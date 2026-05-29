Results Score Lancashire vs Leicestershire T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026

T20

Old Trafford

LAN
LAN

145

LEI
LEI

146

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Patel Rishibatsman402742148.15
Kelly Nicholas Frederickbatsman29301196.67
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Mahmood Saqibbowler402235.500
Green Chrisbowler402716.7500

Latest Highlights

19.5
1

Aspinwall pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Davey gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

19.4
4

FOUR! Full toss, outside off again. Davey gets forward and edges for 4 runs back behind point.

19.3
1

Aspinwall pitches one up, pitching outside off. Holland gets forward and drives on the off side for a single run.

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