Match details Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast 05.07.2026

T20

Edgbaston

WAR
WAR

203

GLO
GLO

173

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Warwickshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, July 05, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersMalik Zen, Yates Robert, Webster Beau, Mousley Dan, Hain Sam, Barnard Ed, Thompson Jordan, Smith Kai, Woakes Chris, Gleeson Richard, Tariq Usman
BenchAli Tazeem Chaudry, Davies Alex, Gilchrist Nathan, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Lalit Jani Vaansh, Shaikh Hamza

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersMalan Dawid, Short D'Arcy, Hammond Miles, Scott Liam, Taylor Jack, Dhariwal Kamran, Bracey James, van Buuren Graeme, Taylor Matt, De Lange Marchant, Henry Hayes James Philip
BenchAhmed Daz, Charlesworth Ben, Jansen Duan, Miles Craig, Phillips Joseph Peter, Price Oliver Joseph

Venue Guide

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