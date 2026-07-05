Abhishek Tanwar

Abhishek Tanwar

bowler

Full name:Abhishek Tanwar
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Chepauk Super Gillies

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches3110
Innings5110
Overs72.06.026.5
Balls---
Maidens2001
Runs21539164
Wickets328
Avg71.6619.520.5
SR1441820.12
Eco2.986.56.11
BB223
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches3110
Innings304
Not outs003
Runs53015
Balls Faced111020
Avg17.66015
SR47.74075
Fours501
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest4409
Hundreds000

Another Players

Kumar, Mathan

Kumar, Mathan

Sibi, R

Sibi, R

Iyappan, B.

Iyappan, B.

Aparajith, Baba

Aparajith, Baba

Yadav, R Sonu

Yadav, R Sonu

Shankar, Vijay

Shankar, Vijay

Arul, M Viju

Arul, M Viju

Sudharsan, Sai

Sudharsan, Sai

CH, Jitendra Kumar

CH, Jitendra Kumar

Rahul, D

Rahul, D