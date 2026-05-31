Match details Ireland vs Pakistan T20i T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women 31.05.2026

T20iClontarf Cricket Club, Dublin
IRL
IRL

177

PAK
PAK

176

Match Info

Match:T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women 2026
Date:Thursday, May 28, 2026 - Thursday, June 04, 2026
Toss:Pakistan won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 31, 2026 03:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin, Ireland
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Ireland Squad

PlayersHunter Amy, Dalzell Alana, Stokell Rebecca, Prendergast Orla, Paul Leah, Tector Alice, Little Louise, Canning Ava, Kelly Arlene, Maguire Aimee, Murray Cara
BenchCoulter Reilly Christina, Delany Laura, Dempsey Georgina, McBride Lara

Pakistan Squad

PlayersAli Siddiqi Muneeba, Feroza Gull, Jabeen Saira, Zafar Ayesha, Shamim Rameen, Javed Iram, Riaz Aliya, Sana Fatima, Baig Diana, Sandhu Nashra, Iqbal Sadia
BenchFatima Eyman, Hassan Tuba, Pervaiz Natalia, Rubab Tasmia

Venue Guide

StadiumClontarf Cricket Club
CityDublin
Capacity4000
Ends
Hosts to