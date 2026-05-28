11.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Matthews gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

11.2 . Full, outside off stump once more. Matthews gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

11.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Taylor moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run.

10.6 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Matthews advances and drives shakily over the off side for a couple of runs.

10.5 . Good line and length. Matthews pushes forward, and is hit on the body while trying a sweep

10.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Matthews pushes forward and drives for four runs.

10.3 6 MAXIMUM! Maguire pitches one up, outside off. Matthews gets on the front foot and plays a drive for 6 runs over the off side field.

10.3 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

10.2 1 Full ball, outside off. Taylor advances and drives on the off side for a run.

10.1 6 SIX! Good line and length from Maguire. Taylor advances down the pitch and plays a drive for a half dozen runs past the bowler.

9.6 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Matthews gets on the back foot and cuts through point for a couple of runs.

9.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Murray, outside off stump. Matthews gets on the back foot and drives through point for four runs.

9.4 6 And another! Pitching on a good line and length. Matthews gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for 6 runs.

9.3 6 SIX! Full toss, outside off once again. Matthews goes back and pulls for 6 runs.

9.2 2 50 for Matthews! On a good length, outside off. Matthews gets forward and punches a drive for a pair of runs on the off side.

9.1 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Matthews gets forward and edges behind square.

8.6 . Full, pitching on a good line. Taylor gets on the front foot and punches a drive

8.5 . Full toss, pitching outside off. Taylor gets on the front foot and drives sloppily

8.4 1 Full, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Matthews gets on the front foot and plays a shaky drive for a single run.

8.3 . Short of a length, outside off. Matthews gets on the back foot and punches a drive

8.2 4 And another! Short ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Matthews gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

8.1 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Matthews gets forward and drives for 4 runs.

7.6 1 Back of a length from Canning, pitching outside off. Matthews moves onto the back foot and finesses a leg glance for one run.

7.5 2 Back of a length from Canning, outside off once again. Matthews moves onto the back foot and guides a cut behind point for two runs.

7.4 . Good length from Canning, pitching outside off. Matthews gets forward and leg glances

7.3 1 Back of a length from Canning, outside off once again. Taylor moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side for a single run.

7.2 1 Back of a length from Canning, outside off. Matthews moves onto the back foot and late cuts behind point for a run.

7.1 2 Back of a length from Canning, pitching outside off stump. Matthews moves onto the back foot and finesses a leg glance for 2 runs.

6.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Taylor moves onto the back foot and slices a square cut

6.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Matthews goes back and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for a single run.

6.4 . Short of a length, on a good line. Matthews gets on the back foot and drives

6.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length, outside off once more. Matthews rocks back and drives for 4 runs.

6.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Matthews gets forward and plays a drive for 4 runs.

6.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Matthews gets on the back foot and plays a cut

5.6 1 Short of a length, on line. Matthews rocks back and leg glances for one run.

5.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Matthews moves onto the back foot and cuts

5.4 1 Good line and length. Taylor pushes forward and flicks a leg glance for a single run.

5.3 . Good length from Canning, outside off. Taylor gets on the front foot and defends

5.2 W OUT! Canning breaks through! Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Joseph. She gets on the front foot and lofts a wild drive, and is caught by Prendergast down the ground.

5.1 . Good line and length from Canning. Joseph goes back and plays a defensive stroke

4.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Matthews pushes forward and lofts a drive for four runs.

4.5 1lb Back of a length from Dalzell, pitching near leg stump once more. Joseph gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

4.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line. Joseph gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

4.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Matthews gets forward and edges for a run. Quality fielding by A Tector saves a certain boundary.

4.2 . Good line and length from Dalzell. Matthews moves onto the front foot and defends

4.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump again. Joseph moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a run.

3.6 . Good length from Canning, pitching outside off. Matthews gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.5 1 Full toss, on leg stump and angling across. Joseph pushes forward and guides a leg glance for a run.

3.4 . Back of a length, outside off. Joseph goes back and cuts back through point.

3.3 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Joseph moves onto the back foot and defends

3.2 . Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Joseph pushes forward and tucks a shaky leg glance

3.1 W OUT! Canning breaks through! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Dottin rocks back and pulls averagely, and is caught by Stokell

2.6 1 Back of a length, on a good line once more. Dottin gets on the back foot and pulls for a run behind square.

2.5 . Back of a length from Dalzell, on a good line. Dottin rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

2.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Dottin gets on the back foot and plays a wild pull down the ground.

2.3 1 Back of a length, on line. Matthews gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.

2.2 . Back of a length from Dalzell, pitching outside off. Matthews goes back but misses while attempting to play a cut

2.1 4 FOUR! Short ball, on line. Matthews gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.

2.1 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside leg. Matthews gets forward but misses while attempting to play a sweep

1.6 1 Back of a length, on line. Matthews goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

1.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Matthews rocks back and leg glances

1.4 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Matthews pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side.

1.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Matthews moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for four runs on the off side.

1.2 1 Back of a length from Canning, outside off stump. Dottin rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

1.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Dottin goes back and defends

0.6 . Back of a length from Prendergast, pitching on a good line. Matthews gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance

0.5 4 And again! Short of a length, outside off. Matthews goes back and cuts for four runs behind point.

0.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on leg stump. Matthews gets forward and flicks back behind square for four runs.

0.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Matthews rocks back but plays and misses while trying to defend

0.2 1 Good line and length. Dottin gets on the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

0.1 1 Prendergast pitches one up, pitching outside off. Matthews gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for one run.

16.6 W OUT! Joseph gets the wicket! Good length, outside off stump again. Murray goes back but plays and misses while attempting to defend, and the ball careens into the stumps

16.5 . Back of a length from Joseph, pitching outside off. Murray goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

16.4 W OUT! Joseph breaks through! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Maguire gets on the front foot and plays a bad sweep, and is caught by Matthews

16.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Maguire moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

16.3 W OUT! Stumped. Length ball, pitching outside off. A Tector shuffles down the pitch but misses while trying to play a drive, Campbelle swiftly whips the bails off, and A Tector has to go

16.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Kelly gets forward and sweeps for one run.

16.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. A Tector gets on the back foot and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a pull behind square for 1 run.

15.6 1 Good length, outside off. A Tector advances down the pitch and drives for a run down the ground. The ball is misfielded by Alleyne.

15.5 . Back of a length from Taylor, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. A Tector moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance. West Indies Women appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

15.4 2 Pitching on a good line and length. A Tector shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive down the ground for 2 runs. Tidy fielding by Henry saves a boundary.

15.3 1 DROPPED! Good length from Taylor, pitching outside off. Kelly moves down the pitch and drives sloppily straight down the ground for one run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Henry.

15.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. A Tector rocks back and inside edges behind square on the leg side for one run.

15.1 1 Full, on line. Kelly gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run behind square. Good fielding by Joseph prevents a certain boundary.

14.6 . Joseph pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. A Tector shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive down the ground.

14.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Kelly goes back and cuts for one run.

14.4 . Joseph pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Kelly moves down the pitch and punches a drive

14.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Kelly gets on the back foot and defends

14.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Kelly gets forward and plays a pull for 4 runs.

14.1 . On a good length, outside off once again. Kelly pushes forward and defends

13.6 . Short of a length, outside off once more. A Tector gets on the back foot and guides a leg glance

13.5 1 Back of a length from Ramharack, outside off once again. Kelly gets on the back foot and tucks a leg glance for a run.

13.4 W OUT! Ramharack breaks through! On a good length, outside off stump once more. Canning moves onto the front foot and lifts a mediocre leg glance, and is caught by Matthews

13.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump again. Canning goes back and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

13.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Canning gets forward and lifts a sloppy drive

13.1 1 Back of a length from Ramharack, on a good line. A Tector gets on the back foot and tucks a leg glance behind square for a single run.

12.6 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Canning gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 2 runs.

12.6 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside leg.

12.5 W OUT! Claxton gets the wicket! On a good length, on leg stump and angled across Little. She gets forward and edges, and is caught by Claxton

12.4 . Back of a length from Claxton, pitching outside off again. Little goes back but misses while attempting to play a cut

12.3 1 Back of a length, outside off. A Tector rocks back and leg glances for one run back behind square.

12.2 1 Back of a length, on a good line once again. Little moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run on the off side. The ball is misfielded.

12.1 . Back of a length, on a good line. Little moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.6 1 Short of a length, on line. Little rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for one run.

11.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Little gets forward and drives for four runs.

11.4 . Good length, outside off again. Little gets on the front foot and drives

11.3 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, outside off. Prendergast pushes forward and plays a sloppy sweep, and is caught by Claxton

11.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. A Tector gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

11.1 3lb On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Prendergast moves down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance behind point, resulting in 3 leg byes.

10.6 . Good length from Fletcher, outside off. A Tector gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

10.5 2 On a good line and length from Fletcher once more. A Tector gets forward and drives for a couple of runs.

10.4 . On a good line and length from Fletcher. A Tector gets on the front foot and skies a poor drive

10.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. A Tector gets forward and defends

10.2 W OUT! Fletcher gets the wicket! Good line and length again. Paul shuffles down the pitch and drives sloppily, and is caught by Matthews

10.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Prendergast goes back and slices a cut for one run.

9.6 . Ramharack comes around the wicket to Paul. Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Paul gets forward and punches a drive

9.5 1 Ramharack comes over the wicket. Length ball, outside off. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a run.

9.4 1 Ramharack now coming around the wicket to Paul. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Paul moves onto the back foot and leg glances for 1 run.

9.3 1 Ramharack now coming over the wicket to Prendergast. Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Prendergast moves down the pitch and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

9.2 1 Ramharack comes around the wicket to Paul. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Paul moves onto the front foot and leg glances for a run.

9.1 1 Back of a length, on line once more. Prendergast goes back and pulls for a run.

8.6 2 Matthews pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Paul moves onto the front foot and leg glances for two runs.

8.5 4 FOUR! Matthews now coming around the wicket to Paul. Good line and length from Matthews. Paul gets forward and reverse sweeps for four runs behind point.

8.4 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Prendergast goes back and late cuts for a run.

8.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off. Prendergast advances down the pitch and sweeps for six runs.

8.2 . Matthews comes over the wicket. Back of a length from Matthews, on line. Prendergast gets on the back foot and leg glances

8.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Paul pushes forward and drives shakily straight down the ground for 1 run.

7.6 1 Back of a length from Fletcher, pitching on a good line. Paul gets on the back foot and flicks a leg glance for one run.

7.5 . Good length from Fletcher, pitching outside off stump again. Paul rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

7.4 1 Good length from Fletcher, pitching outside off stump. Prendergast advances and drives through the off side for 1 run.

7.3 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Paul pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for a run.

7.2 2 Short of a length, on line. Paul moves onto the back foot and plays a ramp for 2 runs behind square on the on side.

7.1 1 Back of a length from Fletcher, on a good line. Prendergast goes back and plays a pull down the ground for a single run.

6.6 2 Pitched up, outside off stump. Paul gets on the front foot and drives for a pair of runs on the on side.

6.5 . Ramharack comes around the wicket. Good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Paul rocks back and defends

6.4 1 Full, on line. Prendergast moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the on side field.

6.3 . Ramharack now coming over the wicket. On a good length, outside off stump. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and defends

6.2 1 Ramharack now coming around the wicket to Paul. Full toss, pitching outside off stump again. Paul moves onto the front foot and sweeps poorly for one run.

6.1 1 Ramharack pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Prendergast moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through the off side.

5.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Paul moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

5.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and late cuts for one run.

5.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Alleyne. Prendergast advances and lofts a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

5.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and cuts

5.2 . Free hit. Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across Prendergast. She moves onto the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting a flick

5.2 nb No ball. Back of a length from Alleyne, pitching outside off stump. Paul gets on the back foot and late cuts behind point for one run.

5.1 2 Short of a length, on a good line. Paul gets on the back foot and leg glances for a pair of runs.

4.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Paul gets forward and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

4.5 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Prendergast moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run behind square.

4.4 1 Back of a length, outside off. Paul moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for a run.

4.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Paul pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.2 . Short of a length, on line. Paul goes back and leg glances

4.2 1w Wide. Claxton now coming around the wicket. Pitching far outside off.

4.1 W OUT! Claxton gets the wicket! Back of a length from Claxton, pitching outside off stump. Stokell rocks back and pulls sloppily, and is caught by Dottin back behind square.

3.6 . 0 runs

3.5 4 FOUR! Prendergast plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

3.4 . 0 runs

3.3 W wicket (caught - Hunter)

3.2 1lb Stokell plays a defensive stroke for a leg bye.

3.1 . 0 runs

2.6 3 Stokell plays a defensive stroke for three runs.

2.5 2 Stokell plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.

2.4 1 Hunter defends for 1 run.

2.3 4 FOUR! Hunter defends for 4 runs.

2.2 1 Stokell plays a defensive stroke for one run.

2.1 . 0 runs

1.6 1 Stokell plays a defensive stroke for a run.

1.5 W wicket (caught - Dalzell)

1.4 1 Hunter plays a defensive stroke for one run.

1.3 . 0 runs

1.2 4 FOUR! Hunter plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

1.1 . 0 runs

0.6 . 0 runs

0.5 . 0 runs

0.4 . 0 runs

0.3 . 0 runs

0.2 1 Hunter defends for a single run.