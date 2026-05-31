Results Score Ireland vs Pakistan T20i T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women 31.05.2026

T20iClontarf Cricket Club, Dublin
IRL
IRL

177

PAK
PAK

176

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Stokell Rebeccabatsman604270142.86
Hunter Amywicket keeper564471127.27
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Sandhu Nashrabowler40360900
Shamim Rameenbowler40241600

Latest Highlights

19.1
1

Short of a length, outside off stump. Stokell moves down the pitch and skies a pull for 1 run.

18.6
2

Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Paul moves down the pitch and guides a leg glance for a pair of runs.

18.5
2

Good line and length once again. Paul moves down the pitch and leg glances for 2 runs.

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