Match details Ireland vs West Indies T20i T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women 01.06.2026

T20iClontarf Cricket Club, Dublin
IRL
IRL

99

WIN
WIN

141

Match Info

Match:T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women 2026
Date:Thursday, May 28, 2026 - Thursday, June 04, 2026
Toss:West Indies won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Monday, June 01, 2026 03:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin, Ireland
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Ireland Squad

PlayersKelly Arlene, Dalzell Alana, Stokell Rebecca, Prendergast Orla, Paul Leah, Tector Alice, Little Louise, Coulter Reilly Christina, Canning Ava, McBride Lara, Murray Cara, Hunter Amy
BenchDelany Laura, Dempsey Georgina, Maguire Aimee

West Indies Squad

PlayersMatthews Hayley, Alleyne Aaliyah, Campbelle Shemaine Altia, Claxton Jahzara, Dottin Deandra, Glasgow Jannillea, James Zaida, Joseph Qiana, Ramharack Karishma, Taylor Stafanie, Hector Shawnisha
BenchBrathwaite Eboni, Fletcher Afy, Henry Chinelle, Mangru Mandy, Munisar Ashmini

Venue Guide

StadiumClontarf Cricket Club
CityDublin
Capacity4000
Ends
Hosts to