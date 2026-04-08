Luke Wood News View all For those who are interested to know first hand all the news about cricketer Luke Wood, here you will find the most up-to-date news about him: participation in tournaments, match results and all about his personal life. BBL | Twitter in awe as Hobart Hurricanes continue reign at top with huge win over Adelaide Strikers Hobart Hurricanes beat Adelaide Strikers by 37 runs in a BBL match in Hobart on Friday. The pace duo of Riley Meredith and Nathan Ellis, alongside Rishad Hossain, skittled out the visitors, after Mitchell Owen led the hosts to a challenging total, to notch up their fourth win in the last five games. Luke Wood AI Simulation, IRE vs ENG | England take 2-0 lead with another high-scoring chase Luke Wood ‌Lancashire vs Kent, Review | Lancashire make it to T20 Blast semi’s after masterclass chase at Old Trafford Luke Wood PSL 2024 | Twitter explodes as Luke Wood leaves Azam Khan utterly speechless with stunning jaffa Luke Wood PSL 2024 | Twitter ablaze as Akeal Hosein tore through Peshawar's batting with explosive hat-trick

International career

Luke Wood is an English cricketer who has played for England and Lancashire. He is known for his left-arm fast-medium bowling and left-handed batting. His international career has been short, but he has made an impact. Here’s a look at his international journey:

2022: T20I debut

Luke Wood played his first T20I match on 20th September 2022 during the Pakistan vs England game in Karachi.

Luke Wood played his first T20I match on 20th September 2022 during the Pakistan vs England game in Karachi. 2022: ODI debut

He made his ODI debut on 17th November 2022 against Australia in Adelaide.

He made his ODI debut on 17th November 2022 against Australia in Adelaide. 2023: Limited-overs appearances

Towards the end of 2023, Luke played against New Zealand and Ireland during the home summer matches.

Towards the end of 2023, Luke played against New Zealand and Ireland during the home summer matches. 2024: Continuing his journey

As of 2024, Luke has played seven international matches—two ODIs and five T20Is.

Despite his limited chances, Luke has shown his potential. His figures may not yet be extraordinary, but he continues to grow in both formats.

Leagues Participation

Luke Wood has taken part in several well-known franchise leagues. Below is a summary of his involvement in each league:

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Luke Wood joined Mumbai Indians in March 2024 as a replacement for Jason Behrendorff. He played two matches, with one of his most notable performances being in a match against Delhi Capitals, where he conceded 68 runs in four overs.

Luke Wood joined Gujarat Titans for the 2026 season after a short stint with Mumbai Indians as a replacement player. He adds a left-arm option to the pace attack and gives the team more variety in bowling combinations.

Year Team Matches Played Performance 2024 Mumbai Indians 2 Conceded 68 runs in one match 2025 - - Did not play as he was not bought in the auction 2026 Gujarat Titans - Signed for INR 75 lakh

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)

Luke Wood played for Sylhet Strikers in the BPL 2022-2023 season. His performance helped the team reach the final. In 2024, he joined Khulna Tigers and continued to play in the league.

Year Team Matches Played Performance 2022-2023 Sylhet Strikers - Helped the team reach the final 2024-2025 Khulna Tigers - Played a match against Comilla Victorians, conceding 25 runs

Pakistan Super League (PSL)

Luke Wood has played for Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL. He was the highest wicket-taker for the team in 2024. He has played 12 matches in the league, taking 13 wickets.

Year Team Matches Played Performance 2024 Peshawar Zalmi 12 13 wickets, 30.31 average 2025 - - Registered for the PSL 2025 draft

Big Bash League (BBL)

Luke Wood played for Melbourne Stars in the 2022-2023 season. He finished as the team’s leading wicket-taker, and in 2023, he continued his strong performance with 17 wickets in 12 matches.

Year Team Matches Played Performance 2022-2023 Melbourne Stars 14 Leading wicket-taker, 20 wickets 2023 Melbourne Stars 12 17 wickets, all-time leader for the team

International T20 League (ILT20)

In the 2024 IL T20 league, Luke Wood played for Desert Vipers. He took 5 wickets in 2 matches, including 3 wickets in a game against Sharjah Warriors.

Year Team Matches Played Performance 2024 Desert Vipers 2 Took 5 wickets, including 3 wickets against Sharjah Warriors

Domestic career

Luke Wood began his domestic career with Nottinghamshire, debuting in first-class cricket against Sussex in July 2014. He showed his skills early, taking 30 wickets in the 2015 season and scoring his first century against Sussex, which impressed his director of cricket.

In 2018 and 2019, he spent time on loan at Worcestershire and Northamptonshire. In 2020, he joined Lancashire, where he became an important player for the team.

Wood has also had success in limited-overs cricket. He won the T20 Blast with Nottinghamshire in 2017 and again with Worcestershire in 2018. In 2023, he was named Lancashire's Vitality Blast player-of-the-year after taking 18 wickets.

In 2022, Wood won The Hundred with Trent Rockets. He took 10 wickets during the competition, including one in the final. Wood’s consistent performances in domestic T20 competitions have solidified his reputation as a key player.

Records and achievements

Luke Wood has achieved a lot in his career with impressive records:

T20 Cricket World Cup Winner: Won with England in 2022.

Hotta Tournament Winner: Played 10 matches in 2022, including the final win over Manchester Originals at Lord's.

Vitality Blast Player of the Year (2023): Took 18 wickets in 14 matches, with a best performance of 3-11.

ODI Statistics: Played 2 matches, scored 10 runs, average: 10.00.

T20I Statistics: Played 5 matches, scored 3 runs, took 8 wickets, average: 21.75.

First-Class Statistics: Played 62 matches, scored 1,884 runs, average: 25.45, including 2 centuries and 7 half-centuries. Took 137 wickets, including 3 five-wicket hauls.

List A Statistics: Played 6 matches, scored 83 runs, average: 41.50.

Personal life

Luke Wood is mostly known for his cricket skills, and he keeps his personal life private.

Family

Luke Wood is single and hasn’t been linked to any public relationships. He keeps his focus on his cricket career, which requires a lot of time and energy. He often mentions how important his family and friends are to him and how they support him in his journey.

Finance

As of 2024, Luke Wood’s net worth is estimated to be around 3 crore (300 million) Indian rupees.

Cars and House

There is no information available about Luke Wood’s house or car.

Scandals

Luke Wood doesn’t have any major scandals. In 2022, he left the Quetta Gladiators team in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) because of an injury. He had played only one game for the team, taking 1 wicket for 45 runs in a win over Lahore Qalandars.

Fans

Luke Wood has a growing fanbase, with 65k followers on Instagram as of November 2024. He is well-liked by his fans, as shown during the Desert Vipers team uniform presentation in Dubai, where he signed a young fan’s T-shirt.