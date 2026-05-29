Results Score Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026

T20

County Ground

NOR
NOR

166

GLO
GLO

164

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Lynn Chrisbatsman693665191.67
McSweeney Nathanall rounder533642147.22
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Miles Craigbowler30241800
Jansen Duanbowler302006.6720

Latest Highlights

16.2
4

FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Willey rocks back and drives for four runs through the off side field.

16.1
.

Pitched up, outside off stump. Willey gets forward and drives

15.6
2

On a good line and length once again. Broad pushes forward and reverse sweeps back behind point for two runs. The ball is misfielded.

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