Squads Lancashire vs Leicestershire T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026

T20

Old Trafford

LAN
LAN

145

LEI
LEI

146

Playing

LAN
LAN
LEI
LEI
First TeamSecond Team
Hurst Matthew

wicket keeper

Livingstone Liam

all rounder

McDermott Ben

wicket keeper

Moores Joseph

no information yet

Cox Ben

wicket keeper

Singh Harry

all rounder

Green Ben

all rounder

Mike Ben

all rounder

Aspinwall Tom

all rounder

Holland Ian

all rounder

Davey Josh

all rounder

Bench

LAN
LAN
LEI
LEI
First TeamSecond Team
Green Alex M

no information yet

Hull Josh

bowler

Coughlin Paul

all rounder