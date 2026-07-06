Results Score Lancashire vs Derbyshire T20 T20 Blast 06.07.2026

T20

Old Trafford

LAN
LAN

150

DER
DER

150

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Livingstone Liamall rounder313012103.33
Hurst Matthewwicket keeper301731176.47
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Montgomery Matthewbowler402927.2500
Morley Jackbowler402506.2520

Latest Highlights

19.6
W

OUT! Potts finds a way through! Pitched up, on a good line. Hurst moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a flick, the stumps are disturbed, and Hurst has to depart

19.5
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Short ball, pitching outside off again. Hurst rocks back and punches a drive through the off side for four runs.

19.4
4

FOUR! Short, outside off. Hurst goes back and drives for four runs through the off side field.

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