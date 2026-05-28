Match details Ireland vs West Indies T20i T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women 28.05.2026

T20iClontarf Cricket Club, Dublin
IRL
IRL

103

WIN
WIN

104

Match Info

Match:T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women 2026
Date:Thursday, May 28, 2026 - Thursday, June 04, 2026
Toss:West Indies won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Thursday, May 28, 2026 03:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin, Ireland
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Ireland Squad

PlayersHunter Amy, Dalzell Alana, Stokell Rebecca, Prendergast Orla, Paul Leah, Tector Alice, Little Louise, Canning Ava, Kelly Arlene, Maguire Aimee, Murray Cara
BenchCoulter Reilly Christina, Delany Laura, Dempsey Georgina, McBride Lara

West Indies Squad

PlayersMatthews Hayley, Henry Chinelle, Alleyne Aaliyah, Campbelle Shemaine Altia, Claxton Jahzara, Dottin Deandra, Fletcher Afy, James Zaida, Joseph Qiana, Ramharack Karishma, Taylor Stafanie
BenchBrathwaite Eboni, Glasgow Jannillea, Hector Shawnisha, Mangru Mandy, Munisar Ashmini

Venue Guide

StadiumClontarf Cricket Club
CityDublin
Capacity4000
Ends
Hosts to