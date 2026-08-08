Match details Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 09.08.2026

T20

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DID
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Match Info

Match:Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, August 04, 2026 - Friday, August 28, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 09, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
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Dindigul Dragons Squad

PlayersArul M Viju, Bhuvaneswaran P., Chakravarthy Varun, H Dinesh, Indrajith Baba, Jayant R K, Karthik Saran M, Karuppasamy Sakthi, Khumar R Vimal, Krish E, Mittan Mohit, Rajesh Nair Anuraag, S Shivam Singh, Saini Hunny, Sasidharan R, Sharma Nirankar, Singh Shivam, VK Vineeth, Warrier Sandeep
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Chepauk Super Gillies Squad

PlayersAadithiya GG Harish, Ahmed Waseem, Arun B, Arvindh R Ram, Ashwin Murugan, G Rajalingam, Jagadeesan Narayan, K Singh Swapnil, K Aashiq, Krishna N Sunil, Kumar J Prem, Lokesh Raj TD, Mokit Hariharan RS, Prasath M. Mohana, Raj S Dinesh, Silambarasan M, Sujay S, Tanwar Abhishek, Valthapa Ashwanth, Vignesh M
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