14.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Claxton once more. Little advances and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

13.6 1 Good line and length from Matthews. Little moves down the pitch and flicks for one run.

13.5 . Matthews comes over the wicket. On a good line and length from Matthews again. Little advances and drives

13.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Prendergast rocks back and flicks a glance through the leg side field for a run.

13.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Prendergast steps back and slices a cut for 4 runs.

13.2 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Prendergast backs away but misses while attempting to play a cut

13.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Little gets on the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run.

12.6 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Prendergast shuffles down the pitch and drives. Good fielding by Joseph results in a run being saved.

12.5 . Good length from Joseph, outside leg and angling across. Prendergast moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull

12.4 2 On a good line and length. Prendergast moves down the pitch and plays a drive for a pair of runs over the off side.

12.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Prendergast rocks back and plays a defensive stroke through point.

12.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Little gets on the back foot and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

12.1 . On a good length, on leg stump and angling across. Little gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a drive. West Indies Women appeal, but the umpire says not out.

11.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Prendergast backs away and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

11.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length. Prendergast gets on the front foot and sweeps for six runs.

11.4 . Good length from Ramharack, pitching on leg and angled across. Prendergast gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep. West Indies Women appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

11.3 2 Back of a length, on line. Prendergast goes back and cuts for two runs back behind point.

11.2 4 FOUR! Prendergast brings up her fifty in emphatic style! Ramharack comes around the wicket to Prendergast. On a good length, outside leg. Prendergast pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square for 4 runs.

11.1 1 Back of a length from Ramharack, pitching outside off. Little gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

10.6 . Good length from Joseph, on leg stump and angling across. Prendergast gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep

10.5 2 Back of a length, on a good line. Prendergast gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

10.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Little moves onto the back foot and finesses a leg glance for a single run back behind square.

10.3 W OUT! Run out. Back of a length, outside off stump once more. A Tector rocks back and drives for one run through the off side. She is then run out, as a result of some tidy fielding by Campbelle and Claxton.

10.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

10.1 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. A Tector pushes forward and drives for one run through the on side field.

9.6 . Good length from Matthews, pitching near leg stump and angled across Prendergast. She gets on the back foot and defends

9.5 . Matthews now coming around the wicket. On a good line and length again. Prendergast moves onto the front foot and defends

9.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line. A Tector rocks back and leg glances for a run behind square.

9.3 . Good length from Matthews, pitching outside off stump again. A Tector gets forward and defends

9.2 . Matthews now coming over the wicket to A Tector. Good length, pitching outside off stump. A Tector moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

9.1 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length. Paul moves onto the front foot and scoops, but is impressively caught by Campbelle

8.6 1 On a good line and length from Joseph. Paul rocks back and flicks a leg glance for a single run behind square.

8.5 . Good line and length from Joseph again. Paul gets on the back foot and punches a drive

8.4 W OUT! Joseph breaks through! Good line and length once more. Stokell moves onto the front foot and is hit on the gloves while trying a sweep, and is caught by Campbelle

8.3 1 On a good line and length. Prendergast moves down the pitch and eases a drive for a single run on the on side.

8.2 . Good length, outside off. Prendergast rocks back and guides a late cut

8.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. Stokell advances down the pitch and drives for a single run.

7.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Stokell moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run on the on side.

7.5 . Ramharack comes over the wicket to Stokell. Good length, outside off. Stokell gets forward and defends

7.4 1 Good line and length from Ramharack again. Prendergast goes back and guides a late cut for 1 run.

7.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Stokell pushes forward and glances through the leg side field for one run.

7.2 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Stokell advances down the pitch and drives

7.1 1 On a good line and length again. Prendergast pushes forward and glances for a single run through the on side field.

6.6 . Pitched up, on a good line once again. Stokell moves down the pitch and defends

6.5 . Good line and length from Joseph. Stokell gets forward and defends

6.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Stokell moves down the pitch and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

6.3 . Good line and length from Joseph. Stokell gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.2 1 DROPPED! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Prendergast moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Joseph.

6.1 . Good line and length from Joseph. Prendergast gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a run.

5.5 . On a good line and length. Prendergast rocks back and defends

5.3 1 Good length from Matthews, outside off stump. Stokell gets on the front foot and defends for 1 run.

5.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line again. Prendergast advances and drives for a single run.

5.1 . Back of a length from Matthews, pitching on a good line again. Prendergast goes back and punches a drive

4.6 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Stokell goes back and eases a drive down the ground.

4.5 1 Back of a length from Claxton, pitching on a good line. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

4.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length from Claxton, on leg stump and angled across Prendergast. She gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs behind square.

4.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Prendergast pushes forward and plays a pull for 4 runs.

4.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Stokell gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run through the off side.

4.1 . Length ball, outside off. Stokell gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.5 1lb On a good line and length from Z James once more. Stokell moves down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a drive, resulting in 1 leg bye back behind point. West Indies Women appeal, but the umpire says not out.

3.4 . Z James pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Prendergast gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

3.3 1 DROPPED! Good line and length from Z James again. Prendergast moves down the pitch and drives over the leg side field. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Hector.

3.2 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Stokell rocks back and drives on the on side for one run.

3.1 . On a good line and length. Stokell gets forward and defends

2.6 4 And another! Dropped in short by Hector, pitching outside off stump. Prendergast gets on the back foot and guides a cut back behind point for four runs.

2.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for four runs.

2.4 2 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and tucks a leg glance for a couple of runs behind square.

2.3 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Hector, on a good line. Prendergast rocks back and skies a pull for four runs back behind square.

2.2 . Hector drops one in short, outside off stump. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and cuts

2.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Prendergast advances down the pitch and lofts a drive for 4 runs.

1.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Prendergast advances and edges into their pads while attempting to play a drive for 1 run through the off side.

1.5 . On a good line and length. Prendergast gets forward and glances

1.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Prendergast advances down the pitch and drives for four runs.

1.2 . Good line and length. Prendergast gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.1 1 Full ball, outside off. Stokell gets forward and drives for one run.

0.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Prendergast goes back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

0.5 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Prendergast moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through point.

0.4 W OUT! Hector gets the wicket! Full ball, outside off stump. Kelly gets on the front foot and drives, but is caught by Claxton on the off side.

0.4 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Kelly gets forward but misses while attempting a flick

0.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump again. Stokell gets forward and drives back behind point for 1 run.

0.2 W OUT! Hector breaks through! Hector pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Dalzell gets forward and punches a drive, but is caught on the off side.

0.1 1 Good length from Hector, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Kelly gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

18.4 W OUT! Run out. Good length from Kelly, pitching outside off. Glasgow gets forward and plays a wild sweep for a run. She is then run out at the non-striker's end, after some tidy fielding by Coulter-Reilly and Prendergast.

18.3 1 Good length, outside off. Z James goes back and slices a cut for one run.

18.2 1 Kelly pitches one up, on line once more. Glasgow gets forward and plays a drive down the ground for 1 run.

18.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Z James pushes forward and is struck on the gloves while trying a sweep for a run back behind square.

17.6 . Good length from Prendergast, pitching outside off. Glasgow gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

17.5 3 Length ball, outside off stump. Z James gets on the front foot and inside edges for three runs behind point.

17.4 1 Good length, outside off. Z James goes back and slices a cut for one run.

17.3 3 Prendergast drops one in short, outside off. Z James moves onto the back foot and outside edges for 3 runs back behind square.

17.2 . Prendergast now coming around the wicket to Z James. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Z James gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive

17.1 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, on a good line. Alleyne gets on the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by A Tector behind square.

16.6 . Kelly now coming around the wicket. Full ball, on a good line. Glasgow gets on the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a drive

16.5 1 Kelly comes over the wicket to Alleyne. Kelly pitches one up, pitching outside off. Alleyne moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

16.4 1 Kelly pitches one up, on line. Glasgow pushes forward and drives on the leg side for a single run.

16.3 2 Kelly comes around the wicket. Good length from Kelly, pitching outside off stump. Glasgow moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side for a pair of runs.

16.2 4 And again! Kelly pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Glasgow gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

16.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Glasgow moves onto the back foot and drives for 4 runs.

15.5 1 McBride now coming around the wicket. On a good line and length from McBride. Glasgow gets on the back foot and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

15.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Alleyne pushes forward and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

15.3 W OUT! McBride breaks through! Good line and length from McBride once again. Campbelle advances and lofts a drive, but is caught by Kelly on the leg side.

15.2 . On a good line and length from McBride once more. Campbelle pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

15.1 2 On a good line and length. Campbelle gets forward and plays a sweep behind square for 2 runs.

14.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Campbelle gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

14.5 1 Murray pitches one up, on a good line. Glasgow gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

14.3 . On a good line and length from Murray. Glasgow gets on the back foot and defends

14.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off. Glasgow moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive over the off side field for four runs.

14.1 . Full toss, pitching outside off. Glasgow moves onto the front foot and drives

13.6 . McBride now coming over the wicket to Campbelle. Good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Campbelle moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep behind square.

13.5 1 Good line and length from McBride. Glasgow gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.

13.4 2 Good length from McBride, pitching outside off stump. Glasgow goes back and outside edges behind point for 2 runs.

13.3 . Good length from McBride, outside off stump. Glasgow gets on the front foot and defends

13.2 4 FOUR! McBride comes around the wicket. Back of a length from McBride, outside off. Glasgow goes back and plays a cut for four runs.

13.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Campbelle gets on the front foot and sweeps for a run back behind square.

12.6 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Glasgow rocks back and eases a drive on the off side.

12.5 1 Full toss, on a good line. Campbelle moves down the pitch and drives for one run. The ball is misfielded by Murray costing Ireland Women one run.

12.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Campbelle moves onto the back foot and cuts

12.3 . Pitched up, outside off. Campbelle gets on the front foot and eases a drive

12.2 4 FOUR! Murray pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Campbelle pushes forward and drives through the off side for four runs.

12.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Campbelle gets forward and defends

11.5 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Campbelle gets forward and drives for a single run on the on side.

11.4 1 Back of a length from McBride, pitching outside off. Glasgow goes back and drives for a run through the off side field.

11.3 . McBride comes around the wicket. Pitching on a good line and length once again. Glasgow moves onto the front foot and defends

11.2 1 Short of a length, on line. Campbelle goes back and pulls for a run.

11.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Campbelle pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep for 4 runs back behind point.

10.6 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Glasgow gets on the front foot and lofts a drive over the off side field for 4 runs.

10.5 . 0 runs

10.4 W 0 runs

10.3 . 0 runs

10.2 1 Campbelle plays a defensive stroke for a run.

10.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Campbelle moves onto the front foot and scoops for four runs back behind square.

9.6 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Taylor rocks back and cuts for a pair of runs.

9.5 1 Good line and length. Campbelle pushes forward and defends on the leg side for a single run.

9.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Campbelle gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

9.1 1 Dropped in short by Prendergast, outside off again. Taylor gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

8.6 W OUT! Run out. Back of a length from Kelly, outside off stump again. Taylor gets on the back foot and cuts. Claxton is then run out at the striker's end, following some good fielding by Coulter-Reilly and McBride.

8.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Taylor gets on the back foot and inside edges

8.4 1 Good line and length from Kelly. Claxton gets on the front foot and defends for 1 run through the off side field.

8.3 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Taylor rocks back and finesses a glance for a run through the on side field.

8.2 . Keeper moves up to the stumps. Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Taylor rocks back and defends

8.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Taylor moves onto the back foot and drives

7.6 1 Good length, outside off once again. Taylor goes back and drives for a single run through the off side.

7.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Taylor gets on the front foot and eases a drive

7.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Taylor goes back and cuts

7.3 1 Short of a length, on line once more. Claxton gets on the back foot and inside edges for a run behind square on the on side.

7.2 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Taylor gets on the back foot and flicks a leg glance back behind square for a run.

7.1 . Back of a length, on a good line. Taylor rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to defend

6.6 . Good line and length from Canning. Claxton pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.5 . Full, outside off stump. Claxton pushes forward and drives through point.

6.4 . Back of a length from Canning, pitching on a good line. Claxton goes back and defends

6.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Taylor gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke back through point for one run.

6.2 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Taylor moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Taylor moves onto the front foot and defends on the off side.

5.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Claxton pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for four runs.

5.6 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching far outside leg. Claxton moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a leg glance

5.5 . Full ball, outside off stump. Claxton gets on the front foot and punches a shaky drive

5.4 . Good length from Dalzell, pitching outside off once more. Claxton gets forward and defends

5.3 . Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled across. Claxton gets forward but misses while attempting to defend

5.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Claxton moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

5.1 . On a good line and length from Dalzell. Claxton pushes forward and drives

4.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Taylor goes back and punches a drive through the off side field.

4.5 1 Good length from Canning, pitching outside off. Claxton gets on the front foot and guides a late cut behind point for 1 run.

4.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Claxton rocks back and eases a drive

4.1 1 Back of a length from Canning, on line again. Taylor moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a run behind square.

3.6 6 SIX! Good line and length from Dalzell. Joseph gets on the front foot and flicks for six runs.

3.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Taylor rocks back and cuts for a single run.

3.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

3.3 . Good length from Dalzell, pitching outside off stump. Dottin gets forward but opts to let that one through to the keeper

3.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Dottin goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

3.1 1 Short of a length, on line. Joseph rocks back and tucks a leg glance back behind square for 1 run.

2.6 . Back of a length from Canning, outside off stump. Dottin goes back and slices a cut

2.5 . 0 runs

2.4 1 Joseph plays a defensive stroke for a run.

2.3 . 0 runs

2.2 . 0 runs

2.1 W OUT! Canning breaks through! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Matthews moves onto the front foot and plays a pull, but is caught by Dalzell back behind square.

1.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Dottin moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a cut

1.5 . Good length from Dalzell, pitching outside off stump once again. Dottin gets forward but lets it go through to Coulter-Reilly unchallenged

1.4 2 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Dottin gets on the back foot and slices a cut for two runs behind point.

1.3 . Back of a length from Dalzell, outside off. Dottin rocks back but decides to allow the ball to go through to Coulter-Reilly

1.2 4 And another! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Dottin goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

1.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Dottin gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

0.6 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. Dottin goes back and plays a pull for one run.

0.5 1 Back of a length from Canning, outside off once more. Matthews rocks back and tucks a glance on the on side for a run.

0.4 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Dottin gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

0.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Dottin gets on the back foot and cuts

0.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Dottin gets on the back foot and cuts