Results Score Ireland vs West Indies T20i T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women 01.06.2026

T20iClontarf Cricket Club, Dublin
IRL
IRL

99

WIN
WIN

141

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Prendergast Orlaall rounder7146111154.35
Stokell Rebeccabatsman12201060
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Joseph Qianabowler401714.2500
Matthews Hayleyall rounder30151500

Latest Highlights

14.1
4

FOUR! Good line and length from Claxton once more. Little advances and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

13.6
1

Good line and length from Matthews. Little moves down the pitch and flicks for one run.

13.5
.

Matthews comes over the wicket. On a good line and length from Matthews again. Little advances and drives

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