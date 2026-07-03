19.5 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off again. Revis goes back and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

19.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Revis pushes forward and lofts a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

19.3 1b CHANCE! Good line and length. Faheem Ashraf rocks back but watches that one travel through to the keeper unchallenged, and the ball flies away for a single bye, as a result of the mediocre delivery from Aldridge. There's an attempt at a run out from OG Robinson's throw.

19.2 1 Good line and length from Aldridge once more. Revis gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

19.1 2 Pitched up, on line. Revis pushes forward and flicks for a couple of runs.

18.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Revis gets forward and drives for one run. Tidy fielding by McKinney prevents a certain boundary.

18.5 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off. Revis moves onto the front foot and outside edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

18.4 2 Pitched up, outside off. Revis gets forward and eases a drive for a pair of runs down the ground. Tidy fielding by McKinney results in a boundary being saved.

18.3 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Revis moves onto the back foot and pulls for six runs.

18.2 1 Potts comes around the wicket to Whiteman. Full, pitching outside off once more. Whiteman shuffles down the pitch and plays a poor ramp for a single run.

18.1 1 Full, outside off stump. Revis gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

17.6 1 Good length, pitching on leg. Revis creates space and punches a drive for one run through the off side field.

17.5 1 Raine pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Whiteman gets on the front foot and sweeps for one run.

17.4 . CHANCE! Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Whiteman pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a flick. A stumping chance but it's squandered, and Whiteman survives.

17.4 1w Wide. Full, pitching well down the leg side. Whiteman gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a sweep

17.3 1 Good length from Raine, outside off. Revis moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side field.

17.2 1 Good length from Raine, outside off stump. Whiteman goes back and pulls for a run.

17.1 1 Full, on line. Revis moves onto the back foot and drives for a run down the ground.

16.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Whiteman moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

16.5 1 Parkinson pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Revis gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

16.4 2 Good line and length. Revis gets on the back foot and finesses a leg glance for two runs.

16.3 1 Parkinson pitches one up, on a good line once again. Whiteman gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a run behind square.

16.2 1 Parkinson pitches one up, on line once more. Revis gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

16.1 W OUT! Consecutive wickets! Yorker, outside leg. Ali moves onto the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Potts behind square.

15.6 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Ali gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run through the on side field.

15.5 6 SIX! On a good line and length. Ali rocks back and skies a pull for six runs.

15.4 1 Full, pitching outside leg and angling across. Whiteman pushes forward and flicks back behind square for 1 run.

15.3 . Potts pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Whiteman. He gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.2 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Ali moves onto the front foot and guides a cut for a single run.

15.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

15.1 6 MAXIMUM! Fifty comes up for Ali in emphatic style! Full, outside off. Ali goes back and lifts a drive for 6 runs over the off side.

14.6 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across Ali. He moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the leg side for one run.

14.5 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Whiteman pushes forward and lofts a mediocre drive down the ground for a run.

14.4 1 On a good line and length. Ali moves onto the back foot and defends for one run down the ground.

14.3 1 Full ball, outside leg and angled across Whiteman. He steps away and punches a drive for a single run through the off side field.

14.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Ali gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a run.

14.1 1 Sowter pitches one up, outside off. Whiteman gets forward and outside edges for a single run.

13.6 6 SIX! Good line and length from Aldridge. Ali goes back and drives down the ground for a half dozen runs.

13.5 . Pitched up, outside off. Ali gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting a flick

13.4 6 Back-to-back maximums! Aldridge now coming over the wicket to Ali. Good line and length from Aldridge. Ali gets on the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

13.3 6 SIX MORE! Good line and length from Aldridge. Ali gets on the back foot and skies a pull back behind square for a half dozen runs.

13.2 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off. Ali gets on the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

13.1 1 Good length from Aldridge, outside off stump. Whiteman pushes forward and inside edges through the on side field for a run.

12.6 . Good length from Sowter, outside off stump once again. Ali gets on the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to defend

12.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Whiteman moves onto the back foot and defends through the leg side field for a single run.

12.4 1 Length ball, outside leg and angled across Ali. He moves onto the back foot and leg glances for 1 run.

12.3 4 And again! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Ali advances down the pitch and plays a drive for four runs down the ground.

12.2 . Full ball, pitching outside leg. Ali gets forward and defends

12.1 1 Full, pitching on leg and angled across Whiteman. He gets on the back foot and edges for 1 run back through point. DURHAM appeal, however Whiteman is given not out.

11.6 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off stump. Ali rocks back and pulls for six runs.

11.5 . Raine pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Ali rocks back and drives through the off side.

11.4 1 Raine comes around the wicket to Whiteman. Full ball, on a good line. Whiteman gets on the front foot and plays a flick behind square for one run.

11.3 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Whiteman moves onto the front foot and defends

11.2 . Raine pitches one up, pitching outside off. Whiteman gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.

11.1 W OUT! Raine gets the wicket! Full, on a good line once again. Bairstow gets on the front foot and eases a drive, but is spectacularly caught by Lees on the off side.

10.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Bairstow gets forward and flicks for a single run.

10.5 1 Parkinson pitches one up, outside leg and angling across. Ali gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

10.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Bairstow pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

10.3 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Bairstow creates room and inside edges

10.2 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Ali moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run on the leg side.

10.1 . Full, pitching outside off. Ali moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.

9.6 1 Good line and length. Ali moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run down the ground.

9.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Bairstow rocks back and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

9.4 4 FOUR MORE! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Bairstow moves onto the back foot and glances back behind point for four runs.

9.3 4 FOUR! Aldridge now coming over the wicket to Bairstow. Good length from Aldridge, pitching outside leg. Bairstow goes back and flicks for 4 runs behind square.

9.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Ali gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run.

9.1 . CHANCE! Good length from Aldridge, pitching outside off. Ali moves onto the front foot and defends on the off side. There's an attempt at a run out.

8.6 4 FOUR! Sowter pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Bairstow gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

8.5 1 Sowter pitches one up, outside off once more. Ali gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 1 run.

8.4 1 Sowter pitches one up, outside off once again. Bairstow rocks back and plays a cut for a single run back behind square.

8.3 . Pitched up, outside off. Bairstow gets on the back foot and cuts

8.2 1 Pitched up, on line once again. Ali gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

8.1 1 50 for Bairstow! Full, pitching outside off. Bairstow gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

7.6 1 Full, on a good line. Bairstow gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the on side field.

7.5 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Bairstow gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

7.4 . On a good line and length. Bairstow rocks back but misses while trying to defend

7.3 . Full, outside off stump once more. Bairstow moves onto the front foot and punches a poor drive

7.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Bairstow gets on the front foot and drives through the off side.

7.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Ali gets on the back foot and drives for a run.

6.6 1 On a good line and length. Ali gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

6.5 . On a good length, outside off. Ali gets on the back foot and defends past the bowler.

6.4 . Good line and length from Sowter once again. Ali pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.3 . Sowter pitches one up, on a good line. Ali gets forward and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

6.2 W OUT! Sowter gets the wicket! Good length from Sowter, outside off. Luxton rocks back and inside edges, the ball gets through, and Luxton is bowled

6.1 1 Good line and length. Bairstow goes back and defends for a run on the on side.

5.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Potts, pitching outside leg once again. Luxton goes back and plays a pull for four runs back behind square. The ball is misfielded costing DURHAM four runs.

5.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Luxton gets forward but misses while attempting to play a flick

5.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Luxton. He gets forward and drives

5.4 1 Good line and length from Potts but angling across the batter. Bairstow rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run through the leg side field.

5.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump again. Bairstow gets forward and drives on the on side for 4 runs.

5.2 6 SIX! Good length from Potts, pitching outside leg once more. Bairstow steps back and hooks for a half dozen runs behind square.

5.1 1 Full, pitching outside leg. Luxton creates room and flicks behind square for 1 run.

4.6 4 FOUR MORE! Full ball, pitching outside off again. Bairstow gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for four runs.

4.5 4 And another! Raine pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Bairstow pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for four runs.

4.4 1 Raine now coming over the wicket to Luxton. Pitched up, on line again. Luxton moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

4.3 W OUT! Caught. Raine pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across. Lyth gets forward and eases a drive, but is impressively caught by Raine. A simply stunning piece of fielding by Raine!

4.2 . Raine now coming around the wicket to Lyth. On a good length, outside off once more. Lyth advances but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

4.1 6 MAXIMUM! Raine pitches one up, outside leg and angling across. Lyth backs away and lifts a drive for six runs down the ground.

3.6 1 Aldridge comes around the wicket to Lyth. On a good length, outside off stump again. Lyth gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

3.5 1 Aldridge now coming over the wicket. Length ball, outside off. Bairstow goes back and drives for 1 run.

3.4 1 Aldridge comes around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Lyth gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

3.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Aldridge. Lyth gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

3.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Bairstow steps away and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

3.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Bairstow rocks back and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

2.6 1 Parkinson now coming around the wicket. Parkinson pitches one up, on line but angled across. Bairstow moves onto the front foot and leg glances for a run.

2.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Lyth pushes forward and plays a flick for a run.

2.4 4 FOUR! Parkinson now coming over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Lyth rocks back and guides a cut back behind point for four runs.

2.3 1 Good length from Parkinson, pitching outside leg stump. Bairstow steps back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

2.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line but angling across. Bairstow backs away and edges for 4 runs back behind point.

2.1 6 SIX! Pitched up, on line. Bairstow goes back and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs.

1.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Bairstow moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a run.

1.5 1 Full, outside off stump. Lyth pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

1.4 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on line. Lyth moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for six runs.

1.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Bairstow gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

1.2 1 Good line and length. Lyth rocks back and lofts a cut for a single run back behind point.

1.1 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Lyth rocks back and edges

0.6 . Full, on a good line. Bairstow gets forward and defends

0.5 . Full, pitching near leg stump. Bairstow moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Bairstow moves onto the back foot and flicks for 4 runs back behind square.

0.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line. Bairstow rocks back and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

0.2 . Parkinson now coming around the wicket. Good length from Parkinson, pitching outside leg stump. Bairstow gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend

0.1 1 On a good line and length from Parkinson. Lyth goes back and tucks a leg glance for a run.

19.6 W OUT! Hasan Ali gets the wicket! Good length from Hasan Ali, outside off once more. Potts goes back and pulls sloppily, and is caught by Tye

19.5 1 Hasan Ali pitches one up, outside off again. Sowter gets on the back foot and slices a cut for one run.

19.4 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Ackermann moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily, and is caught by Whiteman

19.3 1 Hasan Ali pitches one up, pitching outside off. Potts pushes forward and edges for a run.

19.2 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump again. Ackermann moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

19.1 2 Hasan Ali pitches one up, pitching outside off. Ackermann moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for two runs back behind point.

18.6 1b Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Ackermann moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a flick, and the ball trickles away from Bairstow for 1 bye. The ball is misfielded by Bairstow.

18.5 1 Tye pitches one up, pitching outside off. Potts gets forward and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

18.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg. Potts creates space and plays a pull for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Faheem Ashraf costing YORKSHIRE four runs.

18.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Ackermann moves onto the front foot and outside edges for a single run. Good fielding by Ali prevents a boundary.

18.2 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Ackermann rocks back and edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

18.1 . Good length, outside off once more. Ackermann creates room but makes no contact while trying to play a scoop

17.6 1 Good length, outside off once more. Ackermann rocks back and pulls for one run.

17.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Potts gets on the back foot and plays a bad cut for one run.

17.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Potts gets on the back foot and leg glances back behind square for 4 runs.

17.3 W OUT! Hasan Ali gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Raine steps back and lifts a scoop, but is caught by Ali behind square.

17.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Ackermann moves onto the back foot and edges for 1 run.

17.1 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Ackermann gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

16.6 1 Short ball, outside off once more. Ackermann rocks back and plays a pull behind square for a single run.

16.5 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Ackermann rocks back and guides a cut back behind point for two runs. Tidy work in the field by Whiteman saves a boundary.

16.4 . Short, pitching outside off stump again. Ackermann gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

16.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Raine goes back and cuts sloppily for a run.

16.2 . On a good line and length. Raine gets on the back foot and defends

16.1 1 Full ball, on a good line once again. Ackermann gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

15.6 W OUT! Chohan gets the wicket! Full ball, on a good line. Aldridge gets on the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by Tye down the ground.

15.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Ackermann moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

15.4 1 Full, on line. Aldridge pushes forward and defends for one run. YORKSHIRE appeal, however Aldridge is given not out.

15.3 1 Full ball, outside off once again. Ackermann rocks back and guides a cut for 1 run back behind point.

15.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump once more. Aldridge pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

15.1 1 Full, on line. Ackermann gets forward and flicks for one run.

14.6 1 Good length, outside leg. Ackermann goes back and guides a leg glance for a single run back behind square. Tidy fielding by Chohan prevents a boundary.

14.5 1 Good line and length. Aldridge moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily back behind square for one run.

14.4 W OUT! Tye breaks through! Full ball, outside off again. McKinney rocks back and drives poorly, and is caught by Hasan Ali down the ground.

14.3 1lb Good length from Tye, outside off once more. Ackermann rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick, resulting in a single leg bye. YORKSHIRE appeal, but Ackermann is given not out.

14.2 2 Full, outside off. Ackermann gets forward and eases a drive for a couple of runs. Tidy fielding by Hasan Ali results in a boundary being saved.

14.1 1 Full, outside off once again. McKinney gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

13.6 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across McKinney. He rocks back and drives for a run.

13.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. McKinney gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

13.4 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Ackermann gets forward and drives for a run.

13.3 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length again. OG Robinson pushes forward and plays a sloppy scoop, and is brilliantly caught by Bairstow

13.2 1 On a good line and length. McKinney gets on the front foot and scoops behind square for a run.

13.1 6 SIX! Full, outside leg once again. McKinney gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for 6 runs.

12.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. McKinney gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run down the ground. The ball is misfielded by Tye.

12.5 6 And another! Pitched up, outside off. McKinney moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

12.4 6 SIX MORE! On a good length, pitching outside off. McKinney rocks back and sweeps for 6 runs.

12.3 1 Full, on a good line. OG Robinson gets on the back foot and guides a cut for a run back through point.

12.2 1 Full, outside off. McKinney advances down the pitch and punches a drive for 1 run on the off side.

12.1 6 SIX! On a good line and length. McKinney moves onto the back foot and pulls for six runs.

11.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off once again. OG Robinson creates space and pulls for 4 runs.

11.5 1lb Length ball, pitching outside leg. McKinney rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick, resulting in one leg bye.

11.4 . Chohan pitches one up, outside leg and angling across McKinney. He pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.3 1 Pitched up, outside off once more. OG Robinson gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

11.2 . Good length from Chohan, outside off once again. OG Robinson rocks back and defends

11.1 1 On a good length, outside leg. McKinney rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for one run on the on side.

10.6 1 Good line and length. McKinney rocks back and defends for a single run through the leg side field.

10.5 1 Ali pitches one up, pitching outside off. OG Robinson gets on the back foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

10.4 1 On a good line and length. McKinney goes back and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

10.3 . Ali comes around the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off. McKinney moves onto the front foot and drives

10.2 1 Ali comes over the wicket to OG Robinson. Full, outside off stump. OG Robinson gets on the back foot and cuts back through point for 1 run.

10.1 1 Good line and length. McKinney moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for a single run.

9.6 . Length ball, outside off. OG Robinson gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.5 W OUT! Back-to-back dismissals for Chohan! On a good line and length from Chohan once more. Bedingham gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull, the stumps are disturbed, and Bedingham has to depart

9.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. McKinney advances down the pitch and defends for a single run.

9.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length once again. McKinney rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs down the ground.

9.2 . Length ball, on leg stump and angled across. McKinney goes back and plays a defensive stroke

9.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Bedingham gets on the back foot and flicks a leg glance for 1 run.

8.6 W OUT! Tye gets the wicket! Good length from Tye, pitching outside off. Lees gets on the back foot and pulls poorly, and is caught by Bairstow

8.5 1 Good line and length from Tye. Bedingham moves onto the front foot and skies a mediocre drive for 1 run down the ground.

8.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Bedingham goes back and drives for four runs.

8.3 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Lees gets on the front foot and plays a cut for one run behind point.

8.2 1 On a good line and length. Bedingham gets on the back foot and outside edges for a single run back behind point.

8.1 1 CHANCE! Free hit. Yorker, outside off stump. Lees moves down the pitch but makes no contact while trying a cut. A great run out chance but DURHAM survive the attempt from Lyth's throw.

8.1 nb No ball. Full toss, on a good line. Lees ducks

7.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Bedingham goes back and edges behind point for 4 runs.

7.5 1 On a good line and length from Faheem Ashraf. Lees moves onto the back foot and leg glances for one run.

7.4 2 Good line and length from Faheem Ashraf. Lees rocks back and pulls for a couple of runs.

7.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Bedingham pushes forward and outside edges for 1 run behind square on the on side.

7.2 . Length ball, outside off again. Bedingham moves onto the back foot and defends through the off side.

7.1 W OUT! Back-to-back dismissals! Good length from Faheem Ashraf, pitching outside off. G Clark gets on the back foot and pulls sloppily, and is caught by Tye

6.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump but angling across G Clark. He gets forward and flicks for 1 run.

6.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. G Clark moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

6.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Lees shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

6.3 1 On a good length, pitching on leg. G Clark moves onto the back foot and flicks back behind square for a single run.

6.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Lees goes back and flicks a glance back behind point for 1 run.

6.1 . Length ball, outside off. Lees goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut. The ball is misfielded by Bairstow.

5.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Lees rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

5.5 . CHANCE! Yorker, outside off. Lees pushes forward and defends. There's an attempt at a run out from Hasan Ali's throw.

5.4 6 MAXIMUM! Hasan Ali now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off. Lees gets forward and drives for six runs past the bowler.

5.3 4 And again! Pitching on a good line and length once again. Lees moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for 4 runs.

5.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Lees rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

5.1 6 MAXIMUM! Lees brings up his 50 by clearing the rope! Good length from Hasan Ali, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Lees creates space and lofts a scoop for a half dozen runs behind point.

4.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Lees. He rocks back and leg glances back behind square for a run.

4.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Lees moves onto the front foot and inside edges

4.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Faheem Ashraf once more. Lees goes back and glances for four runs back behind point.

4.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Lees rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a pull

4.2 . Good line and length from Faheem Ashraf once again. Lees moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly down the ground.

4.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Faheem Ashraf, pitching on leg and angled across Lees. He rocks back and pulls for four runs.

3.6 6 SIX! Full ball, on a good line. G Clark rocks back and sweeps back behind square for a half dozen runs.

3.5 4 FOUR! Moriarty pitches one up, on a good line. G Clark advances and plays a defensive stroke straight down the ground for 4 runs.

3.4 . Good length from Moriarty, outside off stump once again. G Clark rocks back and edges on the off side.

3.3 6 MAXIMUM! Moriarty now coming over the wicket. Full, pitching outside off. G Clark rocks back and pulls for 6 runs.

3.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Lees rocks back and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

3.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Lees goes back and inside edges for 4 runs behind square.

2.6 3 Ali comes around the wicket to Lees. Ali pitches one up, on leg stump. Lees gets on the back foot and punches a drive for three runs on the off side. Tidy fielding by Tye saves a boundary.

2.5 1 Ali now coming over the wicket. Ali pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. G Clark gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

2.4 1 Full, on line. Lees moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

2.3 6 And again! Length ball, pitching outside off. Lees rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a half dozen runs.

2.2 6 And again! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Lees gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

2.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Ali once again. Lees moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

1.6 . On a good line and length. G Clark moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 4 FOUR! Moriarty comes around the wicket. Good length from Moriarty, outside off. G Clark rocks back and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

1.4 1 Moriarty now coming over the wicket to Lees. On a good line and length once more. Lees moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for a single run.

1.3 1 Moriarty comes around the wicket. Pitching on a good line and length. G Clark moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

1.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Lees rocks back and punches a drive on the off side for a run.

1.1 . Length ball, outside off. Lees rocks back and drives

0.6 . Good line and length. G Clark rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Lees moves down the pitch and defends for a run.

0.4 . Good length from Hasan Ali, pitching on leg and angling across Lees. He rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 6 SIX! Hasan Ali pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Lees rocks back and scoops back behind square for a half dozen runs.

0.2 . On a good length, outside leg. Lees moves onto the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting a leg glance