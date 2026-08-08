Squads Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 09.08.2026

T20

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Playing

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First TeamSecond Team
Aadithiya GG Harish

no information yet

Bhuvaneswaran P.

all rounder

Ahmed Waseem

no information yet

Arun B

bowler

H Dinesh

no information yet

Arvindh R Ram

wicket keeper

Jayant R K

batsman

G Rajalingam

no information yet

Karthik Saran M

all rounder

Jagadeesan Narayan

wicket keeper

Karuppasamy Sakthi

no information yet

K Singh Swapnil

no information yet

Khumar R Vimal

all rounder

K Aashiq

no information yet

Krish E

no information yet

Krishna N Sunil

no information yet

Kumar J Prem

no information yet

Rajesh Nair Anuraag

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S Shivam Singh

all rounder

Saini Hunny

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Sasidharan R

no information yet

Raj S Dinesh

no information yet

Sharma Nirankar

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Singh Shivam

no information yet

Sujay S

no information yet

VK Vineeth

no information yet

Valthapa Ashwanth

wicket keeper

Bench

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First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet