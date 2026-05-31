Results Score Ireland vs Pakistan T20i T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women 31.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Stokell Rebeccabatsman
|60
|42
|7
|0
|142.86
|Hunter Amywicket keeper
|56
|44
|7
|1
|127.27
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Sandhu Nashrabowler
|4
|0
|36
|0
|9
|0
|0
|Shamim Rameenbowler
|4
|0
|24
|1
|6
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.1
1
Short of a length, outside off stump. Stokell moves down the pitch and skies a pull for 1 run.
18.6
2
Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Paul moves down the pitch and guides a leg glance for a pair of runs.
18.5
2
Good line and length once again. Paul moves down the pitch and leg glances for 2 runs.