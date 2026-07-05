Narayan Jagadeesan News View all For those who want to learn more about cricket player Narayan Jagadeesan, we have compiled all the latest news about him: how he sets personal records and what motivates him to take the field every time. WATCH, Vijay Hazare Trophy | Jagadeesan flies off the blocks with six fours in 29-run second over Cricket has come a long way from witnessing the occasional boundary to fours and sixes being scored for fun, yet the perfect over remains elusive as ever. Tamil Nadu opener Narayan Jagadeesan achieved the rare feat on Thursday when he smashed Rajasthan's Aman Shekhawat for six fours in Vadodara. Narayan Jagadeesan IPL 2023, KKR vs GT | Twitter bashes Rahmanullah Gurbaz for letting KKR batters burn DRS from non-strikers' end Narayan Jagadeesan IPL 2023, GT vs KKR | Twitter in awe as N Jagadeesan announces his arrival with backward-running screamer Narayan Jagadeesan Ranji Trophy | Twitter pities Tamil Nadu's roaring chase featuring 13 sixes in 7 overs getting halted by umpire intervention Narayan Jagadeesan Vijay Hazare Trophy | Narayan Jagadeesan creates world record with highest individual score in List A cricket

International career

Narayan Jagadeesan, often called Jaggi by his friends, is an Indian cricketer born on December 24, 1995, in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. He is a wicketkeeper and a top-order batter, though he has also played in the middle order and has contributed with quick runs in T20 cricket. Jagadeesan represents the Tamil Nadu cricket team in domestic tournaments and plays for the Chepauk Super Gillies in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

In domestic cricket, Jagadeesan has built a strong reputation with his consistent performances and impressive run-scoring ability. In 2023, he led the Chepauk Super Gillies in the TNPL. Despite his success at the domestic level, he has not yet received a call-up to the national team. The competition for the wicketkeeper-batter position in the Indian squad has made it difficult for him to secure a spot, but his solid performances continue to keep him in the conversation for future national selection.

Although he has performed well at the domestic level, he has not played in any international matches yet.

Leagues Participation

Narayan Jagadeesan has had a mixed journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL), participating with different teams over the years. His time in the league has seen limited opportunities, but he has shown his potential when given a chance to play.

Indian Premier League

Narayan Jagadeesan joined Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2018 IPL auction for INR 20 lakhs after impressing in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. He debuted in 2020 but had limited opportunities to play. In the 2022 auction, CSK bought him again, but he played only a few matches before being released. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) acquired him in 2023 for INR 90 lakhs, but he played six innings and scored just 89 runs before being released. He did not participate in the 2024 or 2025 IPL auctions.

Year Team Notes 2018 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Bought for INR 20 lakhs, limited playing time 2020 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Debuted against Royal Challengers Bangalore, scored 33 runs 2022 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Bought again for INR 20 lakhs, played a few matches 2023 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Bought for INR 90 lakhs, scored 89 runs in 6 innings 2024 Not Participating Did not get picked in the 2024 auction 2025 Not Participating Did not participate in the IPL 2025 auction

Domestic career

Narayan Jagadeesan has played domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu's age-group and senior teams. He has also represented the Dindigul Dragons in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) and briefly the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL before joining the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Jagadeesan became well-known after his successful TNPL performances. In the 2016 TNPL season, he scored 397 runs in 8 innings at an average of 56.71. He continued to impress in later seasons, scoring 396 runs in 2018 and 448 runs in 2019, topping the run charts. By 2024, he became the highest run-scorer in TNPL history, with 2260 runs at an average of 41.09 and a strike rate of 126.82.

Jagadeesan made his debut for Tamil Nadu in the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy season against Madhya Pradesh. He scored an unbeaten century on his First-Class debut and was named ‘Player of the Match.’ In the 2023-24 season, he scored 321 runs against Chandigarh, setting a new record for Tamil Nadu’s highest individual score. By September 2024, he had scored 2699 runs in 44 First-Class matches, with eight centuries and nine half-centuries.

Jagadeesan started playing List A cricket in 2017 during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He now has over 2000 runs in 58 List A matches at an average of 44.90. On November 21, 2022, he set the record for the highest individual score in List A cricket, scoring 277 runs off 141 balls against Arunachal Pradesh. He also became the first player to score five consecutive centuries in List A cricket.

In January 2017, Jagadeesan made his T20 debut for Tamil Nadu against Hyderabad, scoring just 18 runs. In T20 cricket, he has scored 702 runs in his first 35 matches at an average above 35. However, his form has been inconsistent, and by September 2024, his average was below 30 with a strike rate of 118.78.

In January 2025, Jagadeesan achieved the rare feat of scoring six consecutive points in one over during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.

Records and achievements

Narayan Jagadeesan has broken several records and achieved notable milestones in his cricket career. Here is a list of his key achievements:

Leading run-scorer in TNPL 2016: 397 runs

Second-leading run-scorer in TNPL 2018: 396 runs

Leading run-scorer in TNPL 2019: 448 runs

Third-leading run-scorer in TNPL 2021: 336 runs

Highest individual score in List-A cricket (2022): 277 runs

First player to score 5 consecutive centuries in List-A cricket

Highest individual score for Tamil Nadu in First-Class cricket (2023): 321 runs

Most runs in TNPL history: 2260 runs

Other notable records:

Leading scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (2021): 364 runs in 8 matches

Leading scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Tamil Nadu (2021): 217 runs, including a century against Punjab

World record for the highest score in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (2022): 277 runs off 141 balls against Arunachal Pradesh

First player to score a century in five consecutive matches in List-A cricket

Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Scored 321 runs in 403 balls, setting a new record for Tamil Nadu, breaking W.V. Raman's previous record of 313 runs (1988).

Personal life

Narayan Jagadeesan is a well-known cricketer from India. He is popular for his cricket skills but keeps his personal life private.

Family

Narayan was born to C.J. Narayan and Jayashree. He has a sister named Sarada Narayan. He is close to his parents and often mentions them in interviews. Narayan Jagadeesan is not married.

Finance

As of 2025, Narayan Jagadeesan's net worth is around $3 million. He gained attention for his record-breaking 277-run innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which helped him grow his wealth.

House

Narayan Jagadeesan lives in a luxury home in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, with his family.

Scandals

In 2022, Narayan was involved in a controversy during a Tamil Nadu Premier League match. After getting out, he made an obscene gesture. He apologized for his actions on social media, admitting that his behavior was unacceptable.

Fans

Narayan Jagadeesan has a large fan following, especially on Instagram, where he has 250k followers. Fans celebrated his world record in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored 277 runs off 141 balls.