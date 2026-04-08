Luke Wood

Luke Wood

bowler

Full name:Luke Wood
Nationality:England
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium
Date of Birth (Age):August 2, 1995 (30)
Zodiac Sign:Leo
Height:178 cm
Hometown:Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England
Jersey Number:77
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Adelaide Strikers

England

Gujarat Titans

Lancashire

London Spirit

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches25626101
Innings151045100
Overs10.018.01398.331.0325.1
Balls-----
Maidens0023211
Runs5917448511842740
Wickets081375108
Avg021.7535.436.825.37
SR013.561.2437.218.06
Eco5.99.663.465.938.42
BB03825
4w00301
5w00301
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches25626101
Innings1190441
Not outs0016216
Runs103188483205
Balls Faced104318271198
Avg10325.4541.58.2
SR1007559.2116.9103.53
Fours10265810
Fifties00710
Sixies001226
Highest1031195233
Hundreds00200

Luke Wood Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

209

GT

GT

210

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Ekana Stadium

LSG

LSG

164

GT

GT

165

ResultGujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

181

KKR

KKR

180

ResultGujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

100

MI

MI

199

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

206

GT

GT

205

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

158

GT

GT

162

ResultGujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

158

RCB

RCB

155

ResultGujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

167

PBKS

PBKS

163

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

152

GT

GT

229

ResultGujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

168

SRH

SRH

86

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

247

GT

GT

218

ResultGujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

229

CSK

CSK

140

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

HPCA Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

254

GT

GT

162

ResultGujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

219

RR

RR

214

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB

RCB

161

GT

GT

155

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultSurrey vs Lancashire

Surrey vs Lancashire

T20 Blast

Kennington Oval

SUR

SUR

213

LAN

LAN

154

ResultLancashire vs Nottinghamshire

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire

T20 Blast

Old Trafford

LAN

LAN

208

NOT

NOT

169

ResultLancashire vs Leicestershire

Lancashire vs Leicestershire

T20 Blast

Old Trafford

LAN

LAN

145

LEI

LEI

146

ResultYorkshire vs Lancashire

Yorkshire vs Lancashire

T20 Blast

Headingley

YOR

YOR

213

LAN

LAN

107

ResultLancashire vs Glamorgan

Lancashire vs Glamorgan

T20 Blast

Stanley Park

LAN

LAN

201

GLA

GLA

202

ResultDurham vs Lancashire

Durham vs Lancashire

T20 Blast

Riverside Ground

DUR

DUR

128

LAN

LAN

130

ResultLeicestershire vs Lancashire

Leicestershire vs Lancashire

T20 Blast

Grace Road

LEI

LEI

156

LAN

LAN

160

ResultDerbyshire vs Lancashire

Derbyshire vs Lancashire

T20 Blast

County Ground

DER

DER

201

LAN

LAN

205

ResultNottinghamshire vs Lancashire

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire

T20 Blast

Trent Bridge

NOT

NOT

181

LAN

LAN

180

T20 Series England vs India

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

189

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

ENG

ENG

191

IND

IND

190

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Trent Bridge, West Bridgford

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

County Ground, Bristol

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Rose Bowl, Hampshire

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

One-Day Cup

The Hundred

Luke Wood News

View all

For those who are interested to know first hand all the news about cricketer Luke Wood, here you will find the most up-to-date news about him: participation in tournaments, match results and all about his personal life.

BBL | Twitter in awe as Hobart Hurricanes continue reign at top with huge win over Adelaide Strikers

BBL | Twitter in awe as Hobart Hurricanes continue reign at top with huge win over Adelaide Strikers

Hobart Hurricanes beat Adelaide Strikers by 37 runs in a BBL match in Hobart on Friday. The pace duo of Riley Meredith and Nathan Ellis, alongside Rishad Hossain, skittled out the visitors, after Mitchell Owen led the hosts to a challenging total, to notch up their fourth win in the last five games.

Luke Wood03:08 PM, 18 September, 2025

AI Simulation, IRE vs ENG | England take 2-0 lead with another high-scoring chase

Luke Wood07:55 PM, 07 September, 2025

‌Lancashire vs Kent, Review | Lancashire make it to T20 Blast semi’s after masterclass chase at Old Trafford

Luke Wood12:49 AM, 17 March, 2024

PSL 2024 | Twitter explodes as Luke Wood leaves Azam Khan utterly speechless with stunning jaffa

Luke Wood09:46 PM, 08 March, 2024

PSL 2024 | Twitter ablaze as Akeal Hosein tore through Peshawar's batting with explosive hat-trick

International career

Luke Wood is an English cricketer who has played for England and Lancashire. He is known for his left-arm fast-medium bowling and left-handed batting. His international career has been short, but he has made an impact. Here’s a look at his international journey:

  • 2022: T20I debut
    Luke Wood played his first T20I match on 20th September 2022 during the Pakistan vs England game in Karachi.
  • 2022: ODI debut
    He made his ODI debut on 17th November 2022 against Australia in Adelaide.
  • 2023: Limited-overs appearances
    Towards the end of 2023, Luke played against New Zealand and Ireland during the home summer matches.
  • 2024: Continuing his journey
    As of 2024, Luke has played seven international matches—two ODIs and five T20Is.

Despite his limited chances, Luke has shown his potential. His figures may not yet be extraordinary, but he continues to grow in both formats.

Leagues Participation

Luke Wood has taken part in several well-known franchise leagues. Below is a summary of his involvement in each league:

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Luke Wood joined Mumbai Indians in March 2024 as a replacement for Jason Behrendorff. He played two matches, with one of his most notable performances being in a match against Delhi Capitals, where he conceded 68 runs in four overs.

Luke Wood joined Gujarat Titans for the 2026 season after a short stint with Mumbai Indians as a replacement player. He adds a left-arm option to the pace attack and gives the team more variety in bowling combinations.

Year

Team

Matches Played

Performance

2024

Mumbai Indians

2

Conceded 68 runs in one match

2025

-

-

Did not play as he was not bought in the auction

2026

Gujarat Titans

-

Signed for INR 75 lakh

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)

Luke Wood played for Sylhet Strikers in the BPL 2022-2023 season. His performance helped the team reach the final. In 2024, he joined Khulna Tigers and continued to play in the league.

Year

Team

Matches Played

Performance

2022-2023

Sylhet Strikers

-

Helped the team reach the final

2024-2025

Khulna Tigers

-

Played a match against Comilla Victorians, conceding 25 runs

Pakistan Super League (PSL)

Luke Wood has played for Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL. He was the highest wicket-taker for the team in 2024. He has played 12 matches in the league, taking 13 wickets.

Year

Team

Matches Played

Performance

2024

Peshawar Zalmi

12

13 wickets, 30.31 average

2025

-

-

Registered for the PSL 2025 draft

Big Bash League (BBL)

Luke Wood played for Melbourne Stars in the 2022-2023 season. He finished as the team’s leading wicket-taker, and in 2023, he continued his strong performance with 17 wickets in 12 matches.

Year

Team

Matches Played

Performance

2022-2023

Melbourne Stars

14

Leading wicket-taker, 20 wickets

2023

Melbourne Stars

12

17 wickets, all-time leader for the team

International T20 League (ILT20)

In the 2024 IL T20 league, Luke Wood played for Desert Vipers. He took 5 wickets in 2 matches, including 3 wickets in a game against Sharjah Warriors.

Year

Team

Matches Played

Performance

2024

Desert Vipers

2

Took 5 wickets, including 3 wickets against Sharjah Warriors

Domestic career

Luke Wood began his domestic career with Nottinghamshire, debuting in first-class cricket against Sussex in July 2014. He showed his skills early, taking 30 wickets in the 2015 season and scoring his first century against Sussex, which impressed his director of cricket.

In 2018 and 2019, he spent time on loan at Worcestershire and Northamptonshire. In 2020, he joined Lancashire, where he became an important player for the team.

Wood has also had success in limited-overs cricket. He won the T20 Blast with Nottinghamshire in 2017 and again with Worcestershire in 2018. In 2023, he was named Lancashire's Vitality Blast player-of-the-year after taking 18 wickets.

In 2022, Wood won The Hundred with Trent Rockets. He took 10 wickets during the competition, including one in the final. Wood’s consistent performances in domestic T20 competitions have solidified his reputation as a key player.

Records and achievements

Luke Wood has achieved a lot in his career with impressive records:

  • T20 Cricket World Cup Winner: Won with England in 2022.
  • Hotta Tournament Winner: Played 10 matches in 2022, including the final win over Manchester Originals at Lord's.
  • Vitality Blast Player of the Year (2023): Took 18 wickets in 14 matches, with a best performance of 3-11.
  • ODI Statistics: Played 2 matches, scored 10 runs, average: 10.00.
  • T20I Statistics: Played 5 matches, scored 3 runs, took 8 wickets, average: 21.75.
  • First-Class Statistics: Played 62 matches, scored 1,884 runs, average: 25.45, including 2 centuries and 7 half-centuries. Took 137 wickets, including 3 five-wicket hauls.
  • List A Statistics: Played 6 matches, scored 83 runs, average: 41.50.

Personal life

Luke Wood is mostly known for his cricket skills, and he keeps his personal life private.

Family

Luke Wood is single and hasn’t been linked to any public relationships. He keeps his focus on his cricket career, which requires a lot of time and energy. He often mentions how important his family and friends are to him and how they support him in his journey.

Finance

As of 2024, Luke Wood’s net worth is estimated to be around 3 crore (300 million) Indian rupees.

Cars and House

There is no information available about Luke Wood’s house or car.

Scandals

Luke Wood doesn’t have any major scandals. In 2022, he left the Quetta Gladiators team in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) because of an injury. He had played only one game for the team, taking 1 wicket for 45 runs in a win over Lahore Qalandars.

Fans

Luke Wood has a growing fanbase, with 65k followers on Instagram as of November 2024. He is well-liked by his fans, as shown during the Desert Vipers team uniform presentation in Dubai, where he signed a young fan’s T-shirt.

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