16.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Willey rocks back and drives for four runs through the off side field.

16.1 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Willey gets forward and drives

15.6 2 On a good line and length once again. Broad pushes forward and reverse sweeps back behind point for two runs. The ball is misfielded.

15.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Broad gets forward but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

15.3 W OUT! Bowled. Price pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. McSweeney advances but misses while trying a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and McSweeney has to go

15.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Willey goes back and plays a flick for 1 run.

15.1 . Good length, outside off. Willey moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. McSweeney moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

14.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. McSweeney gets forward and edges

14.2 1 On a good line and length. McSweeney moves onto the front foot and edges for a single run back behind square.

14.1 6 SIX! McSweeney brings up his 50 with a maximum! Taylor pitches one up, outside off. McSweeney moves onto the front foot and drives straight down the ground for 6 runs.

13.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Willey rocks back and punches a drive for four runs.

13.5 2 Good length from Price, pitching outside off stump. Willey goes back and punches a drive through the leg side field for a pair of runs.

13.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Willey goes back and drives

13.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Price, outside off. Willey gets on the front foot and scoops behind square for four runs.

13.2 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. McSweeney advances down the pitch and punches a drive for a run.

13.1 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. McSweeney moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep back behind point for a couple of runs.

12.6 1 Dropped in short by Miles, on a good line. McSweeney rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

12.5 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Willey rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

12.4 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Miles, outside off again. Lynn moves onto the back foot and plays a shaky drive, and is caught by Hammond on the on side.

12.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Lynn rocks back but decides to allow that one to go through to the wicketkeeper

12.2 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Miles, pitching outside off. Lynn goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

12.1 1 Length ball, outside off. McSweeney rocks back and punches a drive through the off side for a single run.

11.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Lynn gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

11.5 1 Short of a length, on a good line but angled across McSweeney. He moves onto the back foot and flicks for 1 run back behind square.

11.4 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. McSweeney gets forward and drives shakily for 2 runs on the leg side.

11.2 1 Short ball, pitching outside off stump. McSweeney goes back and plays a pull for a run.

11.2 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching far outside leg.

11.1 . Good line and length from D Jansen. McSweeney gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive shot

10.6 2 Full, pitching outside off. Lynn rocks back and punches a drive through the on side field for 2 runs.

10.5 4 FOUR! Taylor drops one in short, on a good line once again. Lynn goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

10.4 6 MAXIMUM! Taylor drops one in short, on line once again. Lynn gets on the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

10.3 2 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Lynn rocks back and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

10.2 1 Short, on leg stump and angling across the batter. McSweeney gets on the back foot and pulls for one run back behind square.

10.2 1w Wide. Back of a length from Taylor, pitching well down the leg side.

10.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. McSweeney moves onto the back foot and drives

9.5 1 Lynn brings up his 50! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Lynn rocks back and flicks for 1 run behind square.

9.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Lynn gets on the back foot and slices a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

9.3 . Good line and length. Lynn rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

9.2 6 SIX! Length ball, outside off. Lynn creates room and punches a drive for a half dozen runs down the ground.

9.1 1 On a good line and length. McSweeney moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the on side field.

8.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. McSweeney backs away and drives for a single run.

8.5 2 Short of a length, outside off. McSweeney creates room and drives for a pair of runs.

8.4 4 FOUR! Short, on line again. McSweeney gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for four runs.

8.3 . Back of a length, on a good line. McSweeney rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying a pull

8.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. McSweeney gets forward and drives

8.1 . Short, pitching outside off. McSweeney rocks back but makes no contact while trying a pull

7.6 1 On a good line and length from Taylor. McSweeney gets on the back foot and plays a flick for one run.

7.5 1 Good length from Taylor, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Lynn moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.

7.4 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside off stump. Lynn creates space and drives for a half dozen runs on the off side.

7.3 . Good length, outside off once more. Lynn moves onto the back foot and punches a drive on the off side.

7.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Lynn steps back and punches a drive for four runs.

7.1 2 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Lynn moves onto the back foot and plays a flick behind square for a pair of runs.

6.6 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Lynn gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

6.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Lynn moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

6.4 1 Back of a length from Miles, pitching outside off stump once again. McSweeney moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run on the on side.

6.3 1 Back of a length from Miles, pitching outside off stump. Lynn rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

6.2 1 Good length from Miles, pitching on leg and angled across McSweeney. He goes back and plays a flick for one run.

6.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off. McSweeney moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a half dozen runs down the ground.

5.6 1 Short, on line. McSweeney gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for one run.

5.5 4 FOUR MORE! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. McSweeney goes back and plays a flick back behind square for four runs.

5.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length. McSweeney goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

5.3 . Good length from de Lange, outside off. McSweeney gets forward and punches a drive

5.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. McSweeney moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for four runs back behind square.

5.1 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. McSweeney rocks back and plays a flick

4.5 2 Short of a length, on a good line but angled across. McSweeney rocks back and flicks behind square for 2 runs.

4.4 1 DROPPED! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Lynn goes back and pulls averagely behind square for 1 run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

4.3 . Back of a length from Taylor, on a good line once again. Lynn gets on the back foot and pulls shakily

4.2 1 Back of a length from Taylor, pitching on a good line. McSweeney rocks back and drives for one run.

4.1 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

3.6 W OUT! Price breaks through! Good length from Price, pitching outside off stump. Vasconcelos gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps sloppily, and is caught by Charlesworth behind point.

3.5 . Good length from Price, pitching outside off. Vasconcelos advances and slices a cut

3.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Vasconcelos moves onto the back foot and cuts

3.3 4 And again! Length ball, outside off. Vasconcelos pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep back behind point for 4 runs.

2.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Lynn gets on the back foot but allows it to travel through to Bracey untouched

2.5 . Short, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Lynn moves onto the back foot but watches the ball travel through to the keeper untouched

2.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Lynn rocks back but makes no contact while trying a drive

2.1 . Good length from D Jansen, pitching outside off stump. Lynn goes back and defends

1.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Vasconcelos steps away and slices a cut for 4 runs.

1.5 . Short ball, pitching outside off once more. Vasconcelos gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut

1.4 1 Free hit. Good length from de Lange, outside off. Lynn goes back and plays a cut for a run.

1.4 nb And another! No ball. Short, pitching on leg and angled across Lynn. He rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

1.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from de Lange, on a good line once again. Lynn rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

1.2 1 Short of a length, on line. Vasconcelos gets on the back foot and defends behind point for one run.

1.1 1 De Lange drops one in short, outside off. Lynn moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run behind point.

0.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Vasconcelos moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

0.5 1lb On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Lynn rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick, resulting in one leg bye.

0.4 . Good length from D Jansen, on leg stump and angling across Lynn. He moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 1 Good length from D Jansen, outside off. Vasconcelos rocks back and defends for a run.

0.2 . Length ball, outside off. Vasconcelos pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

0.2 1w Wide. Bouncer, pitching far outside off.

0.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Vasconcelos gets on the front foot and punches a drive

19.6 1 Good length from Scrimshaw, pitching outside off stump. De Lange moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

19.5 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Taylor creates room and late cuts behind point for a run.

19.3 . Short of a length, on line. Taylor backs away but makes no contact while attempting a drive

19.2 4 And again! Length ball, outside off stump. Taylor moves onto the front foot and edges behind point for 4 runs.

19.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Scrimshaw, pitching on a good line again. Taylor backs away and eases a drive straight down the ground for four runs.

18.6 W OUT! Caught. Yorker, pitching on a good line. Miles goes back and lofts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Kimber down the ground.

18.5 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off stump. Miles gets on the front foot and eases a drive behind point for 4 runs.

18.4 1 Yorker, outside off again. Taylor gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for 1 run.

18.3 . Yorker, pitching outside off once more. Taylor steps back and defends

18.2 1lb Yorker, pitching outside off stump once again. Miles moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a leg bye.

18.1 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Taylor moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through point on the off side.

17.6 1 Good length from Scrimshaw, on leg stump and angling across. Taylor goes back and drives behind square on the leg side for one run.

17.5 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off once more. D Jansen gets on the front foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Willey

17.4 1 Good length from Scrimshaw, outside off stump again. Miles gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

17.3 . Yorker, outside off. Miles gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

17.2 2 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Miles moves onto the front foot and drives behind point for a couple of runs.

17.1 . Good length, outside off once more. Miles moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

16.6 6 SIX! Good length, outside off stump. D Jansen moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs on the off side.

16.5 . Good length, outside leg and angling across. D Jansen goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick

16.4 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. D Jansen goes back and drives through the off side field for a half dozen runs.

16.3 1 Good length from Willey, pitching outside off. Miles gets forward and drives through the off side field for a run.

16.2 W OUT! Willey gets the wicket! Good length, outside off. Bracey rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend. The umpire's finger goes up, and Bracey has to depart

16.1 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angling across the batter. D Jansen gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

15.6 . Short ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Bracey moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a pull

15.5 6 MAXIMUM! Short, on leg stump and angled across. Bracey moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for six runs.

15.4 . Short of a length, on a good line. Bracey gets on the back foot and punches a drive

15.3 2 Full toss, pitching outside off. Bracey pushes forward and drives through the off side field for 2 runs.

15.2 1 Good line and length. D Jansen rocks back and drives through the on side field for 1 run.

15.2 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Sales, too wide outside leg.

15.1 W OUT! And that's five for Sales! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Charlesworth rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Charlesworth is on his way

14.6 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length. Dhariwal moves onto the front foot and plays a mediocre drive, and is caught by Harrison on the off side.

14.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Charlesworth rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a run on the off side.

14.4 2 Good length from Willey, outside off stump. Charlesworth moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for two runs through the on side field.

14.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Charlesworth moves onto the back foot and defends

14.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Charlesworth pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

14.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across. Dhariwal moves onto the back foot and flicks for one run.

13.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Dhariwal gets forward and drives for one run through the off side.

13.5 . Sanderson drops one in short, outside leg once again. Dhariwal moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly

13.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Charlesworth pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

13.3 1 Good length, outside leg and angled across Dhariwal. He goes back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

13.2 1 Good length from Sanderson, outside off. Charlesworth pushes forward and drives through the off side for one run.

13.1 2 Full ball, outside off. Charlesworth moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for two runs.

12.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Charlesworth gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run on the on side.

12.4 1 Good length from Harrison, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Dhariwal steps back and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.

12.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Charlesworth gets on the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

12.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Charlesworth gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

11.6 1 Full toss, outside off. Charlesworth pushes forward and punches a drive through the on side field for a run.

11.5 . On a good length, outside off. Charlesworth gets on the front foot and drives

11.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Dhariwal gets on the back foot and punches a drive for one run.

11.3 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Sales, outside off once more. Taylor pushes forward and drives poorly, and is caught by Broad

11.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Taylor gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.1 W OUT! Sales gets the wicket! Short ball, on line. Price moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily, and is caught by McSweeney

10.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Price goes back and defends behind point on the off side for a single run.

10.5 1 Back of a length from Scrimshaw, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Charlesworth steps away and slices a cut for one run.

10.4 6 Back-to-back maximums! Dropped in short by Scrimshaw, pitching outside off stump. Charlesworth gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs.

10.3 6 MAXIMUM! Dropped in short by Scrimshaw, on a good line. Charlesworth rocks back and plays a pull for 6 runs.

10.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Charlesworth moves onto the front foot and defends

10.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Charlesworth rocks back and eases a drive

9.6 1 Good line and length. Charlesworth gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run.

9.5 1 On a good line and length from Harrison. Price pushes forward and reverse sweeps for 1 run.

9.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Charlesworth gets on the front foot and drives through the on side field for a single run.

9.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Charlesworth moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

9.2 1 Good line and length from Harrison. Price moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a run.

9.1 2 Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Price gets forward and plays a reverse sweep for a pair of runs back through point.

8.6 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off stump. Charlesworth gets forward and drives for four runs through the off side field.

8.5 . On a good length, outside off. Charlesworth goes back and inside edges

8.4 1 Good line and length but angling across the batter. Price moves onto the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for 1 run.

8.3 1lb Good line and length from Scrimshaw but angled across Charlesworth. He goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick, resulting in a single leg bye back behind square. Northamptonshire Steelbacks appeal, however the umpire says not out.

8.2 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Charlesworth moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Price rocks back and drives for one run on the off side.

7.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Price moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square for 1 run.

7.5 . Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Price. He moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Charlesworth gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

7.3 . Full, outside off stump. Charlesworth pushes forward and defends

7.2 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off stump. Charlesworth moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs.

7.1 . Yorker, outside off. Charlesworth gets forward and defends

6.6 2 Good line and length. Price moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a pair of runs.

6.5 1 Kimber pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Charlesworth moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run on the on side.

6.4 1 On a good line and length again. Price gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run back behind square.

6.3 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Charlesworth moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the leg side field.

6.2 1lb On a good line and length but angling across Price. He pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a reverse sweep, resulting in one leg bye. Northamptonshire Steelbacks appeal, however the umpire says not out.

5.5 W OUT! Sales breaks through! Good line and length. Short gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Short has to go

5.4 1 Yorker, outside leg and angling across. Price gets forward and eases a drive for a run.

5.3 . On a good line and length once again. Price moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

5.2 . Yorker, on a good line. Price gets on the front foot and eases a drive

5.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

5.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Short moves onto the back foot and defends through the on side field for a single run.

4.6 . Good length from Willey, pitching on leg and angled across. Price gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 1 Short, pitching outside off stump. Short rocks back and pulls for a single run.

4.4 . Willey drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Short gets on the back foot and pulls sloppily

4.3 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length again. Short rocks back and flicks for four runs.

4.2 1 On a good line and length. Price rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

4.1 . Good length, outside off. Price moves onto the front foot and defends

3.6 1 Good length, outside off. Price pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for a single run.

3.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Price rocks back and defends

3.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Sales, pitching outside off stump. Price goes back and drives for four runs back through point.

3.3 . Sales drops one in short, on a good line once more. Price goes back and pulls

3.2 . Sales pitches one up, on a good line again. Price gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.1 W OUT! Sales gets the wicket! Sales pitches one up, on line. Hammond moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

2.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Hammond gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

2.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Hammond gets on the back foot and inside edges

2.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Short pushes forward and eases a drive through the on side field for a run.

2.3 . Full ball, outside off. Short pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.2 1 Good length from Kimber, pitching outside off stump. Hammond moves onto the back foot and defends for a run.

2.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Hammond gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs.

1.6 1 Dropped in short by Sanderson, outside off. Hammond steps back and cuts back behind point for 1 run.

1.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Short moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

1.4 4 FOUR! Short ball, on line. Short rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

1.4 1w Wide. Sanderson pitches one up, too wide outside leg.

1.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

1.3 . Good length, outside off. Short gets on the front foot and edges

1.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Sanderson. Short gets forward and flicks for a half dozen runs.

1.1 . On a good line and length from Sanderson. Short pushes forward and defends

0.6 1 On a good length, outside leg and angled across. Short gets forward and flicks for a single run.

0.5 . Good length from Willey, pitching outside off. Short gets on the back foot and edges onto the pads while attempting to defend

0.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Short pushes forward and defends

0.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Short gets forward and punches a drive for four runs on the off side.

0.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Hammond shuffles down the pitch and plays a flick back behind square for a run.