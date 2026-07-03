Match details Yorkshire vs Durham T20 T20 Blast 03.07.2026

T20

Headingley

YOR
YOR

208

DUR
DUR

205

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Durham won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, July 03, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersLyth Adam, Bairstow Jonny, Luxton William, Whiteman Sam, Ali Moeen, Revis Matthew L, Ashraf Faheem, Ali Hasan, Tye Andrew, Chohan Jafer, Moriarty Daniel
BenchBess Dom, Cliff Benjamin Michael, Hill George, Milnes Matt, Vagadia Yash, van Beek Logan, Wharton James Henry

Durham Squad

PlayersClark Graham, Lees Alex, Bedingham David, Ackermann Colin, Robinson Oliver, McKinney Ben Stewart, Aldridge Kasey, Raine Ben, Potts Matty, Sowter Nathan, Parkinson Callum
BenchDrissell George, Kohli Virat, Minto James, Mustard Haydon Samuel, Rhodes Will, Robinson Luke

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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