Match details Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026

T20

County Ground

NOR
NOR

166

GLO
GLO

164

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Northamptonshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 29, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northamptonshire Squad

PlayersLynn Chris, Vasconcelos Ricardo, McSweeney Nathan, Willey David, Broad Justin, James Kimber Louis Philip, McManus Lewis, Harrison Calvin, Sales James, Sanderson Ben, Scrimshaw George
BenchBartlett George, Miller Angus H, Procter Luke, Weatherall Raphael A

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersHammond Miles, Short D'Arcy, Price Oliver Joseph, Charlesworth Ben, Taylor Jack, Bracey James, Dhariwal Kamran, Jansen Duan, Taylor Matt, De Lange Marchant, Miles Craig, Price Tom
BenchAhmed Daz, Phillips Joseph Peter, van Buuren Graeme

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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