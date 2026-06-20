International career

Matthew Walter Forde was born on April 29, 2002. He is a Barbadian cricketer who plays for St Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League and Dambulla Aura in the Lanka Premier League. His performances in these leagues have drawn attention, and he could be considered for the West Indies national team. Forde is a strong all-rounder who has shown good skills in both batting and bowling.

ODI

Debut: West Indies vs England at Bridgetown – December 9, 2023

Last match: West Indies vs England at Bridgetown – November 6, 2024

Forde played his first ODI on December 9, 2023, against England at Bridgetown. He took 3 wickets for 29 runs in 8 overs and scored 13 not out in a match-winning partnership with Romario Shepherd. He was named Player of the Match.

In February 2024, he played three ODI matches in Australia. On May 25, 2024, he took 3 wickets for 27 runs against South Africa. His most recent ODI was on November 6, 2024, against England.

T20I

Debut: West Indies vs England at Tarouba – December 19, 2023

Last match: West Indies vs England at Bridgetown – November 10, 2024

Forde made his T20I debut on December 19, 2023, against England at Tarouba. He played his last T20I on November 10, 2024, against England at Bridgetown, scoring 13 runs off 6 balls.

Leagues Participation

Matthew Forde plays in several major T20 leagues. He represents St Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League and Dambulla Aura in the Lanka Premier League. Forde also competes in the Bangladesh Premier League and Pakistan Super League.

Bangladesh Premier League

Matthew Forde played for Comilla Victorians in the Bangladesh Premier League in 2024. He took 10 wickets in 7 matches with a best performance of 3/35. His economy rate was 7.64, showing his control over the game. Forde's skills helped him maintain pressure and break partnerships.

Year Team Notes 2024 Comilla Victorians Played 7 matches, took 10 wickets, best performance 3/35.

Pakistan Super League

Matthew Forde played for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League in March 2024. He appeared in just one match during the tournament.

Year Team Notes 2024 Islamabad United Played 1 match in the PSL.

Caribbean Premier League

Matthew Forde joined St Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League in 2022. He played his first match against Trinbago Knight Riders, where the opposing team won by 3 wickets. In CPL 2022, Forde took three wickets against the Patriots and helped his team win by 61 runs. In 2023, he took several wickets in matches against teams like Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Royals. In 2024, Forde hit two consecutive six-meter shots in the 10th match of the tournament.

Year Team Notes 2022–present St Lucia Kings Played in CPL 2022, took 3 wickets vs Patriots, debut match. 2023 St Lucia Kings Took wickets in matches against Tallawahs, Royals. 2024 St Lucia Kings Hit two consecutive six-meter shots in the 10th match.

Lanka Premier League

Matthew Forde played for Dambulla Aura in the 2022 Lanka Premier League. On December 19, 2022, he scored his first T20 fifty in an important match. He took 4 wickets for 11 runs in 4 overs and scored 52 runs from 30 balls against Galle Gladiators, helping his team win. Despite his efforts, Dambulla Aura did not qualify for the playoffs after failing to chase 130 runs in 11 overs.

Year Team Notes 2022 Dambulla Aura Scored 52 runs, took 4/11, but the team missed playoff qualification.

Domestic career

Matthew Forde started his List A career on 31 October 2022 with Combined Campuses and Colleges, playing against Trinidad and Tobago. He played for St Lucia Kings in the 2022 Caribbean Premier League and debuted in T20 against Trinbago Knight Riders. In the same year, Forde joined Dambulla Aura for the Lanka Premier League. In March 2024, he played for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League. Later in 2024, Forde represented Comilla Victorians in the Bangladesh Premier League. During an April–May 2024 tour to Nepal with the "West Indies A" team, he took the second-highest number of wickets in the series.

Records and achievements

Matthew Forde has reached some important milestones in his cricket career. He has shown strong performances in both ODI and T20 formats, along with a few significant awards and achievements.

Records and Achievements:

ODI Career:

Matches Played: 8

Runs Scored: 62

Batting Average: 21

Fours: 3

Sixes: 4





T20 Career: Matches Played: 6 Runs Scored: 21 Batting Average: 11 Fours: 3 Sixes: 0 Recent T20: November 2024, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (13 runs off 6 balls)





Player of the Match: Date: December 9, 2023 Match: West Indies vs. England Performance: 3 wickets for 29 runs off 8 overs, 13 runs





Under-19 World Cup (2020): Location: South Africa First Match: 3 wickets for 24 runs Helped team win with Jayden Seales





West Indies A Team - Nepal Tour (April-May 2024): Achievement: 2nd most wickets in a 5-match T20 series.



Personal life

Matthew Forde is private about his personal life. There is not much public information about his finances or family.

Finance

Details about his finances are not available, but it is assumed he earns around $1 million, typical for professional cricketers.

Scandals

In February 2024, Matthew had a dispute with Rowston Chase during the third ODI match against Australia. Both players blamed each other for a mistake that led to the loss.

Fans

Matthew Forde has around 8.8k followers on Instagram.