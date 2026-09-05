6.6 . Back of a length from Sandhu, on line once again. Kaur goes back and drives through the off side field.

5.6 . Short of a length, on line. Sharma moves onto the back foot and pulls for 2 runs.

5.2 2 Short of a length, on line. Sharma moves onto the back foot and pulls for 2 runs.

3.5 4 FOUR! Keeper moves back from the stumps. Back of a length, on line. Mandhana shuffles down the pitch and plays a pull for 4 runs.

3.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Kaur gets forward but misses while trying to defend

2.2 1lb On a good line and length from Sadia Iqbal. Mandhana goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance, resulting in a leg bye back behind square.

2.1 . Full ball, outside off again. Mandhana pushes forward and drives through the off side field.

1.6 W OUT! Fatima Sana Khan gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off stump. Rawal gets on the back foot and edges, and is caught by Muneeba Ali

1.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Fatima Sana Khan, outside off. Rawal gets on the front foot and outside edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

1.3 W OUT! Fatima Sana Khan gets the wicket! Back of a length from Fatima Sana Khan, pitching on a good line. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and edges, and is caught by Fatima Sana Khan

1.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off once more. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot and lifts a drive for 4 runs.

1.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and drives

0.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Mandhana gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

0.5 1 Sadia Iqbal comes around the wicket to Shafali Verma. Good line and length from Sadia Iqbal. Shafali Verma pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

0.3 . Sadia Iqbal comes over the wicket to Mandhana. Good length, outside off. Mandhana gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

0.2 1 Good length from Sadia Iqbal, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and leg glances for a single run.

0.1 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off stump. Shafali Verma gets forward and drives over the off side field for six runs.

18.1 W OUT! Stumped. On a good length, pitching outside off. Tuba Hassan moves down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a sweep, Ghosh gathers, whips the bails off, and Tuba Hassan has to depart

17.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Sadia Iqbal gets forward but watches it pass through to the keeper

17.5 . Charani now coming over the wicket to Sadia Iqbal. Back of a length from Charani, pitching outside off stump. Sadia Iqbal moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

17.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Tuba Hassan shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for one run.

17.3 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Tuba Hassan moves onto the back foot and eases a drive down the ground.

17.2 . On a good line and length from Charani again. Tuba Hassan gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep

17.1 . Good line and length from Charani. Tuba Hassan moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

16.6 . Short of a length, on line. Sadia Iqbal goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance

16.5 . Length ball, outside off. Sadia Iqbal gets forward and defends

16.4 . Rawat comes around the wicket. Good length from Rawat, outside off stump once more. Sadia Iqbal pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a sweep

16.2 1 OUT! Rawat gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off once more. Sandhu moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Ghosh

16.1 . Back of a length, outside off. Tuba Hassan rocks back and plays a cut for 1 run.

15.6 . Short of a length, on line. Sandhu rocks back and leg glances

15.5 . Back of a length from Shafali Verma, outside off stump. Sandhu moves onto the back foot and outside edges

15.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Tuba Hassan gets on the back foot and punches a drive straight down the ground. A mistake in the field by Shafali Verma allows the batters to run through for a overthrow.

15.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Shafali Verma, outside off stump again. Tuba Hassan rocks back and plays a cut for 4 runs.

15.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Tuba Hassan gets on the back foot but misses while trying a cut

15.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Tuba Hassan gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke

14.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Sandhu pushes forward and defends

14.4 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Umm-e-Hani pushes forward and lifts a bad sweep, and is caught by Sharma behind square.

14.2 . Full toss, outside leg and angling across Tuba Hassan. She advances down the pitch and punches a wild drive down the ground.

14.1 . Full ball, on a good line. Tuba Hassan moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

13.6 . Good line and length. Umm-e-Hani gets forward and outside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a reverse sweep

13.5 1 Short of a length, on line. Tuba Hassan rocks back and leg glances for a single run.

13.4 . Good line and length. Tuba Hassan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.3 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Umm-e-Hani moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

13.2 . Full ball, on line. Umm-e-Hani gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.1 W OUT! Run out. Full, on a good line. Umm-e-Hani gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side. Fatima is then run out at the non-striker's end, after some good fielding by Fulmali and Sharma.

12.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Fatima rocks back and eases a drive

12.5 1 On a good line and length. Umm-e-Hani gets forward and sweeps for one run behind square.

12.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Umm-e-Hani gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

12.3 . Back of a length from Shafali Verma, outside off stump once more. Umm-e-Hani moves onto the back foot and slices a cut

12.2 . Back of a length from Shafali Verma, pitching outside off again. Umm-e-Hani rocks back and punches a drive

12.1 . Back of a length from Shafali Verma, outside off once again. Umm-e-Hani moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

11.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump again. Fatima goes back and eases a drive through the off side field.

11.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Umm-e-Hani pushes forward and sweeps for 1 run back behind square.

11.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Umm-e-Hani pushes forward but plays and misses while trying to defend

11.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Fatima pushes forward and leg glances back behind square for one run.

11.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Umm-e-Hani moves onto the front foot and lofts a sweep for a run back behind square.

11.1 . Length ball, outside off. Umm-e-Hani gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.6 . Back of a length from Rawat, outside off stump once again. Fatima rocks back and guides a cut

10.5 . Full toss, outside off stump again. Fatima moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field.

10.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Fatima gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.

10.3 . On a good line and length again. Fatima pushes forward and defends

10.2 . On a good line and length from Rawat once more. Fatima moves onto the back foot and drives

10.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Umm-e-Hani pushes forward and drives on the leg side for a run.

9.6 . Good line and length from Sharma once more. Fatima gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.5 . Good line and length. Fatima moves onto the front foot and defends

9.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Umm-e-Hani pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for 1 run.

9.3 . On a good length, outside off again. Umm-e-Hani gets on the front foot and defends

9.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Umm-e-Hani pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a sweep

8.6 W OUT! Bowled. Good line and length from Rawat. Sadaf Shamas pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Sadaf Shamas is bowled

8.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Sadaf Shamas gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

8.5 1lb On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance, resulting in a single leg bye.

8.4 . DROPPED! On a good line and length from Rawat. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the front foot and lofts a bad drive. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Rawat.

8.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Sadaf Shamas goes back and cuts for 1 run.

8.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Sadaf Shamas moves onto the front foot and drives

8.1 . On a good line and length from Rawat. Sadaf Shamas gets forward and edges onto the pads while trying to play a defensive stroke

7.6 . Full ball, outside leg and angled across Fatima Sana Khan. She pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep

7.5 . Back of a length, outside off. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.4 . On a good line and length from Charani once more. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.3 . On a good line and length from Charani again. Fatima Sana Khan goes back and defends through the off side.

7.2 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length again. Ayesha Zafar gets on the front foot and drives shakily, and is caught by Kaur down the ground.

7.1 1 On a good line and length once more. Sadaf Shamas moves onto the front foot and drives for one run on the off side.

6.6 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Sadaf Shamas goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

6.5 . Good length from Sharma, outside off once more. Sadaf Shamas moves down the pitch and punches a drive

6.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Sadaf Shamas goes back and plays a defensive stroke

6.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run on the on side.

6.2 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Ayesha Zafar. She gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep

6.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Ayesha Zafar rocks back and pulls sloppily

5.6 W OUT! Charani gets the wicket! Good line and length once more. Zulfiqar gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep. The umpire's finger goes up, and Zulfiqar has to go

5.5 1 On a good line and length from Charani. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square for one run.

5.4 . Back of a length from Charani, outside off stump. Ayesha Zafar rocks back and slices a cut

5.3 . Back of a length from Charani, on line once again. Ayesha Zafar rocks back and leg glances

5.2 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length from Charani again. Gull Feroza moves down the pitch and leg glances poorly, and is caught by Sharma

5.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line once more. Zulfiqar goes back and eases a drive for 1 run through the on side field.

4.6 . Back of a length from Shafali Verma, on a good line. Gull Feroza goes back and drives

4.5 . Back of a length from Shafali Verma, outside off. Gull Feroza gets on the back foot and cuts

4.4 . Back of a length, outside off. Gull Feroza gets on the back foot and punches a drive

4.3 W OUT! Shafali Verma gets the wicket! Good line and length from Shafali Verma. Muneeba Ali creates space but misses while attempting a late cut, the stumps are disturbed, and Muneeba Ali has to depart

4.2 4 DROPPED! On a good line and length once again. Muneeba Ali advances down the pitch and drives for four runs on the on side. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Rawal. That was a hard chance for Rawal.

4.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Muneeba Ali gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.6 1 Sharma now coming around the wicket. Back of a length, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily for a run.

3.5 1 Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off stump. Zulfiqar moves onto the front foot and drives for a run down the ground. The ball is misfielded by Shafali Verma.

3.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Sharma. Zulfiqar moves onto the front foot and inside edges back behind square for 4 runs.

3.3 . Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off stump. Zulfiqar moves onto the front foot and drives

3.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Muneeba Ali gets on the front foot and edges into their pads while attempting to play a drive on the on side for a single run.

3.1 . Pitched up, outside off stump again. Muneeba Ali gets on the front foot and drives sloppily

2.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Zulfiqar gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

2.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Zulfiqar moves onto the front foot and defends

2.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Zulfiqar moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

2.3 . Gaud now coming over the wicket. On a good line and length. Zulfiqar gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance

2.2 1 DROPPED! On a good line and length. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and lofts a wild drive over the off side for one run. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Rawal.

2.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Muneeba Ali gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Sharma. Zulfiqar shuffles down the pitch and drives for four runs.

1.5 . Full, outside off again. Zulfiqar moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field.

1.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Zulfiqar moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

1.3 1 Sharma comes over the wicket. Good length from Sharma, pitching on leg and angling across. Muneeba Ali gets forward and flicks a leg glance for 1 run.

1.2 2 Full ball, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali pushes forward and punches a drive for 2 runs through the off side.

1.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and edges onto the pads while trying to play a defensive stroke

0.6 . Good length, outside off once more. Zulfiqar moves onto the front foot and defends

0.5 . Gaud now coming over the wicket. On a good length, outside off. Zulfiqar gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 3 Full ball, outside off. Muneeba Ali pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field for 3 runs.

0.3 . Gaud pitches one up, outside off. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and defends

0.2 . Full ball, on a good line. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

0.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend