance but DERBYSHIRE survive the attempt.

6.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Madsen pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

5.6 . Short ball, outside off stump once more. Andersson goes back but misses while trying to play a glance

5.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump again. Madsen gets forward and punches a mediocre drive for one run through the off side.

5.4 . Back of a length from Stanley, outside off but angled across. Madsen steps away but misses while attempting a cut

5.3 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Madsen moves onto the front foot and eases a mediocre drive through the off side field.

5.2 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Stanley, pitching outside off stump once again. Madsen rocks back and tucks a glance for 4 runs behind point.

5.1 . Good length from Stanley, outside off. Madsen moves onto the back foot and cuts averagely

4.6 1 Short, pitching outside off stump again. Madsen gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run behind square.

4.5 W OUT! Anderson gets the wicket! Short of a length, outside off. Bin Naeem goes back and plays a poor pull, and is caught by Moores back behind square.

4.4 . Good line and length from Anderson again. Bin Naeem gets on the front foot and defends

4.3 . Back of a length from Anderson, pitching on a good line. Bin Naeem creates room but makes no contact while attempting a drive

4.2 1 Back of a length from Anderson, outside off stump. Andersson rocks back and glances through the off side for 1 run.

4.1 4 FOUR! Anderson drops one in short, on line. Andersson goes back and plays a pull for four runs back behind square.

3.6 . Good length from Hartley, pitching outside off stump. Bin Naeem gets on the back foot and cuts

3.5 6 SIX! On a good line and length from Hartley. Bin Naeem steps back and drives on the off side for six runs.

3.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Andersson gets on the back foot and cuts shakily for a run.

3.3 . Good line and length again. Andersson gets forward and flicks

3.2 4 And again! Pitching on a good line and length. Andersson rocks back and slices a cut for four runs.

3.1 4 FOUR! Hartley pitches one up, on line. Andersson gets on the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for four runs.

2.6 1 Anderson pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Andersson moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run behind square.

2.5 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Andersson gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

2.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Bin Naeem rocks back and eases a bad drive for 1 run through the off side field.

2.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Bin Naeem goes back and defends

2.2 W OUT! Anderson gets the wicket! Good line and length but angled across. Donald moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Hurst

2.1 1 CHANCE! Good line and length from Anderson again. Andersson gets on the back foot and punches a mediocre drive for a single run. There's an attempt at a run out.

1.6 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Stanley again. Donald moves onto the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for four runs.

1.5 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Donald goes back and eases a drive for 6 runs.

1.4 2 Stanley pitches one up, pitching outside off. Donald gets on the back foot and drives for 2 runs through the off side field.

1.3 6 SIX! On a good line and length again. Donald gets on the front foot and plays a flick for six runs behind square.

1.2 1lb Pitching on a good line and length. Andersson moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick, resulting in a single leg bye.

1.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Andersson gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

0.6 . Back of a length from Anderson, pitching outside off. Donald goes back and eases a bad drive

0.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Donald moves onto the back foot and scoops sloppily back behind square.

0.4 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Andersson moves onto the back foot and cuts behind point for one run.

0.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Donald gets on the front foot and drives averagely for one run.

0.2 . Back of a length from Anderson, pitching outside off stump. Donald goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive