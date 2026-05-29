Results Score Lancashire vs Leicestershire T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Patel Rishibatsman
|40
|27
|4
|2
|148.15
|Kelly Nicholas Frederickbatsman
|29
|30
|1
|1
|96.67
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Mahmood Saqibbowler
|4
|0
|22
|3
|5.5
|0
|0
|Green Chrisbowler
|4
|0
|27
|1
|6.75
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.5
1
Aspinwall pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Davey gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run down the ground.
19.4
4
FOUR! Full toss, outside off again. Davey gets forward and edges for 4 runs back behind point.
19.3
1
Aspinwall pitches one up, pitching outside off. Holland gets forward and drives on the off side for a single run.