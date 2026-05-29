Match details Lancashire vs Leicestershire T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026

T20

Old Trafford

LAN
LAN

145

LEI
LEI

146

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Lancashire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 29, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lancashire Squad

PlayersJennings Keaton, Hurst Matthew, Livingstone Liam, McDermott Ben, Moores Joseph, Green Chris, Singh Harry, Balderson George Philip, Hartley Tom, Aspinwall Tom, Mahmood Saqib
BenchAnderson James, Bailey Tom, Blatherwick Jack, Coughlin Paul, Jones Michael

Leicestershire Squad

PlayersPatel Rishi, Eskinazi Stevie, Budinger SG, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, Turner Ashton, Cox Ben, Green Ben, Trevaskis Liam, Mike Ben, Holland Ian, Davey Josh, Tattersall Jonathan
BenchGreen Alex M, Hull Josh

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet