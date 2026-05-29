Squads Lancashire vs Leicestershire T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Jennings Keaton
batsman
Patel Rishi
batsman
Hurst Matthew
wicket keeper
Eskinazi Stevie
batsman
Livingstone Liam
all rounder
Budinger SG
batsman
McDermott Ben
wicket keeper
Kelly Nicholas Frederick
batsman
Moores Joseph
no information yet
Turner Ashton
batsman
Green Chris
bowler
Cox Ben
wicket keeper
Singh Harry
all rounder
Green Ben
all rounder
Balderson George Philip
all rounder
Trevaskis Liam
bowler
Hartley Tom
bowler
Mike Ben
all rounder
Aspinwall Tom
all rounder
Holland Ian
all rounder
Mahmood Saqib
bowler
Davey Josh
all rounder
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Anderson James
bowler
Green Alex M
no information yet
Bailey Tom
bowler
Hull Josh
bowler
Blatherwick Jack
bowler
Coughlin Paul
all rounder
Jones Michael
batsman