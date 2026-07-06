Match details Lancashire vs Derbyshire T20 T20 Blast 06.07.2026

T20

Old Trafford

LAN
LAN

150

DER
DER

150

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Derbyshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Monday, July 06, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lancashire Squad

PlayersJennings Keaton, Jones Michael, Livingstone Liam, Hurst Matthew, Khan Shadab, McDermott Ben, Moores Joe, Blatherwick Jack, Hartley Tom, Stanley Mitchell Terry, Anderson James
BenchBailey Tom, Balderson George Philip, Coughlin Paul, Green Chris, Mahmood Saqib, Singh Harry

Derbyshire Squad

PlayersDonald Aneurin, Andersson Martin, Naeem Muhammed, Madsen Wayne, Montgomery Matthew, Whiteley Ross, Singh Basra Amrit, Potts Nicholas James, Morley Jack, Muqeem Sufiyan, Javed Akif
BenchAitchison Benjamin William, Came Harry, Jewell Caleb Paul, Wagstaff Mitchell David

Venue Guide

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