Jacobus Leus Du Plooy

Jacobus Leus Du Plooy

batsman

Full name:Jacobus Leus Du Plooy
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Dubai Capitals

Joburg Super Kings

Manchester Super Giants

Middlesex

Southern Brave

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches10450109
Innings732217
Overs381.269.333.2
Balls---
Maidens3200
Runs1585420272
Wickets291114
Avg54.6538.1819.42
SR78.8937.914.28
Eco4.156.048.16
BB334
4w001
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches10450109
Innings16747100
Not outs251027
Runs669120022349
Balls Faced1274822951771
Avg47.1154.132.17
SR52.4887.23132.63
Fours781151192
Fifties331115
Sixies523274
Highest23815592
Hundreds1950

Jacobus Leus Du Plooy Schedule & Results

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultMiddlesex vs Kent

Middlesex vs Kent

T20 Blast

Lord's Cricket Ground

MID

MID

181

KEN

KEN

208

ResultMiddlesex vs Surrey

Middlesex vs Surrey

T20 Blast

The Lord's

MID

MID

143

SUR

SUR

144

ResultSussex vs Middlesex

Sussex vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

County Ground

SUS

SUS

182

MID

MID

213

ResultMiddlesex vs Hampshire

Middlesex vs Hampshire

T20 Blast

Merchant Taylors’ School Ground

MID

MID

126

HAM

HAM

130

ResultSurrey vs Middlesex

Surrey vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

Kennington Oval

SUR

SUR

134

MID

MID

130

ResultMiddlesex vs Essex

Middlesex vs Essex

T20 Blast

Merchant Taylors' School Ground

MID

MID

116

ESS

ESS

176

ResultGlamorgan vs Middlesex

Glamorgan vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

Sophia Gardens

GLA

GLA

159

MID

MID

153

ResultMiddlesex vs Durham

Middlesex vs Durham

T20 Blast

Old Deer Park

MID

MID

118

DUR

DUR

218

UpcomingEssex vs Middlesex

Essex vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

County Ground

ESS

ESS

MID

MID

One-Day Cup

The Hundred

Leus du Plooy News

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All the details of Leus du Plooy cricketer's life are presented here: what is his motivation to win matches, how he trains and what is his life outside the cricket field.

AI Simulation, The Hundred | Southern Brave arrest losing streak with five-wicket win over Welsh Fire

AI Simulation, The Hundred | Southern Brave arrest losing streak with five-wicket win over Welsh Fire

As per Artificial Intelligence, Southern Brave will beat Welsh Fire by five wickets in The Hundred Men’s 2025 game at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Wednesday. Jofra Archer’s three-wicket haul helped the Brave restrict the home side before Leus du Plooy anchored the chase with a 32-ball 47.

Leus Du Plooy04:37 PM, 20 August, 2025

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave | The Hundred Men's 2025, 21st Match in Cardiff Preview

Leus Du Plooy01:50 AM, 18 August, 2024

Men’s Hundred | Akeal Hosein’s tight last set cruise Southern Brave to finals in super set thriller

Leus Du Plooy08:59 PM, 28 February, 2024

PSL 2024| Twitter erupts as Azam Khan’s run-out attempt goes haywire after hitting stumps with gloves

Leus Du Plooy11:47 PM, 15 February, 2024

ILT20 | Twitter reacts as Liam ‘bewildered’ Dawson misses straightforward catch replicating Pak-type fielding

Another Players

Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Tahir, Imran

Tahir, Imran

Udana, Isuru

Udana, Isuru

Brookes, Henry

Brookes, Henry

Atkinson, Gus

Atkinson, Gus

Moriarty, Daniel

Moriarty, Daniel

Roland-Jones, Toby

Roland-Jones, Toby

Bopara, Ravi

Bopara, Ravi

Phangiso, Aaron

Phangiso, Aaron

Finn, Steven

Finn, Steven