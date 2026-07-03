MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off again. Revis goes back and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Revis pushes forward and lofts a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

19.3 1b

CHANCE! Good line and length. Faheem Ashraf rocks back but watches that one travel through to the keeper unchallenged, and the ball flies away for a single bye, as a result of the mediocre delivery from Aldridge. There's an attempt at a run out from OG Robinson's throw.