Results Score Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Lynn Chrisbatsman
|69
|36
|6
|5
|191.67
|McSweeney Nathanall rounder
|53
|36
|4
|2
|147.22
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Miles Craigbowler
|3
|0
|24
|1
|8
|0
|0
|Jansen Duanbowler
|3
|0
|20
|0
|6.67
|2
|0
Latest Highlights
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16.2
4
FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Willey rocks back and drives for four runs through the off side field.
16.1
.
Pitched up, outside off stump. Willey gets forward and drives
15.6
2
On a good line and length once again. Broad pushes forward and reverse sweeps back behind point for two runs. The ball is misfielded.