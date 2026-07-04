Ashwanth Valthapa

Ashwanth Valthapa

wicket keeper

Full name:Ashwanth Valthapa

Teams

2023 Teams

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates A

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiList a
Matches36
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiList a
Matches36
Innings14
Not outs00
Runs1481
Balls Faced22168
Avg1420.25
SR63.6348.21
Fours13
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1446
Hundreds00

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