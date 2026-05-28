Results Score Ireland vs West Indies T20i T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women 28.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Matthews Hayleyall rounder
|82
|44
|11
|3
|186.36
|Taylor Stafanieall rounder
|10
|9
|0
|1
|111.11
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Canning Avabowler
|4
|0
|16
|2
|4
|0
|0
|Dalzell Alanabatsman
|2
|0
|17
|0
|8.5
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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11.3
1
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Matthews gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.
11.2
.
Full, outside off stump once more. Matthews gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive
11.1
1
Full toss, pitching outside off. Taylor moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run.