Squads Lancashire vs Derbyshire T20 T20 Blast 06.07.2026

T20

Old Trafford

LAN
LAN

150

DER
DER

150

Playing

LAN
LAN
DER
DER
First TeamSecond Team
Andersson Martin

all rounder

Livingstone Liam

all rounder

Naeem Muhammed

no information yet

Hurst Matthew

wicket keeper

Khan Shadab

all rounder

McDermott Ben

wicket keeper

Moores Joe

no information yet

Singh Basra Amrit

no information yet

Bench

LAN
LAN
DER
DER
First TeamSecond Team
Came Harry

batsman

Coughlin Paul

all rounder

Singh Harry

all rounder