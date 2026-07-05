Results Score Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast 05.07.2026

T20

Edgbaston

WAR
WAR

203

GLO
GLO

173

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Taylor Jackbatsman482861171.43
Malan Dawidbatsman302241136.36
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Gleeson Richardbowler403308.2521
Thompson Jordanall rounder4047111.7510

Latest Highlights

19.6
1

Thompson pitches one up, on line. Van Buuren pushes forward and plays a sloppy flick for a run.

19.5
4

FOUR! Back of a length from Thompson, outside off. Van Buuren creates space and guides a cut through point for four runs.

19.4
.

Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Van Buuren moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

Read all highlights