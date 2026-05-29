Match details Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|Northamptonshire won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Friday, May 29, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Northamptonshire Squad
Gloucestershire Squad
|Players
|Hammond Miles, Short D'Arcy, Price Oliver Joseph, Charlesworth Ben, Taylor Jack, Bracey James, Dhariwal Kamran, Jansen Duan, Taylor Matt, De Lange Marchant, Miles Craig, Price Tom
|Bench
|Ahmed Daz, Phillips Joseph Peter, van Buuren Graeme
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet