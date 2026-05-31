Match details Ireland vs Pakistan T20i T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women 31.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, May 28, 2026 - Thursday, June 04, 2026
|Toss:
|Pakistan won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Sunday, May 31, 2026 03:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin, Ireland
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Ireland Squad
|Players
|Hunter Amy, Dalzell Alana, Stokell Rebecca, Prendergast Orla, Paul Leah, Tector Alice, Little Louise, Canning Ava, Kelly Arlene, Maguire Aimee, Murray Cara
|Bench
|Coulter Reilly Christina, Delany Laura, Dempsey Georgina, McBride Lara
Pakistan Squad
|Players
|Ali Siddiqi Muneeba, Feroza Gull, Jabeen Saira, Zafar Ayesha, Shamim Rameen, Javed Iram, Riaz Aliya, Sana Fatima, Baig Diana, Sandhu Nashra, Iqbal Sadia
|Bench
|Fatima Eyman, Hassan Tuba, Pervaiz Natalia, Rubab Tasmia
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Clontarf Cricket Club
|City
|Dublin
|Capacity
|4000
|Ends
|Hosts to