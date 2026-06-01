Match details Ireland vs West Indies T20i T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women 01.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, May 28, 2026 - Thursday, June 04, 2026
|Toss:
|West Indies won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Monday, June 01, 2026 03:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin, Ireland
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Ireland Squad
|Players
|Kelly Arlene, Dalzell Alana, Stokell Rebecca, Prendergast Orla, Paul Leah, Tector Alice, Little Louise, Coulter Reilly Christina, Canning Ava, McBride Lara, Murray Cara, Hunter Amy
|Bench
|Delany Laura, Dempsey Georgina, Maguire Aimee
West Indies Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Clontarf Cricket Club
|City
|Dublin
|Capacity
|4000
|Ends
|Hosts to