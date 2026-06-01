Results Score Ireland vs West Indies T20i T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women 01.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Prendergast Orlaall rounder
|71
|46
|11
|1
|154.35
|Stokell Rebeccabatsman
|12
|20
|1
|0
|60
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Joseph Qianabowler
|4
|0
|17
|1
|4.25
|0
|0
|Matthews Hayleyall rounder
|3
|0
|15
|1
|5
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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14.1
4
FOUR! Good line and length from Claxton once more. Little advances and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.
13.6
1
Good line and length from Matthews. Little moves down the pitch and flicks for one run.
13.5
.
Matthews comes over the wicket. On a good line and length from Matthews again. Little advances and drives