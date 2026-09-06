3.6 1 Short of a length, outside off. Gunarathne gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

3.5 1 Good line and length from Sultana Khatun. Kavindi gets forward and flicks for one run.

3.4 . Dropped in short by Sultana Khatun, pitching on a good line. Kavindi gets on the back foot and plays a mediocre pull

3.3 . On a good line and length from Sultana Khatun. Kavindi rocks back and cuts back through point.

3.2 2 CHANCE! Good line and length. Kavindi advances but makes no contact while attempting a drive, and the ball trickles away from Nigar Sultana for a pair of byes. A chance for a stumping, but it's mishandled by the keeper.

3.1 . Good line and length. Kavindi pushes forward and drives

2.6 W OUT! Marufa Akter finds a way through! Good length from Marufa Akter, pitching outside off once more. Dulani gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot, the stumps are disturbed, and Dulani has to depart

2.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Dulani gets forward but misses while trying a drive

2.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off once more. Dulani pushes forward and flicks for four runs.

2.3 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Kavindi moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

2.2 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Dulani moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

2.2 1w Wide. Full toss, pitching far outside off.

2.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Dulani rocks back and glances

1.6 . Good line and length. Kavindi gets on the front foot and defends down the ground.

1.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Kavindi moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

1.4 2 Full, outside off stump. Kavindi gets on the back foot and cuts for a couple of runs behind point.

1.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Kavindi. She goes back and plays a paddle for four runs back behind square.

1.2 1 Full toss, on a good line once more. Dulani moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

1.1 . 0 runs

0.6 W OUT! Marufa Akter breaks through! Good line and length. Athapaththu shuffles down the pitch and outside edges, and is caught by Fahima Khatun

0.5 1 Good length, outside off once more. Dulani pushes forward and late cuts for one run behind point.

0.4 1 Back of a length from Marufa Akter, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Athapaththu goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

0.3 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Dulani gets on the front foot and drives for one run through the off side.

0.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Dulani moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

0.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Dulani goes back and edges back behind point for four runs.

19.6 W OUT! Run out. Pitching on a good line and length. Marufa Akter rocks back and cuts for 1 run. She is then run out, as a result of some good fielding by Dilhari.

19.5 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Fahima Khatun. She moves down the pitch and edges, and is caught by Nuthyangana

19.4 4 FOUR MORE! Good length from Kumari, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Fahima Khatun rocks back and sweeps back behind square for four runs.

19.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Fahima Khatun gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps behind point for four runs.

19.2 1 Kumari pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Nahida Akter gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

19.1 1 Good length from Kumari, pitching near leg stump and angled across Fahima Khatun. She gets on the front foot and plays a poor flick for a run.

18.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Nahida Akter moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

18.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Fahima Khatun goes back and pulls for a single run.

18.4 1 Good length, outside off. Nahida Akter moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

18.3 W OUT! Stumped. Good length, outside off stump. Ritu Moni shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a pull. The glovework by Nuthyangana is good. SRI LANKA appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Ritu Moni is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart.

18.2 1 Short of a length, outside off. Easmin advances and glances behind square for a single run.

18.1 2 DROPPED! On a good length, outside off. Easmin gets forward and edges back behind square for a pair of runs. A real chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Vimukthi.

17.6 1lb Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across Easmin. She gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

17.5 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Easmin. She advances, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick

17.4 1lb Kumari pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Ritu Moni. She gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance behind square on the on side, resulting in a single leg bye.

17.3 1lb Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Easmin pushes forward but misses while attempting a reverse sweep, resulting in a leg bye.

17.2 . Full ball, outside off. Easmin gets on the front foot and punches a shaky drive

17.1 . On a good line and length from Kumari. Easmin shuffles down the pitch and punches a bad drive

16.6 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Easmin pushes forward and flicks for a run.

16.5 W OUT! Praboda gets the wicket! On a good line and length. Shorna Akter moves onto the front foot and flicks poorly, and is caught by Praboda

16.4 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Ritu Moni gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field for a run.

16.3 W OUT! Praboda gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Mostary shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, Nuthyangana gathers, whips the bails off, and Mostary has to go

16.2 1 Good length from Praboda, pitching outside off. Shorna Akter advances down the pitch and punches a drive for 1 run.

16.1 1 Good length, outside off. Mostary advances down the pitch and outside edges for a single run on the off side.

15.6 1 Good line and length. Mostary advances and punches a drive for 1 run.

15.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Shorna Akter gets forward and drives for a single run.

15.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Mostary shuffles down the pitch and drives averagely down the ground for 1 run.

15.3 . Good line and length. Mostary gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a glance

15.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Mostary shuffles down the pitch and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

15.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line once again. Shorna Akter moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

14.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Mostary moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.5 . Good length from Praboda, pitching outside off once again. Mostary moves down the pitch and cuts

14.4 1 Good length from Praboda, on leg stump and angled across. Shorna Akter advances and punches a drive for a single run on the leg side.

14.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Mostary rocks back and glances behind square for 1 run.

14.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mostary shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive for four runs over the off side field.

14.1 1 On a good line and length from Praboda. Shorna Akter gets on the front foot and glances through the leg side field for one run.

13.6 4 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Mostary pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance, and the ball rolls away from the wicketkeeper for four byes.

13.5 2 DROPPED! Good length, outside off once more. Mostary advances and drives for 2 runs down the ground. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by ND Silva. The misfield by ND Silva.

13.4 . Full, outside off again. Mostary gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field.

13.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Shorna Akter gets forward and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

13.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Mostary moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run on the off side.

13.1 . Good line and length from Athapaththu. Mostary advances down the pitch and drives

12.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Mostary moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.

12.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Mostary goes back and cuts

12.4 4 And another! On a good length, outside off stump again. Mostary moves onto the front foot and guides a square cut for 4 runs back behind point.

12.3 . Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Mostary moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance. SRI LANKA appeal, but the umpire says not out.

12.2 1 Pitched up, on line. Shorna Akter pushes forward and flicks for one run.

12.1 . Full, on a good line. Shorna Akter gets on the front foot and defends

11.6 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Shorna Akter rocks back and drives down the ground for 1 run.

11.5 . Good length from Dilhari, pitching outside off once more. Shorna Akter rocks back and guides a cut

11.4 1 Good length, outside off once more. Mostary advances down the pitch and drives averagely through the off side field for 1 run.

11.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Shorna Akter gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

11.2 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Mostary. She rocks back and leg glances back behind square for one run.

11.1 . Pitched up, on a good line. Mostary pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field.

10.6 . Vimukthi drops one in short, pitching outside off. Shorna Akter gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

10.5 1 On a good line and length from Vimukthi. Mostary moves down the pitch and plays a flick for a run behind square.

10.4 . Good length, outside off. Mostary pushes forward and drives

10.3 . Good length from Vimukthi, on leg stump and angled across. Mostary moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance

10.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Mostary gets on the back foot and lofts a square cut behind point for four runs.

10.1 . Back of a length from Vimukthi, outside off once again. Mostary moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a square cut

10.1 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Mostary rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

9.6 . Full ball, on a good line. Shorna Akter gets forward and punches a drive

9.5 W OUT! Dilhari gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off. Nigar Sultana pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend. SRI LANKA appeal, the umpire agrees, and Nigar Sultana has to go

9.4 . On a good line and length. Nigar Sultana moves onto the front foot and flicks

9.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Mostary advances down the pitch and punches a drive for one run.

9.2 1 Good length from Dilhari, outside off stump. Nigar Sultana gets on the back foot and guides a glance for 1 run through the leg side field.

9.1 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Nigar Sultana moves onto the front foot and plays a flick

8.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Mostary pushes forward but plays and misses while attempting to defend

8.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mostary moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

8.4 1 Praboda pitches one up, on a good line. Nigar Sultana gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

8.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Mostary moves down the pitch and drives on the off side for a single run.

8.2 . On a good line and length from Praboda. Mostary rocks back and glances behind square.

8.1 1 Good length from Praboda, pitching outside off once more. Nigar Sultana goes back and drives for a single run.

7.6 . Back of a length from Dilhari, pitching outside off. Mostary gets on the back foot and plays a cut

7.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Nigar Sultana moves onto the back foot and glances on the leg side for a run.

7.4 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Nigar Sultana moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

7.3 . Good length, outside off once again. Nigar Sultana moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

7.2 1 Good length from Dilhari, outside off stump. Mostary rocks back and guides a cut for 1 run.

7.2 1w Wide. Pitching on leg and angled wildly across the batter. Mostary moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull

7.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Mostary gets on the front foot and defends

6.6 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Dilara Akter Dola gets on the front foot and plays a sweep, but is caught by Vimukthi behind square.

6.5 . Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the front foot and drives

6.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Praboda, outside off stump. Dilara Akter Dola gets on the back foot and guides a cut for 4 runs back through point.

6.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Mostary moves down the pitch and defends for a single run.

6.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Dilara Akter Dola gets forward and plays a sweep for one run.

6.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Mostary gets forward and defends for one run through the leg side field.

5.6 2 Good length from Athapaththu, outside off stump. Dilara Akter Dola shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side for a pair of runs.

5.5 1 Good length from Athapaththu, on leg stump and angled across Mostary. She moves onto the back foot and tucks a leg glance back behind square for 1 run.

5.4 . Good length from Athapaththu, pitching outside off stump. Mostary moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

5.3 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Dilara Akter Dola gets on the front foot and sweeps shakily for a single run.

5.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Mostary pushes forward and glances on the leg side for a single run.

5.1 1 Back of a length from Athapaththu, pitching outside off again. Dilara Akter Dola rocks back and plays a sloppy pull behind square for a run.

4.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Mostary gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

4.5 W OUT! Kumari breaks through! Good line and length once again. Ferdous goes back and edges, and is caught by Dilhari on the off side.

4.4 . Good line and length. Ferdous gets on the front foot and defends

4.3 1 Full toss, outside off stump once again. Dilara Akter Dola gets on the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for one run.

4.2 4 FOUR! Kumari pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Dilara Akter Dola gets on the front foot and drives for four runs over the off side field.

4.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Dilara Akter Dola gets on the front foot and eases a sloppy drive

3.6 1 Full toss, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for one run.

3.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Dilara Akter Dola rocks back and inside edges behind square.

3.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Dilara Akter Dola gets on the front foot and drives

3.3 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Dilara Akter Dola gets forward and defends down the ground.

3.2 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Dilara Akter Dola rocks back and pulls averagely

3.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Athapaththu. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square for four runs.

2.6 1 Good length from Vimukthi, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Dilara Akter Dola rocks back and guides a glance for a single run behind square.

2.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Dilara Akter Dola goes back but misses while attempting a drive

2.4 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Ferdous pushes forward and eases a drive for a run.

2.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length from Vimukthi, outside off. Ferdous rocks back and plays a cut for 4 runs.

2.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Vimukthi, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Ferdous goes back and pulls for four runs.

1.6 1 On a good line and length from Kumari once again. Ferdous gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

1.5 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Ferdous plays a defensive stroke

1.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Ferdous pushes forward and eases a drive for one run on the off side.

1.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Ferdous goes back and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

1.2 . 0 runs

1.1 . 0 runs

0.6 . Good length from Vimukthi, pitching outside off. Dilara Akter Dola pushes forward and eases a drive

0.5 . Good line and length. Dilara Akter Dola pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Ferdous rocks back and plays a bad pull for one run back behind square.

0.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Ferdous gets on the back foot and cuts through point.

0.2 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Ferdous gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke