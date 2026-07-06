Highlights Lancashire vs Derbyshire T20 T20 Blast 06.07.2026
OUT! Potts finds a way through! Pitched up, on a good line. Hurst moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a flick, the stumps are disturbed, and Hurst has to depart
Back-to-back boundaries! Short ball, pitching outside off again. Hurst rocks back and punches a drive through the off side for four runs.
FOUR! Short, outside off. Hurst goes back and drives for four runs through the off side field.
Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Hartley gets forward and drives for 1 run.
OUT! Run out. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Blatherwick pushes forward and pulls averagely for a single run. He is then run out, after some good fielding by Whiteley.
Back of a length from Potts, on a good line. Blatherwick creates room and drives averagely past the bowler for 2 runs.
Full ball, outside off. Blatherwick goes back and drives sloppily for a run down the ground.
MAXIMUM! Free hit, and Blatherwick takes advantage of it. Full toss, outside off. Blatherwick moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for 6 runs.
No ball. Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Blatherwick goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a drive
Javed pitches one up, outside off once again. Blatherwick rocks back but swings and misses while trying a drive
Yorker, outside off stump. Hurst gets on the back foot and edges for a run.
Short of a length, on a good line. Hurst gets on the back foot and plays a shaky pull for a pair of runs.
MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Hurst gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 6 runs on the leg side.
FOUR! Montgomery pitches one up, outside off stump. Blatherwick advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for 4 runs.
Good length from Montgomery, pitching outside off. Blatherwick advances and eases a drive for 2 runs through the off side field.
Full ball, on leg stump and angled across Hurst. He moves down the pitch and punches a shaky drive down the ground for one run.
Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Blatherwick. He rocks back and drives shakily through the on side field for 1 run.
On a good line and length from Montgomery. Blatherwick gets on the back foot and plays a mediocre flick
OUT! Montgomery gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across Shadab Khan. He gets on the back foot and plays a shaky pull, and is caught by Bin Naeem
Pitched up, outside off. Hurst gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a cut
Yorker, on line. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for a run.
Full ball, outside off stump. Shadab Khan gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive
Yorker, pitching on a good line. Hurst moves onto the front foot and edges behind square on the leg side for 1 run.
Back of a length from Javed, pitching outside off stump. Hurst goes back and plays a pull for a couple of runs.
Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. Shadab Khan rocks back and drives down the ground for 1 run.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Shadab Khan advances down the pitch and pulls for a run.
On a good line and length from Potts. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and drives averagely
Good length from Potts, outside off. Hurst gets on the back foot and finesses a leg glance for a single run.
FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump again. Hurst gets forward and switch hits behind point for four runs.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan rocks back and pulls behind square for a run.
Full, on a good line once more. Hurst moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick, resulting in a single leg bye.
OUT! Muqeem gets the wicket! Pitched up, on a good line once more. Livingstone moves onto the front foot and plays a shaky sweep, and is caught by Bin Naeem
MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on a good line. Livingstone pushes forward and sweeps for six runs.
Pitched up, outside off again. Livingstone goes back and slices a shaky cut
Muqeem pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Hurst gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.
Full, on line. Livingstone gets forward and plays a flick for one run.
Full, outside off stump again. Hurst gets on the front foot and drives for a run through the off side field.
Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Livingstone moves onto the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Hurst rocks back and pulls sloppily for a run.
Full ball, on line once more. Livingstone pushes forward and flicks for one run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Hurst gets forward and plays a flick for one run.
Short, outside off again. Livingstone rocks back and plays a bad pull for a single run.
Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside off.
OUT! Two dismissals in a row for Muqeem! Length ball, outside off. Moores moves onto the back foot and edges, and is caught by Donald
OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across McDermott. He gets forward and plays a bad pull, and is caught by Bin Naeem
Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. McDermott gets on the back foot and inside edges
On a good line and length from Muqeem. Livingstone gets on the front foot and drives poorly for 1 run.
CHANCE! On a good length, outside off. McDermott rocks back and guides a shaky cut. A run out chance but LANCASHIRE survive the attempt.
Full toss, on line. Livingstone moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run.
Good length from Montgomery, pitching outside off. Livingstone gets on the back foot and cuts averagely
Length ball, pitching outside leg. McDermott gets forward and inside edges into their pads while attempting a sweep for a run behind square.
Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Livingstone rocks back and cuts for a single run.
On a good length, outside leg and angling across. McDermott goes back and eases a drive through the off side for a run.
Good length from Morley, pitching outside off stump once again. McDermott gets on the back foot and drives for one run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. McDermott goes back and edges
Good length from Morley, outside off stump once more. Livingstone moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run.
Morley pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Livingstone gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive
Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.
MAXIMUM! Good line and length. Livingstone gets on the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.
On a good length, outside leg and angled across McDermott. He gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.
Good length from Muqeem, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. McDermott gets on the back foot and flicks for a single run.
On a good line and length once more. McDermott rocks back and cuts shakily
Good line and length. Livingstone moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a single run.
On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across McDermott. He goes back and pulls for 1 run.
Good line and length from Muqeem. McDermott goes back and plays a cut
Length ball, on leg stump and angled across McDermott. He moves onto the front foot and defends
Length ball, outside off stump. Livingstone gets forward and plays a wild defensive stroke
Short of a length, on a good line once more. McDermott moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run back behind square.
OUT! Bowled. Good line and length from Javed. Jones steps away but misses while trying to play a glance, the ball gets through, and Jones is bowled
Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Livingstone moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily for 1 run back behind square.
Back of a length from Javed, outside off stump once more. Jones gets on the back foot and guides a glance for 1 run back behind point.
Short of a length, outside leg. Jones rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.
Good line and length from Muqeem. Jones moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut
Good length, outside off stump. Jones moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a scoop
Good length from Muqeem, pitching outside leg. Jones moves onto the back foot and guides a wild leg glance behind square.
On a good line and length. Livingstone pushes forward and drives shakily for a run through the off side field.
Back of a length, outside leg again. Jones gets forward but makes no contact while trying a scoop, and the ball rolls away for 1 bye, due to the poor delivery by Muqeem.
Morley pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Livingstone pushes forward and punches a wild drive on the off side.
Length ball, outside off once more. Livingstone gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive
On a good length, outside off stump. Livingstone moves onto the back foot and eases a shaky drive
Good length from Morley, outside off once again. Jones gets on the back foot and drives through the off side for 1 run.
Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Livingstone moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for one run.
Wide. Pitching far outside off.
Pitching on a good line and length. Livingstone moves onto the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a drive
FOUR! Back of a length from Potts, pitching outside off stump. Jones goes back and slices a cut for four runs.
Very short ball, pitching near leg stump. Jones ducks
FOUR! Back of a length from Potts, outside off stump. Jones gets on the back foot and cuts back through point for 4 runs.
Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Jones moves onto the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting a pull
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Livingstone rocks back and tucks a wild glance behind point for a run.
Good length from Potts, pitching outside off. Livingstone moves onto the back foot and defends
FOUR! On a good line and length. Jones goes back and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.
Good line and length from Montgomery. Livingstone gets on the back foot and leg glances back behind square for one run.
On a good line and length. Livingstone moves onto the back foot and flicks averagely
OUT! Montgomery gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length again. Jennings goes back but makes no contact while attempting a pull, the stumps are disturbed, and Jennings has to go
On a good line and length. Jennings gets on the back foot and punches a mediocre drive through the off side.
SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off. Jennings gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs through the leg side field.
Back of a length from Javed, outside off stump. Jennings rocks back but makes no contact while trying a cut
Wide. Back of a length from Javed, pitching well down the leg side. Jones goes back and swings and misses while attempting a pull, but it beats Donald and trickles away for 2 wides.
Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Jones moves onto the back foot and punches a drive down the ground for 2 runs.
Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Jones goes back and defends
Back of a length from Morley, pitching on a good line. Jones pushes forward and plays a sweep for 1 run behind square.
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Jones goes back and slices a cut for 4 runs.
On a good line and length once again. Jennings shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick, resulting in one leg bye.
Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Jennings gets on the front foot and plays a flick for two runs.
Pitched up, on line once again. Jennings pushes forward and flicks
Good line and length from Morley. Jennings pushes forward and plays a switch hit for a couple of runs back behind point.
Montgomery pitches one up, pitching outside off. Jennings gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a single run through the leg side field.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Jennings rocks back and drives on the off side for 4 runs.
Full, on a good line once again. Jennings pushes forward and edges
On a good line and length from Montgomery. Jennings steps away and drives poorly through the off side.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Jennings gets on the back foot and drives poorly down the ground.
Short of a length, on line. Jones moves onto the back foot and drives poorly
Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Jennings gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.
Good line and length. Jones gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run.
Good length, pitching near leg stump. Javed goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull back behind square, resulting in one leg bye.
OUT! Stanley gets the wicket! Stanley drops one in short, outside off. Basra goes back and outside edges, and is caught by Anderson behind square.
CHANCE! Length ball, outside off stump once again. Basra moves onto the back foot and pulls for two runs. There's an attempt at a run out.
Back of a length from Stanley, outside leg. Morley rocks back and flicks for a single run.
FOUR! Stanley pitches one up, on a good line again. Morley creates room and drives for four runs through the off side field.
Back of a length from Stanley, on line. Morley steps back but swings and misses while attempting a drive
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Basra moves onto the back foot and pulls for two runs.
Back of a length from Anderson, outside off stump. Basra pushes forward but lets the ball travel through to the keeper
Full toss, outside off. Morley gets forward and drives down the ground for a run.
Full ball, on a good line but angled across. Basra gets forward and plays a flick for a run.
FOUR! Short, pitching outside off. Basra goes back and pulls for 4 runs.
OUT! Run out. Short of a length, on line again. Basra goes back and plays a bad pull for one run. Muqeem is then run out, as a result of some tidy fielding by Moores.
Good line and length from Stanley. Basra goes back and eases a drive for a run.
On a good line and length again. Muqeem rocks back and outside edges for a single run.
Short ball, pitching on a good line once more. Basra moves onto the back foot and edges back behind square for a single run.
On a good line and length from Stanley once again. Muqeem gets on the back foot and flicks poorly for a run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Basra gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick back behind square, resulting in one leg bye.
CHANCE! Pitching on a good line and length. Muqeem moves onto the back foot and eases a bad drive on the leg side for a single run. There's an attempt at a run out.
Pitching on a good line and length. Muqeem shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.
Livingstone pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Muqeem pushes forward and drives poorly for a couple of runs.
Full, outside off. Basra moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run on the off side.
On a good line and length. Basra rocks back and eases a poor drive
Good length, pitching outside off. Muqeem rocks back and plays a flick for one run.
Full, on line. Montgomery moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Montgomery gets on the front foot, and is struck on the helmet while attempting to play a sweep
Full ball, outside off. Andersson gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for a single run.
Full, on line. Andersson pushes forward and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a sweep. LANCASHIRE appeal, however the umpire says not out.
Length ball, on leg stump. Montgomery steps back and cuts for one run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Montgomery rocks back and cuts for a run.
Full, pitching outside off again. Andersson pushes forward and drives for a run on the off side.
Good length, pitching outside off. Andersson creates room and drives averagely through the off side.
On a good line and length. Montgomery moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching outside off again. Andersson pushes forward and edges for 1 run. The ball is misfielded.
MAXIMUM! Full toss, outside off stump. Andersson gets on the front foot and drives through the leg side field for a half dozen runs.
Pitching on a good line and length once again. Montgomery creates room and guides a cut for two runs.
On a good line and length. Andersson advances down the pitch and flicks for a single run.
Length ball, outside off stump. Montgomery moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.
Pitched up, on line once again. Andersson gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for a single run.
Full, on a good line. Montgomery gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps back through point for a run.
On a good line and length. Montgomery rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a cut
Good length, pitching outside off. Montgomery moves onto the back foot and plays a bad pull for 1 run.
Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across. Montgomery pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a reverse sweep. LANCASHIRE appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.
Full, outside off again. Andersson gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for one run.
Good length from Shadab Khan, outside off stump once again. Montgomery moves onto the back foot and drives averagely on the off side for a single run.
Length ball, outside off again. Andersson moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run back through point.
Full ball, outside off stump again. Montgomery pushes forward and punches a mediocre drive for 1 run.
Length ball, outside off. Andersson moves onto the back foot and punches a poor drive through the off side field.
Pitching on a good line and length. Andersson gets forward and edges into their pads while trying to defend
On a good length, outside off. Andersson rocks back and guides a cut back through point for 2 runs.
On a good line and length from Livingstone. Montgomery rocks back and pulls for 1 run.
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Montgomery steps away and punches a drive for 4 runs.
Full, pitching on a good line once more. Montgomery gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Full, pitching on a good line. Montgomery gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.
OUT! Shadab Khan traps Madsen in front! Shadab Khan pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Madsen gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep. LANCASHIRE appeal, the umpire agrees, and Madsen has to depart
Full, outside off stump. Andersson creates space and eases a drive for 1 run.
Good length, pitching outside off once again. Madsen rocks back and plays a flick for one run.
Length ball, outside off. Andersson gets on the back foot and slices a cut for one run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Madsen rocks back and flicks down the ground for one run.
Good length from Livingstone, pitching outside off stump. Madsen goes back and cuts sloppily for 1 run.
Full, outside leg. Madsen gets on the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for two runs.
Pitched up, on a good line once more. Andersson steps away and eases a drive for one run.
Livingstone pitches one up, on line. Madsen gets forward and sweeps for a run.
CHANCE! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Andersson moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run. A run out chance but DERBYSHIRE survive the attempt.
Pitched up, on a good line. Madsen pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.
Short ball, outside off stump once more. Andersson goes back but misses while trying to play a glance
Full, pitching outside off stump again. Madsen gets forward and punches a mediocre drive for one run through the off side.
Back of a length from Stanley, outside off but angled across. Madsen steps away but misses while attempting a cut
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Madsen moves onto the front foot and eases a mediocre drive through the off side field.
FOUR! Dropped in short by Stanley, pitching outside off stump once again. Madsen rocks back and tucks a glance for 4 runs behind point.
Good length from Stanley, outside off. Madsen moves onto the back foot and cuts averagely
Short, pitching outside off stump again. Madsen gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run behind square.
OUT! Anderson gets the wicket! Short of a length, outside off. Bin Naeem goes back and plays a poor pull, and is caught by Moores back behind square.
Good line and length from Anderson again. Bin Naeem gets on the front foot and defends
Back of a length from Anderson, pitching on a good line. Bin Naeem creates room but makes no contact while attempting a drive
Back of a length from Anderson, outside off stump. Andersson rocks back and glances through the off side for 1 run.
FOUR! Anderson drops one in short, on line. Andersson goes back and plays a pull for four runs back behind square.
Good length from Hartley, pitching outside off stump. Bin Naeem gets on the back foot and cuts
SIX! On a good line and length from Hartley. Bin Naeem steps back and drives on the off side for six runs.
Length ball, outside off. Andersson gets on the back foot and cuts shakily for a run.
Good line and length again. Andersson gets forward and flicks
And again! Pitching on a good line and length. Andersson rocks back and slices a cut for four runs.
FOUR! Hartley pitches one up, on line. Andersson gets on the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for four runs.
Anderson pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Andersson moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run behind square.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Andersson gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Bin Naeem rocks back and eases a bad drive for 1 run through the off side field.
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Bin Naeem goes back and defends
OUT! Anderson gets the wicket! Good line and length but angled across. Donald moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Hurst
CHANCE! Good line and length from Anderson again. Andersson gets on the back foot and punches a mediocre drive for a single run. There's an attempt at a run out.
FOUR! On a good line and length from Stanley again. Donald moves onto the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for four runs.
MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Donald goes back and eases a drive for 6 runs.
Stanley pitches one up, pitching outside off. Donald gets on the back foot and drives for 2 runs through the off side field.
SIX! On a good line and length again. Donald gets on the front foot and plays a flick for six runs behind square.
Pitching on a good line and length. Andersson moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick, resulting in a single leg bye.
FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Andersson gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.
Back of a length from Anderson, pitching outside off. Donald goes back and eases a bad drive
Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Donald moves onto the back foot and scoops sloppily back behind square.
Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Andersson moves onto the back foot and cuts behind point for one run.
Good length, pitching outside off once again. Donald gets on the front foot and drives averagely for one run.
Back of a length from Anderson, pitching outside off stump. Donald goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive
On a good line and length. Donald gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke