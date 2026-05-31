19.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Stokell moves down the pitch and skies a pull for 1 run.

18.6 2 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Paul moves down the pitch and guides a leg glance for a pair of runs.

18.5 2 Good line and length once again. Paul moves down the pitch and leg glances for 2 runs.

18.4 . Back of a length from Ayesha Zafar, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Paul goes back and reverse sweeps poorly

18.3 W OUT! Ayesha Zafar traps Prendergast on the crease! Good length from Ayesha Zafar, outside off once more. Prendergast pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep. The umpire's finger goes up, and Prendergast has to go

18.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Stokell advances and punches a drive for 1 run.

18.1 2 Full, on line. Stokell gets on the front foot and sweeps for a pair of runs back behind square. The ball is misfielded.

17.6 . Full, outside leg and angling across. Prendergast steps back and drives

17.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short ball, outside off stump once more. Prendergast backs away and lifts a cut for four runs back behind point.

17.4 4 And again! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Prendergast moves down the pitch and drives for 4 runs.

17.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Prendergast gets on the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for 4 runs.

17.2 2 Baig drops one in short, on a good line. Prendergast creates space and slices a cut for 2 runs.

17.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Stokell advances and eases a drive for a single run.

16.6 3 Back of a length, outside off. Stokell moves onto the back foot and cuts late behind point for 3 runs.

16.5 4 FOUR! Stokell brings up her fifty in emphatic style! Good line and length from Sadia Iqbal once again. Stokell moves onto the front foot and sweeps for four runs back behind square.

16.4 1 Good line and length from Sadia Iqbal once again. Prendergast advances and tucks a leg glance for a run.

16.3 2 Back of a length from Sadia Iqbal, pitching on a good line. Prendergast gets on the back foot and guides a leg glance for 2 runs.

16.2 4 And again! Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Prendergast shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

16.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off again. Prendergast gets on the front foot and lifts a sweep for 4 runs.

15.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Prendergast advances down the pitch and lofts a drive down the ground for a run. Impressive work in the field by Fatima Sana Khan results in a boundary being saved.

15.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump again. Stokell gets forward and eases a drive for a single run on the off side.

15.4 4 And another! Full ball, pitching outside off. Stokell gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

15.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Stokell advances down the pitch and skies a drive for 4 runs past the bowler. The ball is misfielded by Fatima Sana Khan.

15.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Stokell shuffles down the pitch and edges for 2 runs behind point.

15.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Stokell goes back and eases a drive through the off side field.

14.6 1 Sandhu pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Stokell gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

14.5 2 Pitched up, outside off stump again. Stokell pushes forward and edges for a couple of runs back behind square.

14.4 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Sandhu, outside off. Stokell gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

14.3 . On a good line and length from Sandhu. Stokell advances and drives

14.2 2 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Stokell moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 2 runs back behind square.

14.1 4 FOUR! Full, outside off once again. Stokell gets forward and plays a sweep for four runs.

13.6 1 Full, outside off. Stokell moves down the pitch and drives on the off side for a single run.

13.5 1 Good length from Ayesha Zafar, outside off. Prendergast advances down the pitch and drives for one run.

13.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Stokell advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for a run.

13.3 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Prendergast gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

13.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Prendergast advances and lofts a drive down the ground for four runs.

13.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Stokell gets forward and drives through the on side field for one run.

12.6 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Stokell goes back and leg glances for 1 run.

12.4 1 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Stokell advances down the pitch and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

12.3 . Back of a length from Fatima Sana Khan, on line once more. Prendergast moves down the pitch and drives for a single run through the off side.

12.2 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Prendergast rocks back and defends

12.1 . Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Stokell gets forward and tucks a leg glance for one run.

11.6 . Back of a length from Ayesha Zafar, pitching outside off stump. Prendergast rocks back and cuts

11.5 W OUT! Ayesha Zafar breaks through! Length ball, outside off once more. Hunter advances down the pitch and skies a wild drive, and is caught by Fatima Sana Khan down the ground.

11.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Stokell shuffles down the pitch and lifts a drive for a single run.

11.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Hunter moves down the pitch and pulls for a single run.

11.2 4 FOUR! Ayesha Zafar pitches one up, outside off once more. Hunter advances and lifts a drive for four runs over the off side.

11.1 2 Back of a length from Ayesha Zafar, outside off again. Hunter gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a pair of runs.

10.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Hunter gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a single run back behind square.

10.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Hunter moves onto the front foot and defends

10.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line once more. Hunter goes back and lifts a pull for 4 runs.

10.3 . On a good line and length. Hunter gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep. Pakistan Women appeal, but the umpire says not out.

10.2 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Stokell gets forward and plays a sweep for one run back behind square.

10.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Hunter pushes forward and plays a sweep for a single run.

9.6 1 Full, on a good line. Hunter gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the on side for one run.

9.5 1 Good length, outside off. Stokell moves down the pitch and eases a drive for 1 run.

9.4 . On a good line and length. Stokell gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.3 1 Full, on line once again. Hunter advances and drives for 1 run.

9.2 1 On a good line and length from Rameen Shamim again. Stokell advances and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

9.1 1 Good line and length from Rameen Shamim. Hunter moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for a run.

8.6 1 Sandhu pitches one up, on line. Hunter pushes forward and drives for a single run.

8.5 2 Full, on line once more. Hunter gets forward and sweeps for 2 runs. Terrific work in the field by Baig prevents a boundary.

8.4 1 Good line and length. Stokell gets on the front foot and edges into their pads while trying to play a defensive stroke for 1 run.

8.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Hunter pushes forward and sweeps for a single run.

8.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Stokell gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the on side field for a single run.

8.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump again. Hunter goes back and pulls for a single run down the ground.

7.6 2 Good length, outside off. Stokell pushes forward and outside edges for 2 runs behind point.

7.5 . Good length from Rameen Shamim, outside off again. Stokell gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

7.4 1 Full, outside off. Hunter pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

7.3 1 Back of a length from Rameen Shamim, pitching outside off stump again. Stokell goes back and pulls for a run.

7.2 1 Back of a length from Rameen Shamim, pitching outside off stump. Hunter goes back and drives for a single run.

7.1 . Full, outside off stump once more. Hunter moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a reverse sweep

6.6 1 Full, pitching outside off again. Hunter pushes forward and sweeps for a single run.

6.5 . Back of a length from Sandhu, outside off once more. Hunter rocks back and punches a drive on the off side.

6.4 6 SIX! Length ball, outside off stump. Hunter shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs.

6.3 1 Full, outside leg and angling across. Stokell pushes forward and finesses a leg glance for a single run behind square.

6.2 1 DROPPED! On a good length, outside off stump. Hunter moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run down the ground. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Sandhu.

5.6 . Good length, pitching outside leg. Stokell gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance

5.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Stokell moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs over the off side field.

5.4 . On a good line and length from Sadia Iqbal. Stokell pushes forward and drives

5.4 5w Wide. Too wide outside leg. The ball beats Muneeba Ali and flies to the rope for five wides.

5.3 . Good length, on leg stump. Stokell pushes forward but misses while trying to play a leg glance

5.2 . Back of a length from Sadia Iqbal, outside off stump. Stokell goes back and slices a cut

5.1 . Good length from Sadia Iqbal, pitching outside off stump. Stokell gets on the front foot and leg glances

4.6 1 Good line and length. Stokell pushes forward and leg glances for a run.

4.5 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, outside off. Dalzell gets forward and sweeps sloppily, and is caught by Baig

4.4 1 Rameen Shamim pitches one up, on a good line. Hunter gets on the front foot and sweeps for a single run back behind square.

4.3 . Good length from Rameen Shamim, outside off stump again. Hunter gets on the back foot and eases a drive

4.2 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Hunter pushes forward and defends

4.1 . Good length from Rameen Shamim, outside off stump. Hunter gets forward but misses while trying a sweep

3.6 . Good length from Sadia Iqbal, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Dalzell. She steps back and inside edges

3.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line. Dalzell moves down the pitch and plays a drive for 4 runs.

3.4 . CHANCE! Length ball, pitching near leg stump again. Dalzell gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance. There's an attempt at a run out.

3.3 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across. Hunter rocks back and tucks a leg glance for one run.

3.2 1 DROPPED! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Dalzell advances down the pitch and skies a wild drive on the off side for 1 run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped.

3.1 . Back of a length, on line. Dalzell rocks back and pulls shakily

2.6 . Back of a length from Fatima Sana Khan, pitching outside off. Hunter gets on the back foot and tucks a leg glance

2.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Hunter advances down the pitch and flicks for four runs.

2.4 . Back of a length from Fatima Sana Khan, outside off. Hunter goes back and defends

2.4 5w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Hunter pushes forward and swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance, however it beats Muneeba Ali and runs away to the boundary for five wides.

2.3 . Short, pitching outside off again. Hunter creates space but decides to just let the ball travel through to the keeper without playing a shot

2.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Dalzell gets on the front foot and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a leg glance for one run.

2.1 2 Short of a length, on a good line. Dalzell moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for two runs.

1.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Hunter. She moves onto the front foot and skies a ramp for four runs back behind square.

1.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Hunter goes back but makes no contact while attempting a leg glance

1.5 2 Good length, outside off. Hunter advances down the pitch and edges back behind square for a couple of runs.

1.4 . Back of a length, outside off. Hunter goes back and plays a defensive stroke

1.3 4 Good length, outside leg. Hunter moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance back behind square, resulting in 4 leg byes.

1.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Hunter advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

1.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Hunter moves onto the back foot and guides a poor cut

0.6 . Back of a length from Fatima Sana Khan, outside off. Dalzell gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a pull

0.5 1 Short of a length, outside off. Hunter rocks back and tucks a leg glance behind square for one run.

0.4 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Hunter gets forward and leg glances for four runs.

0.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Hunter goes back but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

0.3 1w Wide. Full, pitching far outside leg. Hunter pushes forward but misses while attempting a flick

0.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Hunter goes back and drives on the off side for four runs.

0.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Hunter rocks back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

19.6 W OUT! Run out. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Aliya Riaz gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for a run. She is then run out at the non-striker's end, after some tidy fielding by Hunter and Little.

19.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Aliya Riaz goes back but misses while attempting to play a cut

19.5 1w Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside leg.

19.4 . Good length from Prendergast, outside off stump. Aliya Riaz goes back but misses while attempting to play a cut

19.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Iram Javed moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a single run.

19.2 . Short, pitching on a good line. Iram Javed backs away but lets the ball pass through to the wicketkeeper

19.1 W OUT! Prendergast breaks through! Length ball, pitching outside off. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Hunter

18.6 1 Kelly pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Fatima Sana Khan gets forward and drives for a run.

18.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Fatima Sana Khan advances down the pitch and skies a drive for four runs over the off side.

18.4 2 DROPPED! Good length from Kelly, pitching outside off stump once again. Fatima Sana Khan advances and lifts a wild drive for 2 runs over the off side field. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Murray.

18.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Aliya Riaz gets forward and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

18.2 1 Kelly pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

18.1 . Good length from Kelly, pitching outside off stump once again. Fatima Sana Khan gets forward but misses while attempting to play a sweep

17.6 1 Back of a length from Prendergast, outside off once again. Fatima Sana Khan rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

17.5 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Aliya Riaz goes back and plays a bad pull back behind square for one run.

17.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Fatima Sana Khan pushes forward and inside edges behind square for a single run.

17.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the back foot and edges for 4 runs behind point.

17.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Aliya Riaz moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

17.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Fatima Sana Khan goes back and pulls for a single run.

16.6 . Good length from Canning, outside off stump. Aliya Riaz steps back but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

16.5 W OUT! Canning breaks through! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Jabeen goes back and plays a poor pull, and is caught by A Tector

16.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Jabeen moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

16.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Jabeen moves onto the back foot and lofts a drive for four runs.

16.2 1 Back of a length from Canning, outside off. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

16.1 2 Back of a length, outside off again. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side for a pair of runs.

15.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Fatima Sana Khan gets forward and drives averagely for one run.

15.5 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the front foot and leg glances for a pair of runs.

15.4 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off. Muneeba Ali gets on the back foot and lofts a pull, but is caught by Stokell

15.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on a good line again. Muneeba Ali pushes forward and lofts a sweep for six runs.

15.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Jabeen gets on the front foot and flicks for a run back behind square.

15.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Jabeen pushes forward and skies a drive over the leg side field for four runs.

14.6 1 Maguire now coming around the wicket to Jabeen. On a good line and length from Maguire. Jabeen advances and eases a wild drive on the on side for a single run.

14.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Muneeba Ali advances and lofts a drive for a run.

14.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off. Muneeba Ali moves down the pitch and plays a drive on the off side for four runs.

14.2 4 FOUR! Maguire comes over the wicket to Muneeba Ali. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Muneeba Ali backs away and skies a drive for 4 runs over the off side field.

14.1 1lb Length ball, pitching outside off. Jabeen gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull, resulting in a single leg bye. Ireland Women appeal, but Jabeen is given not out.

13.6 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Muneeba Ali steps back and cuts averagely

13.6 1w Wide. Full, pitching far outside leg.

13.5 2 Fifty up for Muneeba Ali! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded.

13.4 1 Back of a length, on line. Jabeen gets on the front foot and leg glances for one run.

13.3 2 Short ball, outside off stump. Jabeen gets on the back foot and pulls averagely for a pair of runs.

13.2 2 Back of a length from Prendergast, on line. Jabeen gets forward and pulls for a couple of runs behind square.

13.1 . Back of a length, outside off. Jabeen gets on the back foot and pulls averagely

12.6 1 Murray comes over the wicket. Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Jabeen gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

12.5 1 Murray now coming around the wicket to Muneeba Ali. Full toss, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali advances down the pitch and drives shakily for a single run.

12.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali advances down the pitch and lifts a drive for four runs down the ground.

12.3 . Short of a length, outside off. Muneeba Ali gets on the back foot and edges

12.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali shuffles down the pitch and skies a pull for four runs.

12.1 1 Murray pitches one up, on line. Jabeen moves onto the front foot and edges for a run back behind square.

11.6 6 And again! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Muneeba Ali advances down the pitch and skies a sweep for 6 runs.

11.5 6 MAXIMUM! Maguire comes over the wicket to Muneeba Ali. Full toss, outside off once again. Muneeba Ali shuffles down the pitch and skies a pull for a half dozen runs.

11.4 1 Maguire comes around the wicket to Jabeen. Length ball, pitching outside off. Jabeen gets forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

11.3 1 Maguire now coming over the wicket to Muneeba Ali. Length ball, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali shuffles down the pitch and plays a poor drive past the bowler for 1 run.

11.2 1 Maguire comes around the wicket. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Jabeen moves onto the front foot and drives for a run on the on side.

11.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Muneeba Ali moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

10.6 . Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Jabeen moves down the pitch and punches a mediocre drive down the ground.

10.5 1 Full, on a good line. Muneeba Ali advances and edges behind square on the on side for a single run.

10.4 1 Back of a length from Murray, pitching outside off stump again. Jabeen gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

10.3 . Back of a length from Murray, outside off again. Jabeen goes back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

10.2 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Jabeen gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

10.1 . Murray pitches one up, pitching outside off. Jabeen moves onto the front foot and eases a wild drive

9.6 . Maguire comes over the wicket to Muneeba Ali. Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Muneeba Ali moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a cut

9.5 1 Back of a length from Maguire, pitching outside off stump once again. Jabeen gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

9.4 2 Pitched up, outside off once more. Jabeen gets forward and edges behind point for a pair of runs.

9.3 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump once again. Jabeen shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side field for four runs.

9.2 . Maguire comes around the wicket. Back of a length, outside off stump. Jabeen moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

9.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Muneeba Ali moves onto the back foot and plays a pull down the ground for a run.

8.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off once more. Jabeen gets forward and sweeps for 4 runs.

8.5 . Good length from Kelly, outside off. Jabeen gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

8.4 1 Good length from Kelly, outside off once more. Muneeba Ali gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a single run.

8.4 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

8.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good line and length. Muneeba Ali gets forward and plays a sweep for four runs.

8.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Muneeba Ali gets forward and pulls for 4 runs behind square.

8.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Jabeen gets forward and guides a leg glance back behind square for one run.

7.6 1 Maguire now coming around the wicket. Back of a length from Maguire, outside off. Jabeen moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a single run.

7.5 1 Maguire now coming over the wicket. Back of a length, outside off stump. Muneeba Ali moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.

7.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line once again. Jabeen goes back and finesses a leg glance behind square for a single run.

7.3 2 Maguire now coming around the wicket to Jabeen. Good line and length. Jabeen gets forward and skies a sweep back behind square for 2 runs.

7.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Muneeba Ali goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

7.1 . Full, on line. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and leg glances

6.6 . Back of a length from Kelly, outside off stump again. Jabeen gets on the back foot and eases a drive

6.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Jabeen gets on the back foot and plays a cut

6.4 . Full, on line again. Jabeen gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick. Ireland Women appeal, but Jabeen is given not out.

6.3 W OUT! Kelly gets the wicket! Kelly pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the front foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Prendergast down the ground.

6.2 . Back of a length from Kelly, pitching outside off. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the back foot and drives poorly through the off side.

6.1 1 DROPPED! On a good length, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali gets on the front foot and plays a bad sweep for a run back behind square. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Little.

5.6 1lb Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Muneeba Ali moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull, resulting in a leg bye.

5.6 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Muneeba Ali gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

5.5 1 Back of a length from Prendergast, pitching on a good line once more. Ayesha Zafar rocks back and defends for 1 run.

5.4 . On a good line and length from Prendergast. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the front foot and drives

5.3 . Good length from Prendergast, pitching outside off. Ayesha Zafar pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

5.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.

5.1 4 Prendergast drops one in short, on line once more. Ayesha Zafar goes back, and is struck on the helmet while attempting a pull, resulting in four leg byes back behind square.

4.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Ayesha Zafar rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

4.5 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length. Gull Feroza gets on the front foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Kelly down the ground.

4.4 4 And again! Good length from Canning, pitching outside off once again. Gull Feroza gets forward and scoops back behind square for four runs.

4.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Canning, pitching outside off stump again. Gull Feroza gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

4.2 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Gull Feroza moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for two runs.

4.1 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Muneeba Ali. She rocks back and outside edges for a run behind point.

3.6 . DROPPED! Back of a length from Dalzell, pitching outside off. Gull Feroza goes back and cuts shakily. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Maguire.

3.5 1 Good length from Dalzell, outside off stump. Muneeba Ali pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

3.4 . Good line and length from Dalzell. Muneeba Ali goes back and leg glances

3.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Muneeba Ali gets forward and drives for four runs.

3.2 . Good length from Dalzell, pitching outside off stump. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

3.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Muneeba Ali gets forward and punches a wild drive

2.6 2 Back of a length from Canning, on a good line. Gull Feroza gets on the front foot and plays a scoop behind square for a pair of runs.

2.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Muneeba Ali. She rocks back and leg glances for a run.

2.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Canning, on line. Muneeba Ali goes back and plays a pull for four runs back behind square.

2.3 1 Good length from Canning, pitching outside off. Gull Feroza moves onto the front foot and plays a poor sweep for one run.

2.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Canning, outside off once more. Gull Feroza pushes forward and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

2.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump again. Gull Feroza gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for four runs over the on side field.

1.6 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Gull Feroza rocks back and slices a cut for one run.

1.5 . Good length from Dalzell, outside off. Gull Feroza pushes forward and drives straight down the ground.

1.4 2 DROPPED! On a good length, pitching outside off again. Gull Feroza gets on the front foot and outside edges behind point for 2 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

1.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

1.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Keeper moves up to the stumps. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Gull Feroza gets on the front foot and edges behind square for four runs.

1.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Gull Feroza shuffles down the pitch and pulls for four runs.

1.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Gull Feroza moves onto the front foot and edges behind square on the on side for 1 run.

0.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

0.5 . Short, pitching near leg stump and angling across Muneeba Ali. She gets on the back foot and defends

0.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

0.3 . Short of a length, outside off. Muneeba Ali rocks back but misses while trying to play a cut

0.2 . Back of a length from Canning, on a good line. Muneeba Ali goes back and tucks a leg glance