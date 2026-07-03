Results Score Yorkshire vs Durham T20 T20 Blast 03.07.2026

T20

Headingley

YOR
YOR

208

DUR
DUR

205

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Bairstow Jonnywicket keeper6636102183.33
Ali Moeenall rounder603217187.5
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Raine Benall rounder403027.510
Sowter Nathanbowler402315.7500

Latest Highlights

19.5
6

MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off again. Revis goes back and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

19.4
4

FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Revis pushes forward and lofts a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

19.3
1b

CHANCE! Good line and length. Faheem Ashraf rocks back but watches that one travel through to the keeper unchallenged, and the ball flies away for a single bye, as a result of the mediocre delivery from Aldridge. There's an attempt at a run out from OG Robinson's throw.

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