Abhishek Tanwar
bowler
|Full name:
|Abhishek Tanwar
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|1
|10
|Innings
|5
|1
|10
|Overs
|72.0
|6.0
|26.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|20
|0
|1
|Runs
|215
|39
|164
|Wickets
|3
|2
|8
|Avg
|71.66
|19.5
|20.5
|SR
|144
|18
|20.12
|Eco
|2.98
|6.5
|6.11
|BB
|2
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|1
|10
|Innings
|3
|0
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|3
|Runs
|53
|0
|15
|Balls Faced
|111
|0
|20
|Avg
|17.66
|0
|15
|SR
|47.74
|0
|75
|Fours
|5
|0
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|44
|0
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0