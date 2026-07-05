Results Score Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast 05.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Taylor Jackbatsman
|48
|28
|6
|1
|171.43
|Malan Dawidbatsman
|30
|22
|4
|1
|136.36
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Gleeson Richardbowler
|4
|0
|33
|0
|8.25
|2
|1
|Thompson Jordanall rounder
|4
|0
|47
|1
|11.75
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
1
Thompson pitches one up, on line. Van Buuren pushes forward and plays a sloppy flick for a run.
19.5
4
FOUR! Back of a length from Thompson, outside off. Van Buuren creates space and guides a cut through point for four runs.
19.4
.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Van Buuren moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut