19.6 1 Thompson pitches one up, on line. Van Buuren pushes forward and plays a sloppy flick for a run.

19.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Thompson, outside off. Van Buuren creates space and guides a cut through point for four runs.

19.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Van Buuren moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

19.3 . Thompson pitches one up, outside off once again. Van Buuren pushes forward and plays a bad scoop

19.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Van Buuren moves down the pitch and eases a drive down the ground for a couple of runs.

19.1 1lb Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Taylor gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick, resulting in a single leg bye.

18.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Taylor pushes forward and drives for a single run.

18.5 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off stump. Taylor gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs back behind square.

18.4 1 Free hit. Yorker, on a good line. Van Buuren gets forward and eases a mediocre drive on the off side for a run.

18.4 1w Wide, which will queue up another free hit for the batting team. Gleeson pitches one up, pitching far outside off. Van Buuren gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

18.4 nb No ball. Full toss, outside off. Taylor rocks back and pulls averagely for a single run.

18.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitched up, outside off again. Taylor pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for four runs.

18.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Taylor gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

18.2 1w Wide. Back of a length from Gleeson, on a good line but angling across and down the leg side. Taylor moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull

18.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Taylor gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

17.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on line. Van Buuren moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a half dozen runs.

17.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Van Buuren gets on the front foot but decides to let the ball go through to Smith

17.4 W OUT! Caught. Short ball, outside off stump. Bracey gets on the back foot and plays a poor sweep, and is caught by Webster

17.3 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Bracey rocks back and guides a cut for a pair of runs through point.

17.2 1 Mousley pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Taylor gets forward and drives for a run on the off side.

17.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off. Taylor pushes forward and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

16.6 4 FOUR! Thompson pitches one up, on a good line. Bracey gets on the front foot and punches a drive for four runs.

16.5 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Thompson, pitching outside off stump. Dhariwal moves onto the back foot and pulls averagely, and is caught by Mousley

16.4 2 CHANCE! Yorker, on a good line. Dhariwal gets forward and defends sloppily for 2 runs. A run out chance but GLOUCESTERSHIRE survive the attempt.

16.3 6 SIX! Full toss, outside off stump again. Dhariwal moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for 6 runs.

16.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Dhariwal gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs through point on the off side.

16.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Taylor gets on the front foot and punches a bad drive for a run.

15.5 . Length ball, outside off. Dhariwal pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

15.4 1 Good line and length. Taylor moves onto the back foot and drives sloppily for 1 run.

15.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Taylor goes back and plays a shaky cut

15.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Taylor gets on the front foot and finesses a poor glance

15.1 2 Full ball, on leg stump and angled across. Taylor pushes forward and flicks for a pair of runs back behind square.

14.6 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Taylor rocks back and plays a poor pull for 1 run down the ground.

14.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Dhariwal moves onto the back foot and drives shakily for one run down the ground.

14.4 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Taylor gets on the back foot and pulls sloppily for 1 run.

14.3 1 Pitched up, on line. Dhariwal gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

14.2 1 Back of a length from Gleeson, outside off stump once more. Taylor rocks back and pulls for one run.

14.1 . Full, outside off stump. Taylor pushes forward and drives poorly

13.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg. Dhariwal steps back and slices a cut for four runs.

13.5 . Good length, pitching outside leg. Dhariwal pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick

13.4 1 Webster pitches one up, outside off stump. Taylor gets on the front foot and drives sloppily for a single run.

13.3 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Taylor shuffles down the pitch and punches a wild drive

13.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump. Dhariwal moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for a single run.

13.1 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Dhariwal. He gets on the back foot and defends

12.6 2 Full ball, outside off. Taylor gets forward and drives for 2 runs.

12.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, outside off stump. Taylor gets forward and eases a drive through the leg side field for 6 runs.

12.5 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside off.

12.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Taylor gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs.

12.3 1 Good length from Thompson, pitching outside off again. Dhariwal gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.

11.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Hammond moves onto the back foot and drives averagely down the ground.

11.2 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Taylor gets forward and flicks for one run.

11.1 2 Webster pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Taylor gets forward and eases a drive for a couple of runs.

10.6 . Good line and length. Hammond gets on the back foot and eases a wild drive

10.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Taylor pushes forward and drives averagely through the off side for one run.

10.4 W OUT! Tariq traps Scott in front! Good line and length from Tariq. Scott gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Scott is on his way

10.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Hammond moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for one run.

10.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Scott gets forward and eases a poor drive for one run.

10.1 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Hammond gets forward and flicks for a run.

9.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump. Scott gets on the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for four runs.

9.5 2 DROPPED! Back of a length from Mousley, outside off stump once again. Scott goes back and plays a mediocre pull for two runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped.

9.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Hammond moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

9.3 . Good line and length from Mousley. Hammond gets on the back foot and punches a shaky drive

9.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Scott gets on the back foot and guides a cut for one run.

9.1 2 Pitched up, outside off stump. Scott moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a pair of runs.

8.6 . Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Hammond gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

8.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Scott goes back and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

8.4 . Length ball, outside off. Scott moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

8.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line once more. Hammond gets on the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

8.2 W OUT! Tariq gets one through! Good line and length once more. Malan gets forward and inside edges, the ball gets through, and Malan is bowled

8.1 . Pitched up, on a good line. Malan gets on the front foot and plays a mediocre reverse sweep

7.6 1 Pitched up, outside off. Malan gets forward and drives for a single run on the off side.

7.5 1 On a good line and length from Thompson. Scott gets on the front foot and tucks a leg glance for a run.

7.4 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Malan gets on the front foot and drives for a run through the off side.

7.3 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Malan goes back and pulls shakily

6.6 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Malan pushes forward and leg glances poorly behind square.

6.5 . Pitched up, on a good line once more. Malan moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

6.4 1 Tariq pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Scott pushes forward and punches a shaky drive for a single run.

6.3 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Scott moves onto the front foot and flicks averagely

6.2 W OUT! Tariq gets the wicket! Good length, outside off stump again. Short gets forward and edges, and is caught by Gleeson

6.2 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Short gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull

6.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Malan gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

5.6 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Short gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick

5.5 . Good length from Gleeson, outside off stump. Short gets on the front foot but opts to let that one pass through to the wicketkeeper

5.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Short gets on the back foot and slices a cut behind point for 4 runs.

5.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Short gets on the front foot and drives poorly

5.2 . Back of a length from Gleeson, on line. Short rocks back but misses while attempting to play a pull

5.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Short moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for four runs.

4.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Short gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

4.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Short gets forward and punches a drive

4.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Short gets on the back foot and guides a cut for four runs.

4.3 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Malan pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side.

4.3 1w Wide. On a good line but angled across and down the leg side. Malan gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a flick

4.2 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Short moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run behind square.

4.1 . Mousley pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Short pushes forward and defends shakily

3.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line once again. Malan moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

3.5 1 Good line and length from Woakes. Short rocks back and tucks a glance for 1 run back through point.

3.4 . Woakes pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Short pushes forward and punches a shaky drive through the off side.

3.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Short gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

3.2 . Good length from Woakes, pitching outside off stump. Short moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

3.2 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

3.1 4 FOUR! Woakes pitches one up, outside off. Short pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.

2.6 1 Full ball, on line. Short pushes forward and plays a flick for a run.

2.5 1 Good length from Mousley, pitching outside off stump. Malan goes back and punches a drive for a run.

2.4 . Full ball, outside off stump. Malan gets forward and eases a mediocre drive on the off side.

2.1 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off. Malan moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for six runs.

1.6 1 Pitched up, outside off. Malan moves onto the front foot and punches a drive behind point on the off side for one run.

1.5 . Full ball, on line. Malan pushes forward and defends

1.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full, outside off stump. Malan gets on the front foot and edges for 4 runs behind point.

0.6 . Back of a length from Gleeson, pitching on a good line. Short goes back but makes no contact while trying to defend

0.5 . Good length from Gleeson, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Short pushes forward and glances through the off side.

0.4 1 Back of a length from Gleeson, pitching on a good line. Malan moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance for a single run behind point on the off side.

0.3 . Short of a length, on line again. Malan gets forward but opts to let the ball go through to the wicketkeeper

0.2 1 Back of a length from Gleeson, on leg stump and angling across Short. He rocks back and pulls shakily for a single run back behind square.

0.1 . Back of a length from Gleeson, outside leg and angled across Short. He rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

19.6 W OUT! Scott gets the wicket! Pitched up, outside off. Thompson gets on the front foot and drives poorly, and is caught by van Buuren on the off side.

19.5 1 Scott pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Mousley gets on the back foot and drives sloppily for one run.

19.4 1 Full, outside off. Thompson moves onto the front foot and drives poorly for a single run.

19.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Thompson moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded.

19.2 1 Pitched up, outside off. Mousley gets forward and punches a bad drive through the off side field for a run.

19.1 2 Full toss, outside off stump. Mousley gets forward and punches a wild drive down the ground for a couple of runs.

18.6 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length from Taylor. Webster moves onto the back foot and eases a bad drive, and is caught by Taylor down the ground.

18.5 1 Taylor pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Mousley gets on the front foot and punches a wild drive for 1 run.

18.4 6 MAXIMUM! Short ball, pitching outside off once again. Mousley rocks back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

18.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Webster moves down the pitch and drives poorly for a run on the off side.

18.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Taylor. Webster moves onto the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

18.1 1 Short ball, pitching outside off. Mousley rocks back and edges into their helmet while attempting a pull back behind point for a single run.

17.6 1 Good line and length. Mousley gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

17.5 . Good line and length from de Lange again. Mousley gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a pull

17.4 6 Back-to-back maximums! De Lange drops one in short, on a good line once more. Mousley gets on the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

17.3 6 MAXIMUM! 50 up for Mousley in emphatic style! De Lange pitches one up, on line. Mousley gets forward and plays a flick for a half dozen runs back behind square.

17.2 2 Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Mousley goes back and plays a mediocre pull for 2 runs past the bowler.

17.1 . On a good line and length. Mousley gets on the back foot and punches a bad drive

16.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Mousley moves onto the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting a reverse sweep for a run.

16.4 . Scott pitches one up, on line once more. Mousley gets forward but misses while trying a drive

16.3 1 Full, on line. Webster pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.

16.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off. Webster gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for four runs.

16.1 1 Full toss, on line. Mousley rocks back and punches a drive for a single run on the on side.

15.6 2 Taylor drops one in short, pitching outside off. Webster gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

15.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Mousley goes back and drives for a run.

15.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Webster moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for one run.

15.3 4 FOUR MORE! Short, pitching on a good line. Webster rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

15.2 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off stump. Webster goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

15.1 1lb On a good line and length from Taylor. Mousley moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye. GLOUCESTERSHIRE appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

14.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump once more. Mousley goes back and plays a pull behind square for a single run.

14.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off once again. Mousley moves onto the back foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

14.4 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Webster pushes forward and glances for a single run.

14.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg. Mousley gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

14.2 1 Full, outside off again. Webster pushes forward and drives through the off side for one run.

14.1 2 Fifty comes up for Webster! On a good length, outside off stump. Webster goes back and plays a cut for a couple of runs.

13.6 6 And again! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Mousley moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a half dozen runs through the on side field.

13.5 6 MAXIMUM! Hayes drops one in short, on line. Mousley goes back and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

13.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off. Mousley moves onto the back foot and drives for four runs through the off side field.

13.3 2 Pitched up, on line once again. Mousley rocks back and drives for a couple of runs on the off side.

13.2 . Back of a length from Hayes, on a good line. Mousley creates room and drives sloppily down the ground.

13.1 2 Good length, outside off stump. Mousley steps back and drives sloppily on the on side for a pair of runs.

12.6 1 Full, on a good line once again. Mousley gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

12.5 1 Webster brings up his fifty! Good line and length from de Lange again. Webster moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run down the ground.

12.4 2 CHANCE! De Lange pitches one up, on a good line. Webster moves onto the front foot and flicks for a couple of runs down the ground. There's an attempt at a run out.

12.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Webster backs away and eases a drive for four runs through the off side.

12.2 1 Short, pitching on leg and angled across. Mousley goes back and glances back behind point for a run.

12.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Webster gets forward and plays a flick down the ground for 1 run.

11.6 6 SIX! Short, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Mousley rocks back and plays a pull for six runs.

11.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Webster gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

11.4 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump once again. Mousley gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run on the on side.

11.3 1 Scott pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Webster pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side field.

11.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Webster goes back and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

11.1 1 Scott drops one in short, pitching outside leg and angled across Mousley. He moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run back behind square.

10.6 1 Full, pitching outside leg and angling across Mousley. He pushes forward and plays a sweep for one run.

10.5 2 Van Buuren pitches one up, on a good line. Mousley gets forward and plays a flick for 2 runs.

10.4 1 Back of a length from van Buuren, outside off. Webster moves onto the back foot and drives for one run through the off side field.

10.3 1 Good line and length from van Buuren. Mousley gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

10.2 1 Good length from van Buuren, outside off stump. Webster gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a single run.

10.1 1 Full, on a good line. Mousley moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.

9.6 6 SIX! Free hit. Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump once more. Webster moves onto the back foot and pulls for 6 runs back behind square.

9.6 nb FOUR! No ball. Full toss, pitching outside leg stump again. Webster goes back and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.

9.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Mousley gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

9.4 W OUT! Short gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Short. Hain gets forward and punches a bad drive, and is caught by Scott down the ground.

9.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Webster pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

9.2 2 On a good line and length. Webster goes back and drives down the ground for a pair of runs.

9.1 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Hain moves onto the back foot and drives for one run down the ground.

8.6 1 Back of a length from Hayes, outside off stump. Hain rocks back and pulls for a single run.

8.5 1 Short, outside off stump once more. Webster rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for one run.

8.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Hain gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

8.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Webster goes back and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.

8.2 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length. Webster pushes forward and plays a flick behind square for 6 runs.

8.1 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Webster moves onto the front foot and outside edges through the off side.

7.6 2 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Hain steps away and drives for 2 runs down the ground.

7.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Webster gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

7.4 1 On a good line and length. Hain steps back and slices a cut for a single run.

7.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Webster advances and eases a sloppy drive for a run.

7.2 1 Good line and length once more. Hain gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

7.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Webster pushes forward and leg glances for one run.

6.6 1 Full toss, outside off. Webster gets on the front foot and punches a poor drive down the ground for one run.

6.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Hain goes back and drives on the leg side for a single run.

6.4 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Webster gets on the front foot and punches a wild drive on the off side for 1 run.

6.3 . On a good line and length from van Buuren. Webster gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.2 . On a good length, outside off. Webster goes back but misses while trying to play a cut

6.1 1 On a good line and length once more. Hain gets forward and flicks for one run.

5.6 . On a good line and length from de Lange. Webster moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.5 1 Dropped in short by de Lange, pitching on a good line. Hain gets on the back foot and leg glances shakily for one run.

5.4 1 Short, pitching outside off once again. Webster rocks back and edges onto the body while trying to play a pull for a single run.

5.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Webster pushes forward and drives shakily

5.2 1 Dropped in short by de Lange, on a good line once again. Hain goes back and tucks a poor leg glance back behind square for a single run.

5.1 W OUT! Caught. Short ball, pitching on a good line. Yates backs away and scoops sloppily, and is caught by Bracey

4.6 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside leg and angled across Webster. He moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

4.5 2 Good line and length from Taylor. Webster moves onto the front foot and glances for two runs.

4.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Webster moves onto the front foot and edges

4.3 . On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Webster pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.2 W OUT! Taylor breaks through! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Malik. He goes back and pulls averagely, and is caught by Dhariwal behind square.

4.1 . Short of a length, on line. Malik creates room but allows the ball to go through to the keeper without playing a shot

4.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

3.6 . Pitched up, on line again. Yates gets forward and plays a wild flick

3.5 . Short, on a good line once more. Yates goes back but misses while trying to play a pull

3.4 . Good line and length once more. Yates gets on the front foot and inside edges

3.3 . Back of a length from de Lange, pitching near leg stump and angled across Yates. He goes back and defends shakily

3.2 1 Full toss, on line. Malik steps away and punches a bad drive through the off side field for a run.

3.1 . Back of a length, outside off. Malik steps back and cuts

2.6 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Malik pushes forward and drives for a run.

2.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from van Buuren, pitching on a good line again. Malik steps away and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

2.4 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Malik steps away but swings and misses while trying a cut

2.3 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Malik pushes forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs.

2.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Yates. He moves onto the front foot and plays a bad flick for a single run.

2.1 . Full, outside off stump. Yates pushes forward and drives poorly

1.6 . On a good line and length. Malik moves onto the front foot and plays a wild defensive stroke

1.5 1 Good line and length from Scott once more. Yates gets on the front foot and glances for a single run.

1.4 1 Good line and length. Malik gets forward and glances for a run.

1.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Malik steps back and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

1.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Malik shuffles down the pitch and drives for four runs.

1.1 . Back of a length from Scott, pitching outside off stump. Malik gets forward and punches a shaky drive

0.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Malik pushes forward and plays a sloppy flick for 1 run.

0.5 2 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Malik moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a couple of runs on the off side.

0.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Taylor. Malik moves onto the back foot and drives for four runs.

0.3 . On a good line and length from Taylor. Malik rocks back but swings and misses while trying a drive

0.2 6 SIX! Full ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Malik moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for six runs.