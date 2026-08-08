Squads Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 09.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Arul M Viju
bowler
Aadithiya GG Harish
no information yet
Bhuvaneswaran P.
all rounder
Ahmed Waseem
no information yet
Chakravarthy Varun
bowler
Arun B
bowler
H Dinesh
no information yet
Arvindh R Ram
wicket keeper
Indrajith Baba
batsman
Ashwin Murugan
bowler
Jayant R K
batsman
G Rajalingam
no information yet
Karthik Saran M
all rounder
Jagadeesan Narayan
wicket keeper
Karuppasamy Sakthi
no information yet
K Singh Swapnil
no information yet
Khumar R Vimal
all rounder
K Aashiq
no information yet
Krish E
no information yet
Krishna N Sunil
no information yet
Mittan Mohit
batsman
Kumar J Prem
no information yet
Rajesh Nair Anuraag
no information yet
Lokesh Raj TD
bowler
S Shivam Singh
all rounder
Mokit Hariharan RS
batsman
Saini Hunny
no information yet
Prasath M. Mohana
batsman
Sasidharan R
no information yet
Raj S Dinesh
no information yet
Sharma Nirankar
no information yet
Silambarasan M
bowler
Singh Shivam
no information yet
Sujay S
no information yet
VK Vineeth
no information yet
Tanwar Abhishek
bowler
Warrier Sandeep
bowler
Valthapa Ashwanth
wicket keeper
Match has not started yet