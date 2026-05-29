19.5 1 Aspinwall pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Davey gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

19.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off again. Davey gets forward and edges for 4 runs back behind point.

19.3 1 Aspinwall pitches one up, pitching outside off. Holland gets forward and drives on the off side for a single run.

19.2 . Aspinwall pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Holland advances down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting a scoop

19.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Holland gets on the front foot and lofts a scoop behind point for four runs.

18.6 1 Full, on leg stump. Holland moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run behind square.

18.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Davey moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.

18.4 W OUT! Balderson gets the wicket! Full ball, on a good line. Trevaskis gets on the front foot and lofts a drive, but is caught by Livingstone on the on side.

18.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Holland gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

18.2 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, on leg stump. Ben Cox gets forward and leg glances sloppily, and is caught by Hurst

18.1 . Good length from Balderson, pitching outside off. Ben Cox advances, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a drive

17.6 1 CHANCE! Full ball, on a good line again. Ben Cox moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run. A run out chance but Leicestershire Foxes survive the attempt.

17.5 1 Good length, outside leg and angled across. Trevaskis moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

17.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Trevaskis goes back and eases a drive down the ground.

17.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Trevaskis gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

17.2 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Green gets forward and drives averagely, and is caught by Harry Singh down the ground.

17.1 W OUT! Mahmood gets the wicket! Good length, outside off again. Turner rocks back and edges, and is caught by Hurst

16.6 W OUT! Green gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Kelly gets forward and inside edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

16.5 1 Good length from Green, pitching outside off. Turner goes back and drives for a run.

16.4 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Kelly pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

16.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Kelly gets on the back foot and cuts back through point.

16.2 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Kelly shuffles down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs.

16.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Turner rocks back and plays a cut behind point for a run.

15.6 . Hartley pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Kelly gets on the front foot but decides to just let that one pass through to the wicketkeeper untouched

15.5 1 Hartley pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Turner gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a run.

15.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off again. Turner pushes forward and reverse sweeps behind point for 4 runs.

15.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Kelly. He pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep for 1 run.

15.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Turner gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

15.1 . Length ball, outside off. Turner gets on the back foot and drives through the off side.

14.6 1 Good line and length. Turner moves onto the back foot and guides a cut behind point for one run.

14.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Kelly gets on the back foot and guides a cut for a run back behind point.

14.4 . Full ball, on a good line. Kelly moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

14.3 . Full ball, outside off stump. Kelly moves onto the back foot and cuts

14.2 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across Turner. He gets forward and drives on the leg side for one run.

14.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Kelly gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for a run.

13.6 1 Good length, outside off once more. Kelly moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

13.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Turner gets on the back foot and plays a cut back through point for a run.

13.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Livingstone, pitching near leg stump and angled across Turner. He pushes forward and sweeps for six runs.

13.4 2w Wide. Pitching near leg stump. Kelly pushes forward and makes no contact while trying a pull

13.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Turner gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

13.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Turner gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

13.1 1 Full ball, on line. Kelly gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

12.6 1 Green pitches one up, pitching outside off. Kelly gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

12.5 2 Full, pitching outside leg and angled across. Kelly moves onto the front foot and flicks for a couple of runs.

12.4 . Good length from Green, outside off. Kelly pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.3 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Turner gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

12.2 1 Full, outside off stump. Kelly goes back and slices a cut for one run.

12.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Kelly rocks back and drives through point on the off side.

11.6 2 Good line and length. Turner gets on the front foot and drives for two runs through the off side.

11.5 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Livingstone, outside off stump once again. Rishi Patel rocks back and pulls, but is caught by Harry Singh

11.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Livingstone, outside off stump. Rishi Patel gets forward and drives for six runs.

11.3 1 Livingstone pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Kelly shuffles down the pitch and drives for a single run through the off side.

11.2 1 Full, outside off stump. Rishi Patel gets forward and drives for a single run.

11.1 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Kelly gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

10.6 . On a good line and length. Rishi Patel gets on the back foot and drives down the ground.

10.5 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Kelly gets on the back foot and cuts for one run back behind point.

10.4 1 Good length from Green, outside off stump again. Rishi Patel gets forward and drives down the ground for a run.

10.3 1lb Good length from Green, pitching outside leg. Kelly moves onto the front foot and flicks a leg glance for 1 leg bye back behind square.

10.2 1 Good line and length from Green. Rishi Patel gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

10.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Rishi Patel gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

9.6 1 Balderson pitches one up, on a good line. Rishi Patel gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

9.6 1w Wide. Back of a length from Balderson, pitching far outside off.

9.5 2 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump again. Rishi Patel gets forward and flicks for a couple of runs back behind square.

9.5 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside leg. Rishi Patel gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a leg glance

9.4 1 On a good line and length from Balderson. Kelly moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

9.3 . Balderson pitches one up, outside off stump. Kelly pushes forward and drives

9.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Kelly pushes forward and cuts back behind point for four runs.

9.1 . Balderson pitches one up, outside off. Kelly gets on the front foot and punches a drive

8.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kelly gets on the back foot and cuts through point for one run.

8.5 1lb On a good line and length once again. Rishi Patel pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a reverse sweep behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

8.4 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length once again. Rishi Patel moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

8.3 . Green pitches one up, on line. Rishi Patel moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

8.2 1 Full, pitching outside off. Kelly goes back and late cuts back behind point for 1 run.

8.1 . On a good line and length from Green. Kelly pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.6 1 Length ball, outside leg once again. Kelly pushes forward and reverse sweeps for 1 run.

7.5 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Kelly gets forward and drives down the ground for a couple of runs.

7.4 W OUT! Hartley gets the wicket! Full, on a good line. Eskinazi gets on the front foot and skies a sweep, but is caught by Moores DNU

7.3 1 Hartley pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Rishi Patel moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for a run.

7.2 1 Hartley pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Eskinazi goes back and punches a drive for one run.

7.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Eskinazi pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a reverse sweep

6.6 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length once again. Rishi Patel gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

6.5 1 On a good line and length again. Eskinazi moves down the pitch and edges for a run.

6.4 1 Full ball, on line. Rishi Patel pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side.

6.3 . Good line and length. Rishi Patel gets forward and plays a reverse sweep back through point.

6.2 . Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Rishi Patel gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

6.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Rishi Patel gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for 4 runs.

5.6 1 Good length from Mahmood, outside off again. Rishi Patel moves onto the front foot and drives back behind point for one run.

5.5 . Pitched up, outside off. Rishi Patel backs away but misses while attempting to play a drive

5.4 1 Good length from Mahmood, pitching outside off once again. Eskinazi goes back and pulls for a single run.

5.3 . Full ball, outside off stump once more. Eskinazi pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

5.2 2 Good length from Mahmood, pitching outside off stump again. Eskinazi moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

5.1 1 Mahmood pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Rishi Patel gets forward and defends for a run.

4.6 1 On a good line and length from Balderson once again. Rishi Patel advances and punches a drive for a single run on the leg side.

4.5 1 Pitched up, on line. Eskinazi gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the leg side field.

4.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Eskinazi backs away but misses while trying a scoop

4.3 1 Good line and length but angling across Rishi Patel. He gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run back behind square.

4.2 1 Good line and length. Eskinazi moves onto the front foot and tucks a leg glance for a run.

4.1 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Eskinazi steps away but makes no contact while attempting a pull

3.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Rishi Patel moves onto the back foot and drives for four runs.

3.5 . Good length from Hartley, pitching outside off stump once more. Rishi Patel moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field.

3.4 . Full, outside off stump again. Rishi Patel gets on the front foot and drives

3.3 1 CHANCE! Pitched up, outside off. Eskinazi pushes forward and sweeps for a run back behind square. A run out chance but Leicestershire Foxes survive the attempt from Moores DNU's throw.

3.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off once again. Eskinazi rocks back and cuts for 4 runs.

3.1 . Full, pitching outside off stump again. Eskinazi gets forward but misses while attempting to play a reverse sweep

2.6 . On a good length, outside off again. Rishi Patel gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Mike gets on the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Balderson behind square.

2.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Mike gets on the front foot and defends

2.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Mike moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

2.2 2 Good length from Mahmood, pitching outside off. Mike goes back and pulls for a pair of runs.

2.1 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, outside off again. Mike gets on the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

1.6 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Eskinazi gets on the front foot and defends

1.5 1 Good length, outside off. Mike rocks back and eases a drive for one run.

1.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching on a good line once again. Mike moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 6 runs.

1.3 . Hartley pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Mike gets on the front foot and drives

1.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Eskinazi gets forward and plays a sweep for a single run.

1.1 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Eskinazi goes back and drives

0.6 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mike moves onto the back foot and plays a sloppy pull for two runs.

0.5 . Good length from Mahmood, outside off again. Mike gets on the back foot and drives on the off side.

0.4 . On a good length, outside off. Mike gets forward and drives

0.3 . Length ball, on leg stump and angled across. Mike pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive shot

0.2 1 Full, outside off stump. Eskinazi moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

0.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Eskinazi pushes forward and drives

19.6 W OUT! Green gets the wicket! Yorker, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Balderson gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

19.6 1w Wide. Short ball, pitching outside leg and angled loosely across Balderson.

19.5 4 FOUR! Green pitches one up, outside leg and angled across the batter. Balderson gets forward and drives for four runs down the ground.

19.4 . On a good length, outside off. Balderson moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

19.3 1lb Green pitches one up, on line. Aspinwall gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a drive, resulting in 1 leg bye down the ground.

19.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Aspinwall rocks back but misses while trying a pull

19.1 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Balderson moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for one run.

18.6 . Good length, outside off stump again. Aspinwall pushes forward but misses while trying a drive

18.5 W OUT! Run out. Full ball, pitching outside off. Harry Singh pushes forward and punches a drive for one run. He is then run out at the striker's end, as a result of some good fielding by Mike.

18.4 1 Full ball, outside off once again. Balderson pushes forward and lifts a drive for a single run down the ground.

18.3 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside leg and angled across Balderson. He moves onto the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs back behind square.

18.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Balderson gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a pull

18.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Harry Singh gets on the front foot and edges for 1 run behind square.

18.1 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line once more. Balderson moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

17.6 1 Pitched up, outside leg and angled across Balderson. He gets forward and drives for a single run through the leg side field.

17.6 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching well outside off stump. Balderson gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

17.5 1 Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across Harry Singh. He gets on the front foot and plays a drive for 1 run.

17.4 1lb Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. Balderson moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance, resulting in a leg bye.

17.3 . Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across. Balderson pushes forward and eases a drive

17.2 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Balderson moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a pair of runs.

17.1 1 Good length from Holland, outside off stump. Harry Singh rocks back and slices a cut through point for 1 run.

16.6 W OUT! Consecutive wickets for Davey! Length ball, outside off stump again. Hartley gets on the front foot and edges, and is spectacularly caught by Ben Cox

16.5 W OUT! Davey gets the wicket! Yorker, outside off once more. Green gets on the front foot and plays a drive, but is caught by Kelly down the ground.

16.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Harry Singh gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field for one run.

16.3 . Good length from Davey, pitching outside off stump. Harry Singh moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull

16.2 2 Good length, outside off once more. Harry Singh pushes forward and lofts a drive for two runs straight down the ground.

16.1 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Green gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run through the off side.

15.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Green gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run on the off side.

15.5 1 Good length, outside off stump. Harry Singh pushes forward and drives through the off side for a single run.

15.4 W OUT! Caught. Full toss, on a good line. Moores DNU gets on the front foot and sweeps averagely, and is caught back behind square.

15.3 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Moores DNU moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for two runs.

15.2 1 Good length from Turner, outside off. Green moves onto the back foot and plays a sloppy switch hit for one run.

15.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Moores DNU rocks back and plays a cut for a run back behind point.

14.6 1 Green pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angling across Moores DNU. He gets on the front foot and drives for a run through the leg side field.

14.5 4 And again! 50 for Moores DNU with a boundary! Pitching on a good line and length. Moores DNU rocks back and switch hits for 4 runs back behind point.

14.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Moores DNU goes back and lofts a switch hit behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

14.3 1 CHANCE! On a good length, outside off stump again. Green gets forward and drives on the off side for a single run. There's an attempt at a run out.

14.2 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Moores DNU rocks back and pulls for a single run.

14.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Moores DNU advances and drives for 6 runs down the ground.

13.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Green gets on the front foot and drives poorly

13.5 1lb Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Moores DNU gets on the front foot and plays a bad sweep for 1 leg bye back behind square.

13.4 6 SIX! Pitched up, on a good line. Moores DNU gets on the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

13.3 . Full, pitching outside off. Moores DNU gets on the front foot and drives

13.2 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside leg and angled across Moores DNU. He gets forward and switch hits for 6 runs.

13.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Green rocks back and cuts for a run.

12.6 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Moores DNU gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

12.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Trevaskis. Moores DNU goes back and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

12.4 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Moores DNU rocks back but misses while attempting a pull

12.3 1 Trevaskis pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Green moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for one run through the off side.

12.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Moores DNU moves onto the back foot and drives back through point for a run.

12.1 2 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Moores DNU advances and drives through the on side field for two runs.

11.6 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Mike, pitching outside off stump. Green gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for 4 runs.

11.5 1 Back of a length from Mike, on a good line. Moores DNU moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run down the ground.

11.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Moores DNU pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

11.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Moores DNU goes back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

11.2 1 Mike pitches one up, outside leg. Green gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

11.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump once more. Green gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs.

10.6 . Good length from Holland, outside leg. Moores DNU rocks back and punches a drive

10.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Moores DNU rocks back and cuts back through point.

10.4 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Moores DNU rocks back and pulls for four runs.

10.3 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Moores DNU gets on the front foot and punches a drive

10.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Green moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

10.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Moores DNU advances and drives for a run.

9.6 2 On a good line and length. Green rocks back and pulls for two runs.

9.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Moores DNU moves onto the front foot and outside edges for a run.

9.4 1 Full, pitching outside off. Green moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for 1 run.

9.3 . Good line and length from Turner. Green gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.2 1 Full ball, outside off. Moores DNU gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

9.1 . Length ball, on leg stump and angled across Moores DNU. He moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a switch hit

8.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Moores DNU moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run behind point.

8.5 2 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Moores DNU. He advances and drives for a pair of runs on the on side.

8.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Green shuffles down the pitch and drives for a run.

8.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Green, pitching outside off stump. He advances down the pitch and eases a drive for four runs down the ground.

8.2 1 On a good line and length from Green. Moores DNU goes back and punches a drive on the off side for a run.

8.1 1 Full, outside off stump. Green pushes forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

7.6 . Turner pitches one up, outside off. Moores DNU gets on the front foot and drives

7.5 1 Good line and length from Turner but angled across the batter. Green moves onto the front foot and finesses a leg glance back behind square for one run.

7.4 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Moores DNU gets on the front foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

7.3 1 Pitched up, outside off once more. Green gets forward and drives for a run on the off side.

7.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Green moves onto the front foot and defends

7.1 1 On a good line and length from Turner. Moores DNU gets forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

6.6 1 Good length, outside leg. Moores DNU gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run back behind square.

6.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Green gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

6.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Green gets on the front foot and defends

6.3 W OUT! Green gets the wicket! Good length from Green, outside off. McDermott gets on the back foot and skies a sloppy cut, and is caught by Holland

6.3 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. McDermott moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a flick

6.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Green. McDermott rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

6.1 . Good length from Green, outside off. McDermott gets forward and defends

6.1 1w Wide. On leg stump. McDermott gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a leg glance

5.6 . Full ball, on a good line. Moores DNU pushes forward and drives through the leg side field.

5.5 1 Good length, outside off stump again. McDermott shuffles down the pitch and pulls for a single run.

5.4 . Good length, outside off stump again. McDermott gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

5.3 . Full ball, outside off once more. McDermott gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side.

5.2 1 Holland pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Moores DNU gets on the front foot and edges behind square for one run.

5.1 . Good line and length once again. Moores DNU moves onto the front foot and defends

4.6 1 Full, on line. Moores DNU pushes forward and flicks a leg glance back behind square for one run.

4.5 W OUT! Trevaskis gets the wicket! Pitched up, outside off. Livingstone shuffles down the pitch and outside edges, and is caught by Mike on the off side.

4.4 1 Full ball, on line. McDermott gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

4.3 . Trevaskis pitches one up, outside off. McDermott gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field.

4.2 . Full, on line. McDermott pushes forward and plays a flick down the ground.

4.1 1 Full, on leg stump and angling across. Livingstone moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

3.6 . On a good length, outside off. McDermott moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.5 W OUT! Bowled. Pitching on a good line and length. Jennings gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

3.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Livingstone pushes forward and finesses a glance for a single run back behind point.

3.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Jennings. He goes back and pulls averagely for a single run.

3.2 . Length ball, outside leg and angling across Jennings. He moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a pull

3.1 2 Length ball, outside off once more. Jennings rocks back and drives for 2 runs through the off side field.

2.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Livingstone pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground.

2.5 1 On a good length, outside leg and angled across Jennings. He gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

2.4 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Jennings pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 . Full, outside leg. Jennings gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

2.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Jennings gets on the front foot and lifts a switch hit for 4 runs over the off side field.

2.1 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Jennings moves onto the front foot and plays a bad reverse sweep

1.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full toss, outside off once more. Livingstone gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

1.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Livingstone gets forward and drives for four runs through the off side field.

1.4 . Good length, outside off stump again. Livingstone moves down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

1.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Livingstone gets forward but decides to allow the ball to travel through to the keeper

1.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump again. Livingstone gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for four runs.

1.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Livingstone moves onto the front foot and drives

0.6 1 Full, outside off stump once more. Livingstone gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

0.5 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Hurst pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Rishi Patel

0.4 . Good length from Trevaskis, pitching outside off stump once more. Hurst goes back and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

0.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Jennings gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

0.2 1 Good line and length. Hurst moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.