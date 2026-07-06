Results Score Lancashire vs Derbyshire T20 T20 Blast 06.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Livingstone Liamall rounder
|31
|30
|1
|2
|103.33
|Hurst Matthewwicket keeper
|30
|17
|3
|1
|176.47
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Montgomery Matthewbowler
|4
|0
|29
|2
|7.25
|0
|0
|Morley Jackbowler
|4
|0
|25
|0
|6.25
|2
|0
Latest Highlights
Read all highlights
19.6
W
OUT! Potts finds a way through! Pitched up, on a good line. Hurst moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a flick, the stumps are disturbed, and Hurst has to depart
19.5
4
Back-to-back boundaries! Short ball, pitching outside off again. Hurst rocks back and punches a drive through the off side for four runs.
19.4
4
FOUR! Short, outside off. Hurst goes back and drives for four runs through the off side field.