Matthew Forde

Matthew Forde

bowler

Full name:Matthew Forde
Nationality:Barbados

Teams

2026 Teams

St. Lucia Kings

Washington Freedom

West Indies

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches618
Innings616
Overs48.047.2
Balls--
Maidens52
Runs196307
Wickets722
Avg2813.95
SR41.1412.9
Eco4.086.48
BB34
4w02
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches618
Innings513
Not outs06
Runs85112
Balls Faced14388
Avg1716
SR59.44127.27
Fours810
Fifties01
Sixies14
Highest3752
Hundreds00

Matthew Forde Schedule & Results

Major League Cricket

ResultSeattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

219

WAS

WAS

216

ResultWashington Freedom vs Mi New York

Washington Freedom vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA

WAS

WAS

245

NEW

NEW

215

ResultWashington Freedom vs Seattle Orcas

Washington Freedom vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA

WAS

WAS

139

SEA

SEA

227

ResultWashington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings

Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA

WAS

WAS

187

TEX

TEX

185

ResultSan Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom

San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

193

WAS

WAS

190

ResultLos Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom

Major League Cricket

Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA

LOS

LOS

108

WAS

WAS

110

ResultWashington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns

Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA

WAS

WAS

(7 ov.) 40/3

SAN

SAN

126

UpcomingWashington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Major League Cricket

George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA

WAS

WAS

LOS

LOS

UpcomingTexas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

WAS

WAS

UpcomingMi New York vs Washington Freedom

Mi New York vs Washington Freedom

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

WAS

WAS

Caribbean Premier League

UpcomingAntigua And Barbuda Falcons vs St. Lucia Kings

Antigua And Barbuda Falcons vs St. Lucia Kings

Caribbean Premier League

Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown

ANT

ANT

STL

STL

UpcomingSt. Lucia Kings vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

St. Lucia Kings vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Caribbean Premier League

Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet

STL

STL

SKN

SKN

UpcomingSt. Lucia Kings vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

St. Lucia Kings vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

Caribbean Premier League

Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet

STL

STL

ANT

ANT

UpcomingSt. Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals

St. Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals

Caribbean Premier League

Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet

STL

STL

BAR

BAR

UpcomingSt. Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

St. Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Caribbean Premier League

Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet

STL

STL

GAW

GAW

UpcomingSt. Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Kingsmen

St. Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Kingsmen

Caribbean Premier League

Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet

STL

STL

JAM

JAM

UpcomingTrinbago Knight Riders vs St. Lucia Kings

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Lucia Kings

Caribbean Premier League

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba

TKR

TKR

STL

STL

UpcomingSt. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St. Lucia Kings

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St. Lucia Kings

Caribbean Premier League

Warner Park, Basseterre

SKN

SKN

STL

STL

UpcomingBarbados Royals vs St. Lucia Kings

Barbados Royals vs St. Lucia Kings

Caribbean Premier League

Kensington Oval, Bridgetown

BAR

BAR

STL

STL

UpcomingGuyana Amazon Warriors vs St. Lucia Kings

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St. Lucia Kings

Caribbean Premier League

Providence Stadium, Providence

GAW

GAW

STL

STL

International career

Matthew Walter Forde was born on April 29, 2002. He is a Barbadian cricketer who plays for St Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League and Dambulla Aura in the Lanka Premier League. His performances in these leagues have drawn attention, and he could be considered for the West Indies national team. Forde is a strong all-rounder who has shown good skills in both batting and bowling.

ODI

  • Debut: West Indies vs England at Bridgetown – December 9, 2023
  • Last match: West Indies vs England at Bridgetown – November 6, 2024

Forde played his first ODI on December 9, 2023, against England at Bridgetown. He took 3 wickets for 29 runs in 8 overs and scored 13 not out in a match-winning partnership with Romario Shepherd. He was named Player of the Match.

In February 2024, he played three ODI matches in Australia. On May 25, 2024, he took 3 wickets for 27 runs against South Africa. His most recent ODI was on November 6, 2024, against England.

T20I

  • Debut: West Indies vs England at Tarouba – December 19, 2023
  • Last match: West Indies vs England at Bridgetown – November 10, 2024

Forde made his T20I debut on December 19, 2023, against England at Tarouba. He played his last T20I on November 10, 2024, against England at Bridgetown, scoring 13 runs off 6 balls.

Leagues Participation

Matthew Forde plays in several major T20 leagues. He represents St Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League and Dambulla Aura in the Lanka Premier League. Forde also competes in the Bangladesh Premier League and Pakistan Super League. 

Bangladesh Premier League

Matthew Forde played for Comilla Victorians in the Bangladesh Premier League in 2024. He took 10 wickets in 7 matches with a best performance of 3/35. His economy rate was 7.64, showing his control over the game. Forde's skills helped him maintain pressure and break partnerships.

Year

Team

Notes

2024

Comilla Victorians

Played 7 matches, took 10 wickets, best performance 3/35.

Pakistan Super League

Matthew Forde played for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League in March 2024. He appeared in just one match during the tournament.

Year

Team

Notes

2024

Islamabad United

Played 1 match in the PSL.

Caribbean Premier League

Matthew Forde joined St Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League in 2022. He played his first match against Trinbago Knight Riders, where the opposing team won by 3 wickets. In CPL 2022, Forde took three wickets against the Patriots and helped his team win by 61 runs. In 2023, he took several wickets in matches against teams like Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Royals. In 2024, Forde hit two consecutive six-meter shots in the 10th match of the tournament.

Year

Team

Notes

2022–present

St Lucia Kings

Played in CPL 2022, took 3 wickets vs Patriots, debut match.

2023

St Lucia Kings

Took wickets in matches against Tallawahs, Royals.

2024

St Lucia Kings

Hit two consecutive six-meter shots in the 10th match.

Lanka Premier League

Matthew Forde played for Dambulla Aura in the 2022 Lanka Premier League. On December 19, 2022, he scored his first T20 fifty in an important match. He took 4 wickets for 11 runs in 4 overs and scored 52 runs from 30 balls against Galle Gladiators, helping his team win. Despite his efforts, Dambulla Aura did not qualify for the playoffs after failing to chase 130 runs in 11 overs.

Year

Team

Notes

2022

Dambulla Aura

Scored 52 runs, took 4/11, but the team missed playoff qualification.

Domestic career

Matthew Forde started his List A career on 31 October 2022 with Combined Campuses and Colleges, playing against Trinidad and Tobago. He played for St Lucia Kings in the 2022 Caribbean Premier League and debuted in T20 against Trinbago Knight Riders. In the same year, Forde joined Dambulla Aura for the Lanka Premier League. In March 2024, he played for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League. Later in 2024, Forde represented Comilla Victorians in the Bangladesh Premier League. During an April–May 2024 tour to Nepal with the "West Indies A" team, he took the second-highest number of wickets in the series.

Records and achievements

Matthew Forde has reached some important milestones in his cricket career. He has shown strong performances in both ODI and T20 formats, along with a few significant awards and achievements.

Records and Achievements:

  • ODI Career:
  • Matches Played: 8
  • Runs Scored: 62
  • Batting Average: 21
  • Fours: 3
  • Sixes: 4

    • T20 Career:
      • Matches Played: 6
      • Runs Scored: 21
      • Batting Average: 11
      • Fours: 3
      • Sixes: 0
      • Recent T20: November 2024, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (13 runs off 6 balls)

      • Player of the Match:
        • Date: December 9, 2023
        • Match: West Indies vs. England
        • Performance: 3 wickets for 29 runs off 8 overs, 13 runs

        • Under-19 World Cup (2020):
          • Location: South Africa
          • First Match: 3 wickets for 24 runs
          • Helped team win with Jayden Seales

          • West Indies A Team - Nepal Tour (April-May 2024):
            • Achievement: 2nd most wickets in a 5-match T20 series.

          Personal life

          Matthew Forde is private about his personal life. There is not much public information about his finances or family.

          Finance

          Details about his finances are not available, but it is assumed he earns around $1 million, typical for professional cricketers.

          Scandals

          In February 2024, Matthew had a dispute with Rowston Chase during the third ODI match against Australia. Both players blamed each other for a mistake that led to the loss.

          Fans

          Matthew Forde has around 8.8k followers on Instagram.

          Another Players

          Gowda, Sujith

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          Smith, Dwayne

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          Mindley, Marquino

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          Matthew, Mervin

          Matthew, Mervin

          Sammy, Daren

          Sammy, Daren

          Williams, Kesrick

          Williams, Kesrick

          Pienaar, Obus

          Pienaar, Obus

          Shepherd, Romario

          Shepherd, Romario

          Carty, Keacy

          Carty, Keacy

          Seales, Jayden

          Seales, Jayden