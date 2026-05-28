Results Score Ireland vs West Indies T20i T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women 28.05.2026

T20iClontarf Cricket Club, Dublin
IRL
IRL

103

WIN
WIN

104

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Matthews Hayleyall rounder8244113186.36
Taylor Stafanieall rounder10901111.11
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Canning Avabowler40162400
Dalzell Alanabatsman201708.510

Latest Highlights

11.3
1

Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Matthews gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

11.2
.

Full, outside off stump once more. Matthews gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

11.1
1

Full toss, pitching outside off. Taylor moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run.

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