Highlights Ireland vs West Indies T20i T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women 28.05.2026
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Matthews gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.
Full, outside off stump once more. Matthews gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive
Full toss, pitching outside off. Taylor moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Matthews advances and drives shakily over the off side for a couple of runs.
Good line and length. Matthews pushes forward, and is hit on the body while trying a sweep
FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Matthews pushes forward and drives for four runs.
MAXIMUM! Maguire pitches one up, outside off. Matthews gets on the front foot and plays a drive for 6 runs over the off side field.
Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.
Full ball, outside off. Taylor advances and drives on the off side for a run.
SIX! Good line and length from Maguire. Taylor advances down the pitch and plays a drive for a half dozen runs past the bowler.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Matthews gets on the back foot and cuts through point for a couple of runs.
FOUR! Back of a length from Murray, outside off stump. Matthews gets on the back foot and drives through point for four runs.
And another! Pitching on a good line and length. Matthews gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for 6 runs.
SIX! Full toss, outside off once again. Matthews goes back and pulls for 6 runs.
50 for Matthews! On a good length, outside off. Matthews gets forward and punches a drive for a pair of runs on the off side.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Matthews gets forward and edges behind square.
Full, pitching on a good line. Taylor gets on the front foot and punches a drive
Full toss, pitching outside off. Taylor gets on the front foot and drives sloppily
Full, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Matthews gets on the front foot and plays a shaky drive for a single run.
Short of a length, outside off. Matthews gets on the back foot and punches a drive
And another! Short ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Matthews gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.
FOUR! Full, outside off. Matthews gets forward and drives for 4 runs.
Back of a length from Canning, pitching outside off. Matthews moves onto the back foot and finesses a leg glance for one run.
Back of a length from Canning, outside off once again. Matthews moves onto the back foot and guides a cut behind point for two runs.
Good length from Canning, pitching outside off. Matthews gets forward and leg glances
Back of a length from Canning, outside off once again. Taylor moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side for a single run.
Back of a length from Canning, outside off. Matthews moves onto the back foot and late cuts behind point for a run.
Back of a length from Canning, pitching outside off stump. Matthews moves onto the back foot and finesses a leg glance for 2 runs.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Taylor moves onto the back foot and slices a square cut
Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Matthews goes back and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for a single run.
Short of a length, on a good line. Matthews gets on the back foot and drives
Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length, outside off once more. Matthews rocks back and drives for 4 runs.
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Matthews gets forward and plays a drive for 4 runs.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Matthews gets on the back foot and plays a cut
Short of a length, on line. Matthews rocks back and leg glances for one run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Matthews moves onto the back foot and cuts
Good line and length. Taylor pushes forward and flicks a leg glance for a single run.
Good length from Canning, outside off. Taylor gets on the front foot and defends
OUT! Canning breaks through! Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Joseph. She gets on the front foot and lofts a wild drive, and is caught by Prendergast down the ground.
Good line and length from Canning. Joseph goes back and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Matthews pushes forward and lofts a drive for four runs.
Back of a length from Dalzell, pitching near leg stump once more. Joseph gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.
FOUR! Back of a length, on line. Joseph gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.
Good length, pitching outside off. Matthews gets forward and edges for a run. Quality fielding by A Tector saves a certain boundary.
Good line and length from Dalzell. Matthews moves onto the front foot and defends
Short of a length, outside off stump again. Joseph moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a run.
Good length from Canning, pitching outside off. Matthews gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Full toss, on leg stump and angling across. Joseph pushes forward and guides a leg glance for a run.
Back of a length, outside off. Joseph goes back and cuts back through point.
Pitching on a good line and length again. Joseph moves onto the back foot and defends
Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Joseph pushes forward and tucks a shaky leg glance
OUT! Canning breaks through! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Dottin rocks back and pulls averagely, and is caught by Stokell
Back of a length, on a good line once more. Dottin gets on the back foot and pulls for a run behind square.
Back of a length from Dalzell, on a good line. Dottin rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Dottin gets on the back foot and plays a wild pull down the ground.
Back of a length, on line. Matthews gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.
Back of a length from Dalzell, pitching outside off. Matthews goes back but misses while attempting to play a cut
FOUR! Short ball, on line. Matthews gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.
Wide. Full ball, too wide outside leg. Matthews gets forward but misses while attempting to play a sweep
Back of a length, on line. Matthews goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Matthews rocks back and leg glances
Good length, outside off stump once again. Matthews pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side.
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Matthews moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for four runs on the off side.
Back of a length from Canning, outside off stump. Dottin rocks back and pulls for 1 run.
Back of a length, outside off stump. Dottin goes back and defends
Back of a length from Prendergast, pitching on a good line. Matthews gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance
And again! Short of a length, outside off. Matthews goes back and cuts for four runs behind point.
FOUR! Short of a length, on leg stump. Matthews gets forward and flicks back behind square for four runs.
Length ball, outside off stump. Matthews rocks back but plays and misses while trying to defend
Good line and length. Dottin gets on the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.
Prendergast pitches one up, pitching outside off. Matthews gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for one run.
OUT! Joseph gets the wicket! Good length, outside off stump again. Murray goes back but plays and misses while attempting to defend, and the ball careens into the stumps
Back of a length from Joseph, pitching outside off. Murray goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut
OUT! Joseph breaks through! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Maguire gets on the front foot and plays a bad sweep, and is caught by Matthews
Wide. Too wide outside leg. Maguire moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep
OUT! Stumped. Length ball, pitching outside off. A Tector shuffles down the pitch but misses while trying to play a drive, Campbelle swiftly whips the bails off, and A Tector has to go
Good length, pitching outside off once more. Kelly gets forward and sweeps for one run.
Back of a length, outside off stump. A Tector gets on the back foot and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a pull behind square for 1 run.
Good length, outside off. A Tector advances down the pitch and drives for a run down the ground. The ball is misfielded by Alleyne.
Back of a length from Taylor, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. A Tector moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance. West Indies Women appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.
Pitching on a good line and length. A Tector shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive down the ground for 2 runs. Tidy fielding by Henry saves a boundary.
DROPPED! Good length from Taylor, pitching outside off. Kelly moves down the pitch and drives sloppily straight down the ground for one run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Henry.
Pitching on a good line and length. A Tector rocks back and inside edges behind square on the leg side for one run.
Full, on line. Kelly gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run behind square. Good fielding by Joseph prevents a certain boundary.
Joseph pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. A Tector shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive down the ground.
Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Kelly goes back and cuts for one run.
Joseph pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Kelly moves down the pitch and punches a drive
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Kelly gets on the back foot and defends
FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Kelly gets forward and plays a pull for 4 runs.
On a good length, outside off once again. Kelly pushes forward and defends
Short of a length, outside off once more. A Tector gets on the back foot and guides a leg glance
Back of a length from Ramharack, outside off once again. Kelly gets on the back foot and tucks a leg glance for a run.
OUT! Ramharack breaks through! On a good length, outside off stump once more. Canning moves onto the front foot and lifts a mediocre leg glance, and is caught by Matthews
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump again. Canning goes back and drives for 4 runs through the off side.
Good length, outside off stump. Canning gets forward and lifts a sloppy drive
Back of a length from Ramharack, on a good line. A Tector gets on the back foot and tucks a leg glance behind square for a single run.
Length ball, outside off stump. Canning gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 2 runs.
Wide. Full ball, too wide outside leg.
OUT! Claxton gets the wicket! On a good length, on leg stump and angled across Little. She gets forward and edges, and is caught by Claxton
Back of a length from Claxton, pitching outside off again. Little goes back but misses while attempting to play a cut
Back of a length, outside off. A Tector rocks back and leg glances for one run back behind square.
Back of a length, on a good line once again. Little moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run on the off side. The ball is misfielded.
Back of a length, on a good line. Little moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Short of a length, on line. Little rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for one run.
FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Little gets forward and drives for four runs.
Good length, outside off again. Little gets on the front foot and drives
OUT! Caught. On a good length, outside off. Prendergast pushes forward and plays a sloppy sweep, and is caught by Claxton
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. A Tector gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.
On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Prendergast moves down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance behind point, resulting in 3 leg byes.
Good length from Fletcher, outside off. A Tector gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive
On a good line and length from Fletcher once more. A Tector gets forward and drives for a couple of runs.
On a good line and length from Fletcher. A Tector gets on the front foot and skies a poor drive
Length ball, outside off stump. A Tector gets forward and defends
OUT! Fletcher gets the wicket! Good line and length again. Paul shuffles down the pitch and drives sloppily, and is caught by Matthews
Pitching on a good line and length. Prendergast goes back and slices a cut for one run.
Ramharack comes around the wicket to Paul. Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Paul gets forward and punches a drive
Ramharack comes over the wicket. Length ball, outside off. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a run.
Ramharack now coming around the wicket to Paul. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Paul moves onto the back foot and leg glances for 1 run.
Ramharack now coming over the wicket to Prendergast. Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Prendergast moves down the pitch and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.
Ramharack comes around the wicket to Paul. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Paul moves onto the front foot and leg glances for a run.
Back of a length, on line once more. Prendergast goes back and pulls for a run.
Matthews pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Paul moves onto the front foot and leg glances for two runs.
FOUR! Matthews now coming around the wicket to Paul. Good line and length from Matthews. Paul gets forward and reverse sweeps for four runs behind point.
Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Prendergast goes back and late cuts for a run.
MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off. Prendergast advances down the pitch and sweeps for six runs.
Matthews comes over the wicket. Back of a length from Matthews, on line. Prendergast gets on the back foot and leg glances
Pitching on a good line and length. Paul pushes forward and drives shakily straight down the ground for 1 run.
Back of a length from Fletcher, pitching on a good line. Paul gets on the back foot and flicks a leg glance for one run.
Good length from Fletcher, pitching outside off stump again. Paul rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
Good length from Fletcher, pitching outside off stump. Prendergast advances and drives through the off side for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Paul pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for a run.
Short of a length, on line. Paul moves onto the back foot and plays a ramp for 2 runs behind square on the on side.
Back of a length from Fletcher, on a good line. Prendergast goes back and plays a pull down the ground for a single run.
Pitched up, outside off stump. Paul gets on the front foot and drives for a pair of runs on the on side.
Ramharack comes around the wicket. Good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Paul rocks back and defends
Full, on line. Prendergast moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the on side field.
Ramharack now coming over the wicket. On a good length, outside off stump. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and defends
Ramharack now coming around the wicket to Paul. Full toss, pitching outside off stump again. Paul moves onto the front foot and sweeps poorly for one run.
Ramharack pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Prendergast moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through the off side.
Full ball, pitching outside off. Paul moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive
Back of a length, outside off stump. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and late cuts for one run.
FOUR! Good line and length from Alleyne. Prendergast advances and lofts a drive for 4 runs down the ground.
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and cuts
Free hit. Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across Prendergast. She moves onto the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting a flick
No ball. Back of a length from Alleyne, pitching outside off stump. Paul gets on the back foot and late cuts behind point for one run.
Short of a length, on a good line. Paul gets on the back foot and leg glances for a pair of runs.
Length ball, outside off stump. Paul gets forward and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.
Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Prendergast moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run behind square.
Back of a length, outside off. Paul moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for a run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Paul pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Short of a length, on line. Paul goes back and leg glances
Wide. Claxton now coming around the wicket. Pitching far outside off.
OUT! Claxton gets the wicket! Back of a length from Claxton, pitching outside off stump. Stokell rocks back and pulls sloppily, and is caught by Dottin back behind square.
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FOUR! Prendergast plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
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wicket (caught - Hunter)
Stokell plays a defensive stroke for a leg bye.
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Stokell plays a defensive stroke for three runs.
Stokell plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.
Hunter defends for 1 run.
FOUR! Hunter defends for 4 runs.
Stokell plays a defensive stroke for one run.
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Stokell plays a defensive stroke for a run.
wicket (caught - Dalzell)
Hunter plays a defensive stroke for one run.
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FOUR! Hunter plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
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Hunter defends for a single run.
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