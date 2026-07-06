Squads Lancashire vs Derbyshire T20 T20 Blast 06.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Jennings Keaton
batsman
Donald Aneurin
batsman
Jones Michael
batsman
Andersson Martin
all rounder
Livingstone Liam
all rounder
Naeem Muhammed
no information yet
Hurst Matthew
wicket keeper
Madsen Wayne
batsman
Khan Shadab
all rounder
Montgomery Matthew
bowler
McDermott Ben
wicket keeper
Whiteley Ross
batsman
Moores Joe
no information yet
Singh Basra Amrit
no information yet
Blatherwick Jack
bowler
Potts Nicholas James
bowler
Hartley Tom
bowler
Morley Jack
bowler
Stanley Mitchell Terry
batsman
Muqeem Sufiyan
bowler
Anderson James
bowler
Javed Akif
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Bailey Tom
bowler
Balderson George Philip
all rounder
Came Harry
batsman
Coughlin Paul
all rounder
Jewell Caleb Paul
batsman
Green Chris
bowler
Wagstaff Mitchell David
batsman
Mahmood Saqib
bowler
Singh Harry
all rounder