Ashwanth Valthapa
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Ashwanth Valthapa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|List a
|Matches
|3
|6
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|List a
|Matches
|3
|6
|Innings
|1
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|14
|81
|Balls Faced
|22
|168
|Avg
|14
|20.25
|SR
|63.63
|48.21
|Fours
|1
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|14
|46
|Hundreds
|0
|0